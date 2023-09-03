Arsenal vs Man Utd LIVE: Premier League result and reaction as Rice and Jesus score in stoppage time

Arsenal and Manchester United put on an entertaining encounter at the Emirates Stadium with the hosts coming out on top late in the game. The Gunners gained the early momentum and piled the pressure on Erik ten Hag’s men only for a quick counterattack to play Marcus Rashford in on goal.

He cut inside from the left wing and smoked a wonderful finish into the far side of the goal to send the visitors ahead in the first half. United barely had time to celebrate though before Arsenal swept down the left wing and the impressive Gabriel Martinelli pulled the ball into the middle of the box for Martin Odegaard to score the equaliser.

After the break Kai Havertz thought he’d won a penalty when he was clipped into the box by Aaron Wan-Bissaka but VAR overturned the initial decision on the field. Man Utd substitute Alejandro Garnacho thought he’d won the game two minutes before the end only for VAR to adjudge him offside.

Eight minutes of stoppage time were announced as Declan Rice met a corner kick from Bukayo Saka, chested it down and his low effort beat Andre Onana. To cap off the performance Gabriel Jesus added a third and decided the match in Arsenal’s favour.

Relive the action from the Emirates Stadium as Arsenal defeated Manchester United:

Arsenal vs Manchester United

Arsenal defeat Manchester United with late goals in Premier League clash

90+10’ GOAL! - Jesus adds a third to secure the points for Arsenal (ARS 3-1 MUN)

90+6’ GOAL! - Rice scores late winner for Arsenal (ARS 2-1 MUN)

88’ NO GOAL! - Garnacho scores late on but is ruled offside by VAR (ARS 1-1 MUN)

81’ SHOT! - Saka has the chance to score late on but fires a shot at Onana (ARS 1-1 MUN)

60’ NO PENALTY! - The referee overturns the decision after a VAR intervention (ARS 1-1 MUN)

68’ CLOSE! - A fine set piece from the Gunners sees Martinelli fizz one wide (ARS 1-1 MUN)

59’ PENALTY! - Havertz is tripped inside the box by Wan-Bissaka (ARS 1-1 MUN)

28’ GOAL! - Odegaard guides in Arsenal’s equaliser (ARS 1-1 MUN)

27’ GOAL! - Rashford smashes United into the lead (ARS 0-1 MUN)

13’ CHANCE! - Havertz misfires from close range (ARS 0-0 MUN)

Story continues

Arsenal FC 3 - 1 Manchester United FC

FULL-TIME: Arsenal 3-1 Manchester United

18:44 , Ben Fleming

Erik ten Hag’s worrying record against the ‘big six’ continues with yet another defeat. They led after Rashford’s opener but struggled to great any big chances outside of Garnacho’s ruled-out goal.

They were let off when VAR overturned a penalty for Arsenal after Wan-Bissaka tumbled with Havertz but ultimately let it slip in the final moments.

Having been outplayed by Tottenham a fortnight ago, it’s another concerning performance against a top-four contender. Questions for the manager to answer no doubt, in the coming games.

FULL-TIME: Arsenal 3-1 Manchester United

18:34 , Ben Fleming

What a finish and what a result for Arsenal!

Garnacho thought he had won it late on off the bench for United but the Argentine’s effort was ruled out for offside.

From there, it was Rice who got his Arsenal account up and running with a 96th-minute winner before Jesus sealed the deal with a superb counter-attacking finish.

Arsenal 3-1 Manchester United (Jesus, ‘90+10)

18:31 , Ben Fleming

They’ve definitely won it now! United pour numbers forward in search of a late equaliser and Arsenal can break through Jesus. The Brazilian surges forward into the box before beating the sliding Dalot with a composed cutback. He opens his body up and carves it past Onana into the far post!

What a dramatic finish here at the Emirates but it will be Arsenal who walk away with the three points.

GOAL! Arsenal 2-1 Manchester United (Rice, ‘90+6)

18:26 , Ben Fleming

Arsenal have surely won it at the death!

A late corner is swung in from the right and it comes all the way through to Rice. He controls it on his chest, before striking on goal. The ball takes a deflection off Evans and sneaks past Onana at the near post.

Rice slides away in celebration - the new signing has his big moment in front of the home fans as the rest of the team runs to embrace him.

Arsenal 1-1 Manchester United

18:25 , Ben Fleming

90+4 mins: A frantic end to this game as Nelson has a couple of opportunities to deliver having just come on. He can’t find a man in an Arsenal shirt, however, and United can clear.

Arsenal 1-1 Manchester United

18:22 , Ben Fleming

90 mins: Both sides have to recompose themselves as we head into the first of EIGHT minutes of stoppage time in the second half.

Nelson comes on for Martinelli.

Arsenal 1-1 Manchester United

18:19 , Ben Fleming

88 mins: DISALLOWED! Huge drama at the death and what a let-off for Arsenal. Casemiro slides through Garnacho, who has only been on the pitch a matter of minutes but cooly slots it past Ramsdale.

He celebrates wildly - as do the United fans - with what they both think is the game-winning goal. But it’s not to be.

A VAR check ensues and the Argentine is just offside. Fine margins but we remain level at the Emirates.

Arsenal 1-1 Manchester United

18:18 , Ben Fleming

87 mins: Hojlund bursts into the box and crumbles to the floor under intense pressure from the Arsenal defence. Erik ten Hag gesticulates furiously for a penalty but nothing doing for the ref or VAR.

Arsenal 1-1 Manchester United

18:16 , Ben Fleming

85 mins: A late double change from United. Garnacho comes on for Antony while Lindelof makes way for Evans who makes his first appearance back in a United shirt since leaving in 2015.

Arsenal 1-1 Manchester United

18:12 , Ben Fleming

81 mins: MISS! A big chance late on for Saka but he fires straight at Onana! It’s patient build-up from the home side, as they probe for their opening. Eventually, the ball is fired in low from White and finds Saka in all kinds of space. The goal is gaping but he can only fire straight at the keeper from about six yards out.

Arsenal 1-1 Manchester United

18:08 , Ben Fleming

76 mins: Just under 15 minutes remaining in regular time as Arteta opts for a triple change. Nketiah makes way for the returning Jesus up top while Havertz is replaced by Vieira in midfield. Tomiyasu returns from his suspension to replace Zinchenko at left-back.

Arsenal 1-1 Manchester United

18:05 , Ben Fleming

74 mins: United slowly but surely growing into this second half late on. Rashford gets time on the ball again but his effort is deflected behind off White for a corner.

Arsenal 1-1 Manchester United

18:03 , Ben Fleming

72 mins: Great work from Rashford down the left side as he drives into the box. United’s No.10 tries to pull it back to Hojlund but the striker can’t generate the space to get a shot on goal.

Arsenal 1-1 Manchester United

17:59 , Ben Fleming

68 mins: CLOSE! Arsenal go close right after those changes from a set-piece. The ball drops to Martinelli but the Brazilian’s effort fizzes just wide of the post with Onana scrambling to his left.

Shortly after, there’s a yellow card for the United keeper who was taking his time with the goal-kick.

Arsenal 1-1 Manchester United

17:58 , Ben Fleming

67 mins: Trouble for United, here, as Martinez sits down on the Emirates turf. The Argentine looks to have picked up an injury as Harry Maguire begins his warm-up on the sidelines.

The Englishman does come on to the pitch to replace Martinez as Hojlund also comes on to replace Martial for his United debut.

Arsenal 1-1 Manchester United

17:54 , Ben Fleming

63 mins: Odegaard drives and drives further into the box, trying to create a shooting opportunity. In the end, the captain’s effort from a tight angle is tame and Onana makes a regulation save.

Arsenal 1-1 Manchester United

17:52 , Ben Fleming

61 mins: PENALTY OVERTURNED! Taylor looks at the monitor and changes his original decision. A huge let-off for United.

Arsenal 1-1 Manchester United

17:51 , Ben Fleming

Anthony Taylor is asked to head to the monitor...

Arsenal 1-1 Manchester United

17:50 , Ben Fleming

59 mins: PENALTY! He missed a big chance early in the first half but it’s a telling contribution now from Havertz in the second half as he wins a penalty for Arsenal. The German drives into the box and is caught by the leg of Wan-Bissaka.

It’s minimal contact and a VAR check is under way...

Arsenal 1-1 Manchester United

17:46 , Ben Fleming

54 mins: SAVE! United respond now with a chance of their own as Martial is slipped in down the left side of the area. The Frenchman forces a good save from Ramsdale on the angle before Saliba gets a crucial block in to deny Rashford’s effort on the rebound.

Arsenal 1-1 Manchester United

17:44 , Ben Fleming

53 mins: The first shot of the second half falls Arsenal’s way. Havertz picks out Nketiah inside the box, but the striker sees his shot blocked inside the box.

Arsenal 1-1 Manchester United

17:40 , Ben Fleming

49 mins: Martinelli gets on the ball again down the left but Antony does well tracking back to shepherd the ball out of play for a goal-kick.

Arsenal 1-1 Manchester United

17:36 , Ben Fleming

Kick-off! Arsenal get us back underway for the second half at the Emirates. Will we have a second-half winner? Let’s find out...

HALF-TIME: Arsenal 1-1 Manchester United

17:33 , Ben Fleming

A big second half coming up for both sides. United won’t want to lose their second game in four and their second in a row against ‘top six’ opposition.

Arsenal already lost a bit of ground to Manchester City with their draw against Fulham last week. Mikel Arteta’s side won’t want to give up any more ground today.

HALF-TIME: Arsenal 1-1 Manchester United

17:19 , Ben Fleming

Another late corner is swung in by Arsenal, but it comes to nothing and the whistle sounds. A slow start to this encounter but it was sprung into life with two goals in as many minutes.

Rashford fired United ahead with their first shot of the game but Arsenal hit back through Odegaard just moments later. Havertz had spurned a chance for the hosts earlier in the game for the home side, who had the better of the chances throughout that first 45.

Arsenal 1-1 Manchester United

17:18 , Ben Fleming

47 mins: A late corner is swung in by Martinelli. It flies all the way through to Nketiah at the back post who lays it back to Saka on the edge of the box. Saka creates some space and unleashes a vicious strike on goal, but it’s deflected behind for another corner.

Arsenal 1-1 Manchester United

17:16 , Ben Fleming

45 mins: We head into the first of three minutes of added time to end this first half.

Arsenal 1-1 Manchester United

17:13 , Ben Fleming

43 mins: Zinchenko finds a bit of space on the left-hand side and he floats a ball to the back post. Saka can’t win the header, with Dalot heading away, but Arsenal recycle the ball and have a corner.

Arsenal 1-1 Manchester United

17:12 , Ben Fleming

40 mins: A yellow card follows shortly after for Saka after the Arsenal winger is late into a challenge on Fernandes.

A brief VAR check for a red but no further action taken.

Arsenal 1-1 Manchester United

17:10 , Ben Fleming

38 mins: It’s poor from Lindelof who assumes the ball is going to bounce out of play on the left-hand side. Instead, it stays in and the Swede brings down Nketiah as he scrambles back on the cover.

A clear foul and an easy yellow card for the referee.

Arsenal 1-1 Manchester United

17:08 , Ben Fleming

A pretty impressive recent record for Rashford in this fixture:

3 - Marcus Rashford is the second Manchester United player to score in three consecutive Premier League appearances against Arsenal, after Robin van Persie (2012 to 2013). Thorn. pic.twitter.com/SX5by7m947 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 3, 2023

Arsenal 1-1 Manchester United

17:03 , Ben Fleming

32 mins: This game has truly sprung into life as United go on the attack now. The ball finds Eriksen on the edge, but the Dane’s effort is deflected behind for a corner. Fernandes delivers but Arsenal deal with the threat.

GOAL! Arsenal 1-1 Manchester United (Odegaard, ‘28)

16:59 , Ben Fleming

Well, that didn’t last long! Arsenal respond in emphatic fashion as Odegaard slams it home just 110 seconds after going behind. Martinelli was dangerous in the early stages and he’s at the heart of it again.

The Brazilian finds space on the left before cutting it back to the captain on the edge of the box who lashes his strike into the bottom-right corner past Onana.

GOAL! Arsenal 0-1 Manchester United (Rashford, ‘27)

16:57 , Ben Fleming

From out of nowhere, United lead at the Emirates. Eriksen intercepts a sloppy pass before driving up the pitch. The Dane picks out a lovely through ball to find Rashford and from there, the England forward does the rest.

He cuts inside, bends it around two Arsenal defenders and Ramsdale into the far post.

Arsenal 0-0 Manchester United

16:52 , Ben Fleming

22 mins: Halfway through the first half and United are still yet to register a shot on goal. Five for Arsenal but, crucially, none on target.

Arsenal 0-0 Manchester United

16:49 , Ben Fleming

18 mins: Arsenal continue to have the lion’s share of the chances in the early goings. Odegaard has a slither of space around the edge of the box but his shot is quickly closed down.

Arsenal 0-0 Manchester United

16:45 , Ben Fleming

13 mins: CHANCE! That’s really messy from United at the back and it gifts Havertz a gilt-edged chance in the box. A miscued clearance lands a the feet of the German but he misfires with his left foot from close range and the away side can clear.

Arsenal 0-0 Manchester United

16:38 , Ben Fleming

7 mins: A calmer few moments after those early chances from Arsenal. it’s a hot day in North London and that may well play a factor as the game wears on. Right now, United seem in no rush as they patiently probe in possession.

Arsenal 0-0 Manchester United

16:34 , Ben Fleming

3 mins: Moments later, Arsenal have a corner which they take short. Martinelli shimmies through on goal but it’s a tight angle and the ball is forced out for a goal-kick.

Arsenal 0-0 Manchester United

16:32 , Ben Fleming

2 mins: A bright start from Arsenal as Martinelli surges down the left. The Brazillian looks for Nketiah inside the box but his cross is just behind the striker and cleared away.

Arsenal 0-0 Manchester United

16:31 , Ben Fleming

KICK-OFF! United get us under way in the first half as the sun beams down on the Emirates.

Kick off moments away!

16:29 , Ben Fleming

The players are out of the tunnel and we are moments away from getting this crunch fixture underway!

Sofyan Amrabat ‘will put everything’ into playing for Manchester United

16:20 , Mike Jones

Sofyan Amrabat plans to bring energy to Manchester United after joining from Fiorentina until June 2024, subject to international clearance and registration requirements.

The PA news agency understands United have paid a 10million euros (£8.6m) loan fee for Amrabat, with the season-long deal including the option to trigger a permanent move.

If that option is taken, Fiorentina will receive a 20m euros (£17.1m) transfer fee and up to 5m euros (£4.3m) in potential add-ons.

Sofyan Amrabat ‘will put everything’ into playing for Manchester United

Arsenal vs Man Utd

16:15 , Mike Jones

Marcus Rashford was directly involved in four of Manchester United’s five league goals against the Gunners last season.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Arsenal vs Man Utd

16:10 , Mike Jones

should he score today, Bukayo Saka would become the first Arsenal player to score in four consecutive Premier League appearances against Manchester United.

(AP)

Arsenal vs Man Utd

16:05 , Mike Jones

Bruno Fernandes has scored three goals in his last five Premier League appearances for Man Utd, having scored just once in the previous 15.

(REUTERS)

Arsenal vs Man Utd

16:00 , Mike Jones

Manchester United have won on only one of their last 10 top-flight visits to London (three draws, six defeats). That victory was a 2-1 triumph at Fulham last November.

Meanwhile, 12 of the last 16 top-flight goals Arsenal have conceded at the Emirates have been scored in the second half, but three of the other four have been scored in the opening minute of the game.

Mikel Arteta hails Eddie Nketiah’s fight to play for England after first call-up

15:55 , Mike Jones

Mikel Arteta praised Eddie Nketiah’s fight to be in the picture to play for England after the Arsenal striker earned his first senior call-up.

Nketiah made the cut in Gareth Southgate’s 26-man squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine and a friendly in Scotland.

The 24-year-old is England’s all-time record goalscorer at under-21 level but has yet to be given his chance in the senior ranks.

But that opportunity could come in the next couple of weeks and Arteta believes it would be just reward for the efforts of the Arsenal forward.

Mikel Arteta hails Eddie Nketiah’s fight to play for England after first call-up

Arsenal vs Manchester United

15:50 , Mike Jones

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 22 home Premier League matches against United teams (with 19 wins and three draws), facing Leeds, Manchester, Newcastle, Sheffield and West Ham in that run without losing.

Arsenal vs Manchester United

15:45 , Mike Jones

Manchester United have won six of their last seven Premier League games but they can lose both of their opening two away fixtures of a league campaign for the first time since the 1973-74 top-flight season, in which they were relegated.

Will they beat Arsenal today or face another loss away from home?

Arsenal vs Man Utd

15:40 , Mike Jones

Arsenal have lost just two of their last 24 Premier League home games with 18 wins and four draws but the Gunners have kept only four clean sheets in their last 26 home league games.

(REUTERS)

Arsenal vs Man Utd team changes

15:36 , Mike Jones

Mikel Arteta makes three changes to the Arsenal team that drew with Fulham last time out. Thomas Partey and Jakub Kiwior drop out of the back line with Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel coming in. Eddie Nketiah stops up top ahead of Leandro Trossard.

There’s just one change for Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United with Victor Lindelof coming in to replace the injured Raphael Varane.

Arsenal vs Man Utd line-ups

15:33 , Mike Jones

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Rice, Odegaard, Havertz; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️



🧱 Gabi at the back

🍚 Rice in the middle

📞 Eddie leads the line



Let's do this, Gunners 👊 pic.twitter.com/7rLXuHTXcj — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 3, 2023

Man Utd XI: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Martinez, Dalot; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Martial

🚨 Your United starting XI is here 👇#MUFC || #ARSMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 3, 2023

Arsenal vs Manchester United

15:25 , Mike Jones

Manchester United have lost five of their last nine top-flight meetings with Arsenal (won two, drawn two). The home team has scored three goals in each of the last four league games between these two teams.

Can Arsenal repeat that stat today?

Pre-match thoughts from Mikel Arteta

15:20 , Mike Jones

Arsenal boss, Mikel Arteta, gave his thoughts about taking on Manchester United this afternoon saying:

“We know the history between the two clubs and the games that we had in the past. They were a really good example so it’s going to be a really competitive match and a big battle on Sunday. Obviously we want to come away from that with three points.

“We all want to win games, we all want to play the best possibly way. That’s not going to dictate but it gives you momentum and belief.

“Before the international break, it’s very important to finish well and win your game and go into September with another block of games on a high.”

Erik ten Hag tips Rasmus Hojlund to have ‘very good impact’ at Manchester United

15:15 , Mike Jones

Erik ten Hag is convinced Rasmus Hojlund has the quality, confidence and bravery to flourish at Manchester United as the summer signing prepares to make his debut.

The Old Trafford giants have needed a striker for some time and plumped for potential rather than the proven Harry Kane, who instead left Tottenham for perennial Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

United signed talented Hojlund at the start of August in a £64million deal that could reach £72million, but a back issue has prevented him featuring in the first three Premier League matches of the season.

Erik ten Hag tips Rasmus Hojlund to have ‘very good impact’ at Manchester United

Ten Hag previews game against Arsenal

15:10 , Mike Jones

Erik ten Hag also spoke about how he is looking forward to an attacking game this afternoon and hopes his team have what it takes to defeat Arsenal.

“I think with their style and their system it’s quite clear and they did very well already last season, we were impressed,” said the United boss,

“But we have seen we can play good against them and we’re really looking forward [to it] because probably [it is] one of the most important games in the Premier League.

“I think everyone is looking forward [to it] and, as I said, both teams have an attacking style so it’s going to be a great game. The audience in the stadium and at home before the television definitely will be the biggest winners.

“But of course, we want and we have to win this game.”

Erik ten Hag on ‘important’ comeback against Nottingham Forest

15:05 , Mike Jones

Manchester United completed a fine comeback in their last Premier League outing by coming from two goals behind to defeat Nottingham Forest 3-2 in a result that manager Erik ten Hag believes will be important for the team going forward.

“I think it was an important marker in the season,” he said, “The season is only in the third game but definitely it was because [it was] such a comeback [that] really gave good team spirit and such a comeback will give a boost to the belief in the team which is on the way and making improvement in the character and making improvement in the belief that even when you are down, when you are losing, that you can always turn around a game and that will help us.”

Arsenal vs Manchester United

15:00 , Mike Jones

Arsenal have won four and drawn one of their last five home league games against Man Utd, including the last two.

The Gunners could win three home league matches in a row against the Red Devils for the first time since between 1988 and 1991.

Manchester United complete loan deal for World Cup star Sofyan Amrabat

14:55 , Mike Jones

Manchester United have signed Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina as they made the Morocco midfielder their fourth signing of deadline day and their seventh of the summer.

United will pay a €10m loan fee to the Serie A club with an option to buy Amrabat next summer for a further €20m plus €5m in add-ons, meaning he could cost them £30m.

Manager Erik ten Hag is reunited with Amrabat, who played for him at Utrecht and who has been a target for United for much of the summer.

The 27-year-old had missed Fiorentina’s Conference League play-off against Rapid Vienna and was training alone as he tried to engineer a move to Old Trafford.

Manchester United complete loan deal for World Cup star

Arsenal vs Man Utd prediction

14:50 , Mike Jones

On paper the two teams look fairly balanced despite Manchester United’s growing injury list. Home advantage could come into play though.

The Gunners should just about see off their rivals thanks to greater firepower in the final third.

Arsenal 2-1 Man United.

Arsenal vs Man Utd predicted line-ups

14:45 , Mike Jones

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Partey, White, Saliba, Tomiyasu, Rice, Odegaard, Havertz, Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

Man Utd XI: Onana, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Martinez, Dalot, Casemiro, Amrabat, Fernandes, Antony, Rashford, Martial

What is the early team news?

14:35 , Mike Jones

Arsenal are without long-term absentee Jurrien Timber after he suffered an early season injury. Eddie Nketiah might also miss out, despite his first England call-up, but Gabriel Jesus is on the comeback trail. Takehiro Tomiyasu is back from suspension.

Man United are missing new signing Mason Mount, left-back Luke Shaw, central defender Raphael Varane and striker Rasmus Hojlund, among others.

Deadline day additions Sergio Reguilon and Altay Bayindir will perhaps have to wait for involvement from the start, but Sofyan Amrabat might be put straight in.

How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester United?

14:30 , Mike Jones

The Gunners host the Red Devils at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday 3 September with kick-off set for 4:30pm BST.

This match will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Ultra HD. It will be streamed for subscribers live on the Sky Go app.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Good afternoon!

13:13 , Mike Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Arsenal vs Manchester United. The Gunners play host this afternoon as they hope to close the gap on league leaders Manchester City by defeating United at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal finished second in the Premier League last season and are hoping to go one better this time around but they’ll need to win difficult clahses such as this one to do so.

Manchester United are also in need of a win after a scratchy start to the season sees them hovering in 10th after yesterday’s fixtures. Victory over Arsenal would propel Erik ten Hag’s men above the Gunners and keep them in the hunt for a title challenge ahead of the international break.

Kick off for this one is at 4.30pm and we’ll have all the build-up before then so stick around.