Arsenal vs Manchester United LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV today

Arsenal vs Manchester United LIVE!

The most intriguing match of the Premier League season so far takes place today with the Emirates Stadium hosting Arsenal and Man United. With the international break looming, both teams will be determined to grab all three points and make their mark as Manchester City’s title-rivals-in-chief.

Mikel Arteta is without Thomas Partey this afternoon as Arsenal suffered a late injury blow to their preparations. Gabriel Magalhaes will hope it means he finally gets a start after curiously being dropped this season. The Gunners are unbeaten so far but a string of unconvincing displays, including conceding a late equaliser to Fulham last time out, has exposed a few cracks in Mikel Arteta’s new system.

United have also struggled this season without dropping too many point, and could give debuts to new signings Rasmus Hojlund and Sergio Reguilon. The £72million striker’s start under Erik ten Hag has been hotly anticipated following an injury delay. The visitors will hope he adds a vital clinical edge to a side very much missing one this term. Follow Arsenal vs Man United LIVE via Standard Sport’s matchday blog, featuring expert analysis from Dan Kilpatrick in north London!

Arsenal vs Manchester United updates

Kick-off: 4.30pm BST | Emirates Stadium

How to watch: Sky Sports

Arsenal team news: Partey ruled out

Man Utd team news: Hojlund debut?

Score prediction: Gunners march on

Arsenal FC - Manchester United FC

Score prediction

14:10 , Alex Young

The Gunners have not lost at home to the Red Devils in almost six years and should contend better with the big-game atmosphere against a United side that is there to be got at, particularly defensively.

Arsenal to win, 3-1.

14:05 , Alex Young

Predicted Man Utd XI: Onana; Wan-Bisska, Lindelof, Martinez, Reguilon; Casemiro, Eriksen, Fernandes; Antony, Hojlund, Rashford

Welcome

13:59 , Alex Young

Good afternoon and welcome to the Evening Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Premier League clash between Arsenal and Manchester United.

Story continues

Definitely one of the most eagerly anticipated games of the early part of the season, and arguably the most intriguing, today’s match sees last season’s second hosts last season’s third in a renewal of English football’s oldest rivalries.

Neither team have been at their best so far, but with injuries affecting both teams, as managers juggle with tactical tweaks, this could be a cracker. Kick-off is at 4.30pm, so stick with us.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Early Man Utd team news

13:50 , Marc Mayo

Raphael Varane has been ruled out for “a few weeks” by the visitors to join Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia as Erik ten Hag’s absent defenders.

Mason Mount, Kobbie Mainoo and Amad Diallo miss out in the midfield while Rasmus Hojlund is set to make his debut.

13:44 , Marc Mayo

Predicted Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Rice, Havertz, Odegaard; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli

Early Arsenal team news

13:41 , Marc Mayo

Thomas Partey has been ruled out “for a while” by the Ghana FA, after picking up an injury in training, meaning Gabriel Magalhaes could be handed his first start of the season.

Concerns over Eddie Nketiah are not thought to be severe, with the striker likely to be fit despite a potential knee injury.

Jurrien Timber and Mohamed Elneny remain unavailable for Mikel Arteta, who may welcome Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus back to his starting XI after their return from injury as substitutes.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Man United

13:35 , Marc Mayo

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports with coverage beginning at 4pm, after Crystal Palace’s match with Wolves.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.