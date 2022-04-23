Arsenal vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as Nuno Tavares scores

Follow live updates as Arsenal face Manchester United in a match that could prove crucial in the Premier League top-four race. The Gunners sit three points and a place above old rivals United in the table and will look to leapfrog Tottenham Hotspur and into the Champions League spots with a win at the Emirates. Mikel Arteta’s side sparked new life into their campaign with a 4-2 away win at Chelsea on Wednesday, after a run of three defeats threatened to end their hopes.

United are now looking to produce a similar result, following their humiliating 4-0 defeat to Liverpool in midweek, and three points would get Ralf Rangnick’s side back in the race. United have this week announced that Erik ten Hag will become the club’s next permanent manager at the end of the season and securing Champions League qualification would be a boost to the Dutchman’s project at Old Trafford.

The size of the task facing Ten Hag was made clear by United’s performance at Anfield and there will be a number of players in Rangnick’s squad who could now be fighting for their own futures at the club. Both these teams have struggled for consistency in recent weeks and a draw would do little for either side, with Tottenham facing Brentford in tonight’s later game. Follow live updates from Arsenal vs Manchester United below:

Arsenal vs Manchester United Premier League updates

Arsenal host Manchester United in the Premier League

Both sides chasing Champions League qualification

Eddie Nketiah keeps place after brace against Chelsea

Cristiano Ronaldo returns after missing Liverpool defeat; Harry Maguire dropped

Nuno Tavares sweeps Gunners into third-minute lead

Arsenal FC 1 - 0 Manchester United FC

Arsenal 1-0 Manchester United, 15 mins

12:47 , Sarah Rendell

Arsenal keep the ball but they can’t get the final touch away to feed opportunities.

United are attempting to build from deep but De Gea’s kick ends up at Ramsdale’s feet.

What is up with United’s defence? Varane looks to clear but Nketiah intercepts and is almost through.

But just as Arsenal miss a chance, United run away with it with a fantastic Ronaldo pass feeding Elanga. VAR are looking to see if United should have a penalty with Tavares bringing him down in the box but it isn’t given.

Arsenal 1-0 Manchester United, 10 mins

12:42 , Sarah Rendell

The Gunners have so much space in the midfield but United snatch the ball back.

Ronaldo gets the ball to Fernandes who feeds Elanga. Ramsdales makes a great save to stop an equaliser and concedes a corner.

The ball sails in with McTominay getting his head to it but he sends it wide. United haven’t fallen apart since conceding but this is all Arsenal at the moment.

There’s a break in play at seven minutes for Ronaldo, who sadly lost his son recently, and both sets of fans applaud the striker.

Arsenal supporters may have their hearts in their mouths as Saka is down injured, he looks in a lot of pain. I think he is staying on the pitch.

And as play gets back underway Ramsdale makes a huge error in a clearing kick but Fernandes can’t control the ball.

Arsenal 1-0 Manchester United, 5 mins

12:36 , Sarah Rendell

United’s defence fell apart there with back passes missing its target Varane.

A shot came in but De Gea saved. However, the keeper couldn’t get back to also cover Tavares’ shot. Incredible start for Arsenal and a great moment for Tavares who scores his first Gunners goal.

United now in possession to try and get a foot into this match.

GOAL! Arsenal 1-0 Manchester United (Tavares, 3’)

12:34 , Sarah Rendell

Oh no United, the defence have had a howler and Tavares bounces after De Gea is forced to make a save.

What an awful start from the visitors.

Kick-off! Arsenal 0-0 Manchester United

12:31 , Sarah Rendell

Here we go then! Who will improve their chances of securing Champions League qualification?

We will soon find out as the players get underway at the Emirates.

Arsenal vs Manchester United

12:25 , Sarah Rendell

Both managers have been speaking to BT Sport ahead of the match.

Ralf Rangnick said: “We owe it to ourselves and our supoorters to show the best of us today.

“We [Rangnick and Ronaldo] spoke on the day when he returned to training. He said everything is well, I can play and train again.”

And on Maguire being dropped to the bench: “That [the bomb threat] is not the only reason. He has had a tough week that is why I have decided to give him a break today.”

While Mikel Arteta added: “That game [against Chelsea] is gone. United is where our focus is and we can play in front of our people.”

Arsenal vs Manchester United

12:20 , Sarah Rendell

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick has warned Manchester United need “open-heart surgery” if they are to kick on under successor Erik ten Hag.

Placed in interim charge following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s exit in November, the highly-rated German coach has found it difficult to get a consistent tune out of the Red Devils’ stuttering stars.

Rangnick’s short-term focus comes with a long-term appreciation of what is needed for United, who may have made a “good choice” in appointing Ajax boss Ten Hag as permanent manager but still need to do much more.

“I’m pretty convinced that he’s the best possible coach that you could get right now,” the interim manager said.

Read the full story:

Manchester United need ‘open-heart surgery’, Ralf Rangnick claims

Arsenal vs Manchester United

12:10 , Sarah Rendell

Well what a cracking match we have on our hands this afternoon.

It’s a battle for the top four match with the Gunners just three points ahead of the Red Devils.

But it is Arsenal who will feel more confident heading into the fixture. They defeated Chelsea at Stamford Bridge earlier this week while United fell to a 4-0 loss to Liverpool.

Arsenal could temporarily move into fourth with a win over United as Tottenham are playing at 5.30pm.

It will put pressure on their rivals if they bag three points as Spurs would then have to defeat Brentford to reclaim the Champions League spot.

Everything will play out at the Emirates in 20 minutes time.

Arsenal vs Manchester United

11:59 , Ben Burrows

Ralf Rangnick will still be in charge of United for the remainder of the season as they look to usurp Arsenal in the battle for Champions League qualification.

Asked directly about Ten Hag’s appointment, Arteta added: “I think he’s been really good, what he did a couple of years ago in the Champions League, especially the way his teams play. It’s a Man United decision, there’s nothing more to say.

“For us there is no impact (on Saturday’s fixture), for them I don’t know what’s going to happen but for us nothing changes.”

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal vs Manchester United

11:53 , Ben Burrows

Pogba is one of a number of players that are set to leave during a summer of change that will be overseen by newly-appointed manager Ten Hag.

Edinson Cavani, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata are others that are out of contract, while Nemanja Matic has already confirmed he is leaving.

There are also a number of frustrated peripheral figures at the club, including Eric Bailly.

The defender appears to be United’s fifth-choice centre-back and seemingly suggested on Instagram that he should play alongside Raphael Varane instead of Harry Maguire in Saturday’s Premier League match at Arsenal.

“I’m not on Instagram and I’m not communicating on Instagram, not at all,” Rangnick said.

“Listen, I’m not talking about my players now in the press conference not knowing what has happened. This doesn’t make sense.

“But I can only tell you, never in my life and I will not be part of Instagram, Facebook or whatever.

“If this is really true what you just told me, then I think it’s not the right sign. This should not happen in a football team, no matter in which league.”

Arsenal vs Manchester United

11:45 , Ben Burrows

Ralf Rangnick believes Paul Pogba has played his last match for Manchester United.

The 29-year-old came through the Old Trafford youth set-up and rejoined the club in 2016 following a successful stint at Juventus for a then world-record fee.

But Pogba’s return has not worked out how either party would want and the World Cup winner looks set to leave United this summer when his contract expires.

There is little sign of him agreeing a new deal, meaning the 10 minutes he managed before limping off with a calf injury in Tuesday’s 4-0 meek loss at Liverpool are likely to be his last for the club.

Rangnick says Pogba is facing a minimum of four weeks on the sidelines, which would bring an underwhelming period to a fitting conclusion.

“It doesn’t make sense right now (to talk about his characterisation as a player),” the interim boss said when asked if the midfielder was an enigma.

“He’s injured. He’s a player who won the World Cup with France. He’s such a good player that he was a regular starter for a team like France.

“We all know what kind of potential he has and what kind of good player he can be.

“But he was, quite like a few other players, just struggling to get his best performance sustainably on the pitch for a team like Manchester United.

“This was not only the case this season or in the last couple of weeks, as far as I remember this was also the case in earlier years.”

Paul Pogba went off injured at Anfield (PA Wire)

Arsenal vs Manchester United

11:35 , Ben Burrows

The Arsenal line-up sees Cedric coming in for Rob Holding at the back in the only change from the win over Chelsea on Wednesday.

Eddie Nketiah keeps his place up top after his two goals against the Blues.

For United, Cristiano Ronaldo comes back into the starting eleven up front in one of five changes.

Harry Maguire is on the bench as Raphael Varane comes into the back four alongside Alex Telles.

Jadon Sancho starts on the right-hand side with Marcus Rashford dropping out.

Arsenal vs Manchester United

11:33 , Ben Burrows

The team news is out.

Arsenal: Ramsdale, Cedric, White, Gabriel, Tavares, Elneny, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Nketiah

Manchester United: De Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Varane, Alex Telles, McTominay, Matic, Elanga, Bruno Fernandes, Sancho, Ronaldo

Arsenal vs Manchester United

11:25 , Ben Burrows

Team news on the way very shortly.

Alexandre Lacazette is expected to return for the hosts while Takehiro Tomiyasu could also be in contention.

For United, Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane are set to come back in. Under fire Harry Maguire is expected to start from the bench.

😍 Emirates Stadium is ready



🌍 Where are you watching #ARSMUN from today, Gooners? pic.twitter.com/qBiE53UOQG — Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 23, 2022

Arsenal vs Manchester United

11:20 , Ben Burrows

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick has warned Manchester United need “open-heart surgery” if they are to kick on under successor Erik ten Hag.

Placed in interim charge following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s exit in November, the highly-rated German coach has found it difficult to get a consistent tune out of the Red Devils’ stuttering stars.

This period in the Old Trafford dugout has laid bare a number of issues to Rangnick, who knows a thing or two about building success having overseen the rise of RB Leipzig and sister club Red Bull Salzburg.

Rangnick’s short-term focus comes with a long-term appreciation of what is needed for United, who may have made a “good choice” in appointing Ajax boss Ten Hag as permanent manager but still need to do much more.

“I’m pretty convinced that he’s the best possible coach that you could get right now,” the interim manager said.

“All the other things, as sad as it is and as frustrating as it feels right now for everybody involved - and believe me, for me this is extremely, terribly frustrating because in the last 10 years, if not 15 years, we only experience success, myself also as a sporting director and as a football manager.

“But in football you’re not always on the bright side. Right now we’re on the other side.

“But the good thing about what happened, one of the very few good things, is that it’s crystal clear. It’s not that difficult (to see). You don’t even need glasses to analyse and to see where the problems are.

“So, now it’s only about how do we solve them? For me, it’s clear it’s not enough to do some little, minor amendments, some little issues here and there, some minor cosmetic things.

“No, in medicine you would see this is an operation at the open heart, so there are more things to be changed than some little things here and some minor things there, and this is the good thing.”

Arsenal vs Manchester United

11:13 , Ben Burrows

Mikel Arteta admits a part of him was wary of taking the Arsenal job as the spectre of Arsene Wenger continued to loom over the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners host Manchester United today with the visitors having announced Erik ten Hag as their new manager on Thursday.

The Dutchman will become the fifth permanent manager to take the hot seat at Old Trafford since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013 when he leaves Ajax this summer.

Arsenal were in a similar position when Arsene Wenger stepped down following 22 years at the helm with Unai Emery, his initial replacement, sacked after less than two years in charge.

Arteta was next through the door, the former Arsenal captain winning the FA Cup in his first campaign, but he said a little part of him was still uncertain of following in Wenger’s footsteps.

“It did (cross my mind when taking the job),” he said.

“But it was tiny in comparison to the excitement and the opportunity that I saw to join this club and try to do what we all wanted to do, which is to get it back to where Arsene took it at the highest level and obviously that desire was much bigger than the worries of failure.”

Mikel Arteta, right, played under Arsene Wenger (PA Wire)

Arsenal vs Manchester United

11:07 , Ben Burrows

Arsenal captain Alexandre Lacazette could return for today’s Premier League visit of Manchester United.

The striker is back in full training after testing positive for coronavirus but could find himself on the bench after his replacement Eddie Nketiah hit a brace in the 4-2 win at Chelsea.

Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf) is closing in on a return while Kieran Tierney (knee) and Thomas Partey (thigh) are long-term absentees.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane are set to return as United head to the Emirates without a number of other key players.

The pair missed the 4-0 loss at Liverpool and Scott McTominay is fit after only being included as an emergency substitute at Anfield, where Paul Pogba picked up a calf injury that is set to rule him out for the rest of the season.

Fred, Edinson Cavani and Luke Shaw are sidelined. Mason Greenwood remains suspended by the club.

Arsenal vs Manchester United

11:05 , Ben Burrows

