Arsenal vs Manchester United LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today
Arsenal vs Manchester United LIVE!
Saturday’s early kick-off sees two rivals in the race for fourth lock horns at Emirates Stadium on what could be a huge day in the battle to qualify for the Champions League.
With Tottenham not in action against Brentford until later, Arsenal can move above Spurs into fourth and ramp up the pressure on their neighbours.
The picture looks a lot brighter for Arsenal after their 4-2 victory at Chelsea in midweek and that win has given the Gunners a lift ahead of another must-win clash for both these clubs.
United, who will be boosted by the return of Cristiano Ronaldo, this week confirmed the appointment of Erik ten Hag as their next manager but if they fail to improve on a dismal run of two wins in seven games then their hopes of finishing fourth will be virtually over.
With kick-off at 12.30pm BST, follow all the action with Simon Collings at Emirates Stadium!
Arsenal FC - Manchester United FC
11:21 , Giuseppe Muro
Manchester United have confirmed they will be wearing their third kit today
11:14 , Giuseppe Muro
Takehiro Tomiyasu has been pictured arriving at Emirates Stadium. Will he be in the Arsenal starting line? Team news is coming up in just over 15 minutes...
Odegaard: Arsenal won’t underestimate wounded United
11:11 , Giuseppe Muro
Martin Odegaard insists Arsenal will not underestimate Manchester United, despite their humiliating 4-0 defeat at Anfield on Tuesday.
Odegaard said: “I think that is football, sometimes you have games where you are not at your best and then the next game you can win. “We lost to Southampton and then we beat Chelsea in the next one. That’s football.
“We know it will be a tough game [against Manchester United], we know the quality that they have.
“They have a lot of good players, a lot of individual quality, so it will be a tough game for us.
“All the games coming up are big games for us. The most important thing for us is to beat United on Saturday and then we’ll take the next one after that.”
11:04 , Giuseppe Muro
The stage is set...
Rangnick: Man United need 'open-heart surgery’ to recover
10:56 , Giuseppe Muro
Ralf Rangnick has likened what Manchester United require to open-heart surgery.
United this week confirmed the appointment of Erik ten Hag as their next manager and Rangnick is clear what must occur for them to be genuine title contenders again.
“You don’t even need glasses to see and analyse where the problems are,” he said ahead of this game.
“Now it’s about how do we solve them? It’s not enough to do some minor amendments – cosmetic things. In medicine you would say that this is an operation of the open heart.
“If this happens and everyone has realised that this has to happen and if people want to work together then it makes sense and I believe it doesn’t take two or three years to change those things. This can happen within one year.
“This is something that not just one single person as a manager can do. With all respect to Jürgen [Klopp] and Pep [Guardiola] I’m sure that they didn’t do all the things themselves [at Liverpool and Manchester City]. There were also other people involved in those two clubs, people in certain positions, no matter what area it was, in order to rebuild and build something we want to build here.
“In all areas you have to have top people and they have to work together in a very close, reliable way.”
Head to head history and results
10:47 , Giuseppe Muro
Arsenal wins: 85
Draws: 50
Manchester United wins: 100
Standard Sport prediction
10:35 , Giuseppe Muro
United are in dire straits and Arsenal were so impressive at Chelsea, it’s difficult to look past them.
Arsenal to win 2-0.
Early team news: Ronaldo set to return
10:27 , Giuseppe Muro
Arsenal could welcome back Takehiro Tomiyasu after three months out injured.
The right-back was due to train on Friday and, provided he came through that unscathed, Mikel Arteta said he would be available.
Eddie Nketiah is pushing to lead the line again after his two goals agianst Chelsea.
Ronaldo is available to return for United. The Portugal international missed the 4-0 defeat at Liverpool on Tuesday after being granted compassionate leave following the death of his new-born son.
Raphael Varane and Scott McTominay have also returned to training this week but Edinson Cavani and Luke Shaw remain injured.
Pauk Pogba looks to have played his last game for United after scans this week revealed the midfielder is unlikely to play again this season because of the calf injury he suffered at Anfield.
How to watch Arsenal vs Man United
10:20 , Giuseppe Muro
TV channel: The game will be broadcast on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, with coverage getting underway at 11.30am.
Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the game through the BT Sport App.
Good morning!
10:15 , Giuseppe Muro
Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Arsenal vs Manchester United in the Premier League!
It’s a huge game in the race to finish fourth and qualify for the Champions League.
We’ll have all the latest updates and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 12:30pm BST at Emirates Stadium. Stay tuned!