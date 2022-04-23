Arsenal vs Manchester United LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Simon Collings and Jonathan Gorrie
·5 min read
In this article:
(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal vs Manchester United LIVE!

Saturday’s early kick-off sees two rivals in the race for fourth lock horns at Emirates Stadium on what could be a huge day in the battle to qualify for the Champions League.

With Tottenham not in action against Brentford until later, Arsenal can move above Spurs into fourth and ramp up the pressure on their neighbours.

The picture looks a lot brighter for Arsenal after their 4-2 victory at Chelsea in midweek and that win has given the Gunners a lift ahead of another must-win clash for both these clubs.

United, who will be boosted by the return of Cristiano Ronaldo, this week confirmed the appointment of Erik ten Hag as their next manager but if they fail to improve on a dismal run of two wins in seven games then their hopes of finishing fourth will be virtually over.

With kick-off at 12.30pm BST, follow all the action with Simon Collings at Emirates Stadium!

Arsenal vs Man United latest news

  • Kick-off: 12:30pm BST

  • Early team news: Ronaldo set to return

  • Rangnick: United need ‘open-heart surgery’ to recover

  • How to watch: BT Sport

  • Prediction: 2-0

Arsenal FC - Manchester United FC

11:21 , Giuseppe Muro

Manchester United have confirmed they will be wearing their third kit today

11:14 , Giuseppe Muro

Takehiro Tomiyasu has been pictured arriving at Emirates Stadium. Will he be in the Arsenal starting line? Team news is coming up in just over 15 minutes...

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Odegaard: Arsenal won’t underestimate wounded United

11:11 , Giuseppe Muro

Martin Odegaard insists Arsenal will not underestimate Manchester United, despite their humiliating 4-0 defeat at Anfield on Tuesday.

Odegaard said: “I think that is football, sometimes you have games where you are not at your best and then the next game you can win. “We lost to Southampton and then we beat Chelsea in the next one. That’s football.

“We know it will be a tough game [against Manchester United], we know the quality that they have.

“They have a lot of good players, a lot of individual quality, so it will be a tough game for us.

“All the games coming up are big games for us. The most important thing for us is to beat United on Saturday and then we’ll take the next one after that.”

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

11:04 , Giuseppe Muro

The stage is set...

Rangnick: Man United need 'open-heart surgery’ to recover

10:56 , Giuseppe Muro

Ralf Rangnick has likened what Manchester United require to open-heart surgery.

United this week confirmed the appointment of Erik ten Hag as their next manager and Rangnick is clear what must occur for them to be genuine title contenders again.

“You don’t even need glasses to see and analyse where the problems are,” he said ahead of this game.

“Now it’s about how do we solve them? It’s not enough to do some minor amendments – cosmetic things. In medicine you would say that this is an operation of the open heart.

“If this happens and everyone has realised that this has to happen and if people want to work together then it makes sense and I believe it doesn’t take two or three years to change those things. This can happen within one year.

“This is something that not just one single person as a manager can do. With all respect to Jürgen [Klopp] and Pep [Guardiola] I’m sure that they didn’t do all the things themselves [at Liverpool and Manchester City]. There were also other people involved in those two clubs, people in certain positions, no matter what area it was, in order to rebuild and build something we want to build here.

“In all areas you have to have top people and they have to work together in a very close, reliable way.”

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)
(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Head to head history and results

10:47 , Giuseppe Muro

Arsenal wins: 85

Draws: 50

Manchester United wins: 100

Standard Sport prediction

10:35 , Giuseppe Muro

United are in dire straits and Arsenal were so impressive at Chelsea, it’s difficult to look past them.

Arsenal to win 2-0.

Early team news: Ronaldo set to return

10:27 , Giuseppe Muro

Arsenal could welcome back Takehiro Tomiyasu after three months out injured.

The right-back was due to train on Friday and, provided he came through that unscathed, Mikel Arteta said he would be available.

Eddie Nketiah is pushing to lead the line again after his two goals agianst Chelsea.

Ronaldo is available to return for United. The Portugal international missed the 4-0 defeat at Liverpool on Tuesday after being granted compassionate leave following the death of his new-born son.

Raphael Varane and Scott McTominay have also returned to training this week but Edinson Cavani and Luke Shaw remain injured.

Pauk Pogba looks to have played his last game for United after scans this week revealed the midfielder is unlikely to play again this season because of the calf injury he suffered at Anfield.

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)
(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

How to watch Arsenal vs Man United

10:20 , Giuseppe Muro

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, with coverage getting underway at 11.30am.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to watch the game through the BT Sport App.

Good morning!

10:15 , Giuseppe Muro

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Arsenal vs Manchester United in the Premier League!

It’s a huge game in the race to finish fourth and qualify for the Champions League.

We’ll have all the latest updates and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 12:30pm BST at Emirates Stadium. Stay tuned!

