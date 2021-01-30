Arsenal vs Manchester United live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)

Arsenal host Manchester United in a mouthwatering Premier League fixture at the Emirates this afternoon.

Mikel Arteta’s side have enjoyed a resurgence in recent weeks, winning five of their last six league games. A weakened side against Southampton did see Arsenal’s reign as FA Cup winners end with a whimper, however, they responded excellently last time out to defeat the Saints 3-1 on Tuesday. That uplift in results has seen Arsenal creep into the top half of the table, with seven points separating them from the top four.

United, meanwhile, failed to retake their perch at the top of the table after a shock defeat by rock-bottom Sheffield United earlier this week. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side had previously gone 13 games unbeaten in the league but now find themselves a point adrift of Manchester City heading into the weekend, with Pep Guardiola’s side also boasting a game in hand.

Anthony Martial failed to impress during the defeat and Solskjaer may instead turn to Edinson Cavani as United look to steady their title contention. The head coach will also be hoping to avenge United’s defeat by Arsenal earlier this season when Arteta won the tactical battle between the pair. Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 5.30pm on Saturday 30 January at the Emirates Stadium.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage beginning from 5pm.

What is the team news?

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has missed the last two matches due to his mother being unwell, however, Arteta has not completely ruled out a return against United. Thomas Partey and Emile Smith Rowe both suffered muscle injuries against Southampton and will undergo medical assessments. Kieran Tierney is a doubt while both Pablo Mari and Dani Ceballos are expected to miss out. New signing Martin Odegaard is likely to be on the bench.

Eric Bailly suffered an injury ahead of United’s defeat against the Blades and faces a race against time to prove he’s fit, while Brandon Williams is expected to miss out. Edinson Cavani could replace Anthony Martial up front.

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Leno; Bellerin, Holding, Luiz, Cedric; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Smith Rowe, Pepe; Lacazette

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, McTominay; Rashford, Fernandes, Pogba; Cavani

What are the odds?

Arsenal - 9/5

Draw - 12/5

Manchester United - 29/20

Prediction

United’s desperate defeat by the Blades will have sent a jolt through Solskjaer’s squad and they should respond in a manner worthy of being title contenders. Arsenal came out on top in the pair’s last meeting, but United’s quality should eventually tell in a tense game. Arsenal 1-2 Manchester United