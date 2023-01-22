Arsenal vs Manchester United live stream: How can I watch Premier League game on TV in UK today?

Arsenal and Manchester United lock horns in a massive Premier League clash this afternoon.

It’s been some years since a match between these two old rivals has carried genuine potential title ramifications, but that is certainly the case at Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Arsenal went into the weekend with a five-point buffer at the top-flight summit after a tremendous north London derby triumph over Tottenham, though that is expected to be whittled down ahead of kick-off with closest challengers Manchester City in action against Wolves earlier in the day.

United scored their own terrific derby success at Old Trafford last weekend before being denied another victory by a last-gasp Michael Olise free-kick against Crystal Palace.

Erik ten Hag’s much-improved side could reduce their own gap to Arsenal to only five points by doing the double over Mikel Arteta and Co today. Here’s how to watch all the action live.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Manchester United

TV channel: In the UK, today’s game is being broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage beginning at 4pm GMT ahead of a 4:30pm kick-off - after the Leeds vs Brentford game that begins Super Sunday.

Live stream: Subscribers can also follow the action as it happens live online with the Sky Go app.

Live blog: Catch the game live with Standard Sport’s dedicated blog and expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground.