Arsenal vs Manchester United live stream: How can I watch friendly match on TV in UK today?

Arsenal take on Manchester United in New Jersey in a blockbuster clash tonight.

Two of English football’s big rivals will face off at the MetLife Stadium, as part of the Premier League Summer Series.

Both the Gunners and the Red Devils have new faces on show after big summer signings and each camp is insisting this is not viewed as a friendly.

While pre-season results cannot be looked into in any great detail, it is still a chance to lay some kind of marker down against a domestic rival. A meeting of two giants, it would be an early statement of intent.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Manchester United

TV channel and live stream: The game will be available on both MUTV and Arsenal.com with kick-off at 10pm BST.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog.