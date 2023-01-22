Arsenal vs Man Utd LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

Arsenal face another tough challenge in the pursuit of the Premier League title as they host Erik ten Hag’s resurgent Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon. The Gunners have set a blistering pace and will be on course for a 100-point season should they defeat the Red Devils and hit the halfway stage on 50 points.

Mikel Arteta’s side opened up an eight-point lead at the top of the table after defeating rivals Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 away from home last weekend but that gap has since been cut by Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City who continue to chase down the Gunners. As do Manchester United who defeated City at Old Trafford to join the title conversation though their progress took a stumble in midweek.

The Red Devils looked on course for a sixth consecutive Premier League win when they faced Crystal Palace on Wednesday night, however, Michael Olise swept a brilliant 91st minute free kick past David De Gea to cancel out Bruno Fernandes’ goal and earn Palace a point in a 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park. That said, victory for United this afternoon would blow the title race wide open and with Arsenal still needing to face Man City twice things could get very tricky for Mikel Arteta’s men.

Harry Maguire knows it is a ‘squad game’ at Manchester United

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire knows the importance of competition for places at the club.

The England centre-back has made just seven starts for United, and only one in the Premier League since August, so far in a season that has included him missing a series of fixtures in October due to injury.

Having played the full duration of the 3-0 win against Bournemouth on January 3, Maguire then made a late appearance off the bench in last weekend’s 2-1 derby victory over Manchester City, before being an unused substitute in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace.

Ten Hag gives an update on Jadon Sancho

In recent weeks Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho has been training in Germany away from the first team squad on a specialised programme in order to get himself up to match fitness and back into the team.

He returned to first team training at Carrington this past week and United boss, Erik ten Hag is happen with the progress he’s made but thinks there is still a way to go for the 22-year-old.

“It is the next step. He still has a way to go.” said Ten Hag about Sancho returning to Carrington.

“He will know that, but when he makes this progress, then he can return in the group for games. Of course, we all hope that, because he is a great footballer.

“He has great skills that can help us. We have to cover so many games and we need quality players and he is definitely a quality player who can make a difference and we are expecting that from him.”

This will be the third time Arsenal have hosted Manchester United in a Premier League match while top of the table.

The previous two such meetings ended in draws: 1-1 in March 2004 and 2-2 in November 2007.

Will there be a winner today?

Two other Premier League fixtures kicked off at 2pm as Leeds host Brentford whilst Manchester City are taking on Wolves.

There aren’t many goals to speak but the inevitable Erling Haaland has one to his name.

Here are the latest scores:

Leeds 0-0 Brentford

Man City 1-0 Wolves

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta spoke about his joy over signing Leandro Trossard from Brighton and how the 28-year-old will bring some much needed versatility to the Gunners’ foreward line.

“We are really happy to have him. He’s a player we have followed for a while now.” said the manager after Trossard’s move was finalied.

“The opportunity came - we had the necessity to have a player in the frontline who is versatile enough to play in different positions.

“He knows the league, he has enough experience here and I think he can have an immediate impact in the team. We have to think short-term, but medium and long-term as well. He gives us all of that.

“He’s a very intelligent player. When you look at his career and what he’s done in the last few years, he’s a player that fits our way of playing.”

Mikel Arteta admits his Arsenal side still need to show they can roll their sleeves up and do the dirty side of the game as they aim to win a first Premier League title in 19 years.

Victory at the home of north London rivals Tottenham last weekend saw the Gunners go eight points clear at the top of the table.

They now host Manchester United on Sunday looking to avenge their only league defeat so far this season.

A 3-1 reverse at Old Trafford in September remains the only blot on Arsenal’s copybook in a campaign which has seen Arteta establish them as genuine title contenders.

Arsenal have won five of their last seven home league matches against Manchester United with one draw and one defeat in that run.

More good news for the Gunners is that 11 of Arsenal’s 17 Premier League victories in this fixture have come on a Sunday and Manchester United have failed to score in six of their last nine league away games against Arsenal.

All signs point to a win for the home side today.

For the first 12 years of the Premier League era Arsenal and Manchester United was the fixture to look for on the fixture schedule list.

From 1992-93 to 2003-04, the two clubs claimed all but one of the Premier League titles on offer with United winning eight and Arsenal three.

The Gunners also finished runners-up to the Red Devils four times. Will this season reignite this old rivalry and see bothe clubs challenge for the title?

Erik ten Hag said he is “convinced” Manchester United are going in the right direction but warned they have to get everything right to win trophies and compete for the title.

United had their worst ever Premier League season last year but have now won nine of their last 10 games in all competitions and only lost one in 20.

They visit leaders Arsenal on Sunday on course to return to the Champions League but with Ten Hag believing the fierce competition in England and the resources plenty of clubs enjoy giving them little margin for error.

Erik ten Hag ‘convinced’ Manchester United are progressing in right direction

The absence of Casemiro could prove crucial for Manchester United, and might allow Martin Odegaard more freedom to control play in the middle of the pitch.

Arsenal’s defending of counter-attacks will also be key given Marcus Rashford’s form. Arsenal are a more complete team at the moment, though, and home advantage will be crucial as they earn a narrow win.

Arsenal 2-1 Manchester United.

League leaders Arsenal are the favourites with the bookmakers to win today’s encounter with Manchester United. Here are the latest odds ahead of the match at 4.30pm.

Arsenal: 10/11

Draw: 35/12

Manchester United: 33/10

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xkaha, Odegaard; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli

Manchester United XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Fred, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst

Arsenal’s new signing Leandro Trossard could be involved as the Gunners are hopeful the former Brighton forward was registered before the Friday deadline, but Mikel Arteta is unlikely to change a winning team.

Gabriel Jesus remains out with Eddie Nkeitah - who has been excellent in his absence - likely to start again.

Manchester United will be without the suspended Casemiro who picked up his fifth booking of the season against Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Fred or Scott McTominay will compete for a place alongside Christian Eriksen in midfield.

Elsewhere, Diogo Dalot and Anthony Martial are doubts, which means Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Wout Weghorst - who made his debut at Selhurst Park - could keep their places in the team.

The match will kick off at 4:30pm GMT on Sunday 22 January.

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage following the match between Leeds and Brentford.

Hello, good afternoon, and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Arsenal vs Manchester United.

This is a clash of two teams at the top of the Premier League table with the Gunners hoping to restore, at least, a five point lead over their nearest rivals Manchester City. City are currently in action against Wolves and could close to within two points of Arsenal should they win at the Etihad Stadium.

Meanwhile, Manchester United start the day in fourth place, eight points behind the Gunners. Erik ten Hag’s men are in a rich vein of form with five wins from their last six league games though they did draw 1-1 with Crystal Palace last time out.

The Red Devils were the last team to defeat Arsenal in the league having swept them aside 3-1 at Old Trafford in September thanks to a goal from Antony and a Marcus Rashford brace.

However, they will be without midfield maestro Casemiro who faces a one-match suspension whilst Arsenal could call on new signing Leandro Trossard to give them a boost should the match look to be sliding United’s way.

We’ll have all the team news. build-up and updates throughout the afternoon so stick us.