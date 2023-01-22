Arsenal vs Man Utd LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

Michael Jones
·9 min read
Arsenal vs Man Utd LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

Arsenal face another tough challenge in the pursuit of the Premier League title as they host Erik ten Hag’s resurgent Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon. The Gunners have set a blistering pace and will be on course for a 100-point season should they defeat the Red Devils and hit the halfway stage on 50 points.

Mikel Arteta’s side opened up an eight-point lead at the top of the table after defeating rivals Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 away from home last weekend but that gap has since been cut by Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City who continue to chase down the Gunners. As do Manchester United who defeated City at Old Trafford to join the title conversation though their progress took a stumble in midweek.

The Red Devils looked on course for a sixth consecutive Premier League win when they faced Crystal Palace on Wednesday night, however, Michael Olise swept a brilliant 91st minute free kick past David De Gea to cancel out Bruno Fernandes’ goal and earn Palace a point in a 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park. That said, victory for United this afternoon would blow the title race wide open and with Arsenal still needing to face Man City twice things could get very tricky for Mikel Arteta’s men.

Follow all the action as Arsenal host Man Utd in the Premier League:

Arsenal vs Manchester United

  • Arsenal host Man Utd in a top of the table Premier League clash with kick off at 4.30pm

  • The Gunners are unbeaten in 12 league games since a 3-1 loss to United at Old Trafford in September

  • Man Utd have won five of their last six league games with the draw against Palace ending their winning run

  • Casemiro is suspended for United but Leandro Trossard could make Arsenal debut

Arsenal FC - Manchester United FC

Harry Maguire knows it is a ‘squad game’ at Manchester United

15:00 , Michael Jones

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire knows the importance of competition for places at the club.

The England centre-back has made just seven starts for United, and only one in the Premier League since August, so far in a season that has included him missing a series of fixtures in October due to injury.

Having played the full duration of the 3-0 win against Bournemouth on January 3, Maguire then made a late appearance off the bench in last weekend’s 2-1 derby victory over Manchester City, before being an unused substitute in Wednesday’s 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace.

Harry Maguire knows it is a ‘squad game’ at Manchester United

Ten Hag gives an update on Jadon Sancho

14:55 , Michael Jones

In recent weeks Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho has been training in Germany away from the first team squad on a specialised programme in order to get himself up to match fitness and back into the team.

He returned to first team training at Carrington this past week and United boss, Erik ten Hag is happen with the progress he’s made but thinks there is still a way to go for the 22-year-old.

“It is the next step. He still has a way to go.” said Ten Hag about Sancho returning to Carrington.

“He will know that, but when he makes this progress, then he can return in the group for games. Of course, we all hope that, because he is a great footballer.

“He has great skills that can help us. We have to cover so many games and we need quality players and he is definitely a quality player who can make a difference and we are expecting that from him.”

Arsenal vs Man Utd

14:51 , Michael Jones

This will be the third time Arsenal have hosted Manchester United in a Premier League match while top of the table.

The previous two such meetings ended in draws: 1-1 in March 2004 and 2-2 in November 2007.

Will there be a winner today?

Half-time updates

14:48 , Michael Jones

Two other Premier League fixtures kicked off at 2pm as Leeds host Brentford whilst Manchester City are taking on Wolves.

There aren’t many goals to speak but the inevitable Erling Haaland has one to his name.

Here are the latest scores:

Leeds 0-0 Brentford

Man City 1-0 Wolves

Arteta on Trossard

14:43 , Michael Jones

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta spoke about his joy over signing Leandro Trossard from Brighton and how the 28-year-old will bring some much needed versatility to the Gunners’ foreward line.

“We are really happy to have him. He’s a player we have followed for a while now.” said the manager after Trossard’s move was finalied.

“The opportunity came - we had the necessity to have a player in the frontline who is versatile enough to play in different positions.

“He knows the league, he has enough experience here and I think he can have an immediate impact in the team. We have to think short-term, but medium and long-term as well. He gives us all of that.

“He’s a very intelligent player. When you look at his career and what he’s done in the last few years, he’s a player that fits our way of playing.”

Arsenal need ‘physical’ side of game to win Premier League title says Mikel Arteta

14:39 , Michael Jones

Mikel Arteta admits his Arsenal side still need to show they can roll their sleeves up and do the dirty side of the game as they aim to win a first Premier League title in 19 years.

Victory at the home of north London rivals Tottenham last weekend saw the Gunners go eight points clear at the top of the table.

They now host Manchester United on Sunday looking to avenge their only league defeat so far this season.

A 3-1 reverse at Old Trafford in September remains the only blot on Arsenal’s copybook in a campaign which has seen Arteta establish them as genuine title contenders.

Mikel Arteta: Arsenal need ‘physical’ side of game to win Premier League title

Arsenal vs Man Utd

14:35 , Michael Jones

Arsenal have won five of their last seven home league matches against Manchester United with one draw and one defeat in that run.

More good news for the Gunners is that 11 of Arsenal’s 17 Premier League victories in this fixture have come on a Sunday and Manchester United have failed to score in six of their last nine league away games against Arsenal.

All signs point to a win for the home side today.

An old rivalry

14:31 , Michael Jones

For the first 12 years of the Premier League era Arsenal and Manchester United was the fixture to look for on the fixture schedule list.

From 1992-93 to 2003-04, the two clubs claimed all but one of the Premier League titles on offer with United winning eight and Arsenal three.

The Gunners also finished runners-up to the Red Devils four times. Will this season reignite this old rivalry and see bothe clubs challenge for the title?

Erik ten Hag ‘convinced’ Manchester United are progressing in right direction

14:27 , Michael Jones

Erik ten Hag said he is “convinced” Manchester United are going in the right direction but warned they have to get everything right to win trophies and compete for the title.

United had their worst ever Premier League season last year but have now won nine of their last 10 games in all competitions and only lost one in 20.

They visit leaders Arsenal on Sunday on course to return to the Champions League but with Ten Hag believing the fierce competition in England and the resources plenty of clubs enjoy giving them little margin for error.

Erik ten Hag ‘convinced’ Manchester United are progressing in right direction

Arsenal vs Man Utd prediction

14:23 , Michael Jones

The absence of Casemiro could prove crucial for Manchester United, and might allow Martin Odegaard more freedom to control play in the middle of the pitch.

Arsenal’s defending of counter-attacks will also be key given Marcus Rashford’s form. Arsenal are a more complete team at the moment, though, and home advantage will be crucial as they earn a narrow win.

Arsenal 2-1 Manchester United.

Arsenal vs Man Utd matchday odds

14:19 , Michael Jones

League leaders Arsenal are the favourites with the bookmakers to win today’s encounter with Manchester United. Here are the latest odds ahead of the match at 4.30pm.

Arsenal: 10/11

Draw: 35/12

Manchester United: 33/10

Arsenal vs Man Utd predicted line-ups

14:15 , Michael Jones

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xkaha, Odegaard; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli

Manchester United XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Fred, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst

What is the early team news?

14:10 , Michael Jones

Arsenal’s new signing Leandro Trossard could be involved as the Gunners are hopeful the former Brighton forward was registered before the Friday deadline, but Mikel Arteta is unlikely to change a winning team.

Gabriel Jesus remains out with Eddie Nkeitah - who has been excellent in his absence - likely to start again.

Manchester United will be without the suspended Casemiro who picked up his fifth booking of the season against Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

Fred or Scott McTominay will compete for a place alongside Christian Eriksen in midfield.

Elsewhere, Diogo Dalot and Anthony Martial are doubts, which means Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Wout Weghorst - who made his debut at Selhurst Park - could keep their places in the team.

How to watch Arsenal vs Man Utd

14:05 , Michael Jones

The match will kick off at 4:30pm GMT on Sunday 22 January.

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage following the match between Leeds and Brentford.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Arsenal vs Man Utd

14:00 , Michael Jones

Hello, good afternoon, and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Arsenal vs Manchester United.

This is a clash of two teams at the top of the Premier League table with the Gunners hoping to restore, at least, a five point lead over their nearest rivals Manchester City. City are currently in action against Wolves and could close to within two points of Arsenal should they win at the Etihad Stadium.

Meanwhile, Manchester United start the day in fourth place, eight points behind the Gunners. Erik ten Hag’s men are in a rich vein of form with five wins from their last six league games though they did draw 1-1 with Crystal Palace last time out.

The Red Devils were the last team to defeat Arsenal in the league having swept them aside 3-1 at Old Trafford in September thanks to a goal from Antony and a Marcus Rashford brace.

However, they will be without midfield maestro Casemiro who faces a one-match suspension whilst Arsenal could call on new signing Leandro Trossard to give them a boost should the match look to be sliding United’s way.

We’ll have all the team news. build-up and updates throughout the afternoon so stick us.

Latest Stories

  • Hachimura discusses trade speculation after 30-point night

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Rui Hachimura doesn't seem too disturbed by the idea he could be traded. “I just want to be somewhere that wants me as a basketball player, and I want to be somewhere that likes my game," the Washington Wizards forward said Saturday night. When asked if Washington is that place, he replied: “I don't know. We've got to find out.” Hachimura was certainly an asset for the Wizards on Saturday, when he equaled a career high with 30 points in a win over Orlando. That came shortly aft

  • Radek Faksa scores twice, 1st-place Stars beat Coyotes 4-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Radek Faksa had his first two-goal game in more than three years, captain Jamie Benn added a power-play goal and the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars beat the hapless Arizona Coyotes 4-0 on Saturday night. Faksa scored both of his goals on rebounds in the first period, when the Stars went ahead 3-0, and rookie Wyatt Johnson scored his 12th goal in the second period. It was first multipoint game this season for Faksa, who had last scored two goals on Nov. 15, 2019. Jake Oetti

  • Roman leaves after 4 years as Ravens offensive coordinator

    OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Greg Roman is leaving Baltimore after four seasons as offensive coordinator for other opportunities after the Ravens' wild-card loss. Roman's agency, Athletes First, announced his decision before a Ravens news conference Thursday afternoon with coach John Harbaugh and general manager Eric DeCosta. “Greg devised and led our offense to no fewer than 26 historical NFL and franchise achievements," Harbaugh said in a statement. "He established an identity for our offense. We

  • Mahomes aims to lead Chiefs to 5th straight AFC title game

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ask any coach or player around the NFL and they are bound to tell you that the speed of the game picks up when the playoffs arrive. There is no longer time to think on the field; decisions more often are made by in-the-moment instincts rather than carefully crafted game plans. Perhaps that is why Patrick Mahomes thrives in the postseason. Whether it be his preponderance of no-look passes, crazy side-arm slings or the myriad other ways that the Kansas City Chiefs quarterba

  • Canucks coach Boudreau emotional amid rumours of coaching change

    VANCOUVER — Rumours of an imminent change behind the Vancouver Canucks bench haven't escaped current head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I'd be a fool not to say that I don't know what's going on," Boudreau said Friday. "But … you come to work and you realize, you know how great the game is." Tears welled in his eyes as he spoke. Talk of Boudreau's departure have circulated since the beginning of the season when the Canucks (18-23-3) got off to an ugly 0-5-2 start. Boudreau was hired on Dec. 6, 2021 to

  • Canada's World Cup-bound men's basketball team to play Spain, Argentina in friendlies

    TORONTO — Canada's men's basketball team will play exhibition games against Spain and Argentina this summer in preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Canadians, who have clinched a World Cup berth and are 10-0 in qualifying, will play host Spain on Aug. 17 and Argentina on Aug. 18 in Granada. Players will gather in Toronto for training camp in early August to begin World Cup preparations. Canada secured its World Cup berth with a 94-56 win over Venezuela on Nov. 11 in Edmonton. Canada conc

  • Boudreau bids goodbye as struggling Canucks drop 4-2 decision to surging Oilers

    VANCOUVER — Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau stood on the bench Saturday night, clapping for the crowd and trying to soak in a bittersweet moment. Vancouver had just dropped a 4-2 decision to the visiting Edmonton Oilers — the team's third loss in four nights — but chants of Bruce, there it is!" to the tune of Tag Team's "Whoomp! (There it is)" still echoed around Rogers Arena. Expectations are that Boudreau will be fired in the coming days and the veteran NHL bench boss treated Saturday's game as i

  • Leonard has season-high 36 to send Clippers past Spurs

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 36 points against his former team, and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a two-game skid by beating the San Antonio Spurs 131-126 on Friday night. The Clippers had seven players in double figures, including Norman Powell with 26 points and Paul George with 16. Keldon Johnson had 23 points for San Antonio, which has lost nine of 11. Josh Richardson added 17 points, Zach Collins had a season-high 17 and Jeremy Sochan had 16. The Clippers won the

  • 76ers, without Embiid and Harden, edge Kings for 5-0 trip

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 15 of his 32 points in the third quarter and the Philadelphia 76ers, playing without Joel Embiid and James Harden, completed a perfect five-game road trip by beating the Sacramento Kings 129-127 on Saturday night. Maxey also had seven assists and six rebounds to help the 76ers overcome a 21-point deficit. Embiid and Harden rested foot injuries but the rest of the 76ers snapped Sacramento's six-game winning streak. Tobias Harris, Montrezl Harrell and

  • Ex-Coyotes Strome, Kuemper lead Capitals past Arizona 4-0

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper stopped 27 shots and Dylan Strome scored twice to lead the Washington Capitals over the Arizona Coyotes 4-0 Thursday night. Sonny Milano and Tom Wilson each had a goal for the Capitals, who have won nine of their last 10 road games. Arizona has dropped 10 of 11 overall. The Coyotes halted a nine-game losing streak by beating Detroit on Tuesday. Kuemper, who played for the Coyotes from 2017-21, improved to 6-1-3 against his former team. “I really enjoyed my time

  • Mahomes leads Chiefs past Jags 27-20 with injured ankle

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hobbling along on an injured ankle, Patrick Mahomes threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday, leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars and a spot in their fifth straight AFC title game. Mahomes missed most of the second quarter after his ankle was landed on by a Jacksonville defender. But the All-Pro quarterback returned in the second half and led the Chiefs on a 75-yard TD drive in the fourth quarter that helped to ensure

  • Andrew McCutchen: return to Pittsburgh not a farewell tour

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Andrew McCutchen could have chosen to return to Pittsburgh out of sentimentality. Out of convenience. Out of sheer financial good sense. And while the outfielder can appreciate the symmetry of returning to the club he helped define during its brilliant if relatively brief return to relevance a decade ago, his decision to come back to the Pirates on Friday had little to do with history. “I want to win, plain and simple,” McCutchen said after signing a one-year, $5 million deal t

  • Celtics beat Warriors 121-118 in OT in NBA Finals rematch

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points with a career-high 19 rebounds, following Al Horford’s overtime 3-pointer with one of his own on Thursday night to help the Celtics pull away from Golden State in an NBA Finals rematch and beat the Warriors 121-118. Jaylen Brown added 16 points and nine rebounds, making a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime. Horford had 20 points, 10 boards and three blocked shots for the Celtics, who lost to the Warriors in the

  • Waterloo's Caitlin Kraemer highlights team's efforts over her own to win hockey gold

    Caitlin Kraemer says once Team Canada got its fifth goal in the women's under-18 world hockey championship game, she thought to herself, "Dang, we're about to become world champions." The 16-year-old from Waterloo, Ont., certainly made a name for herself in the tournament, scoring four goals in that gold medal game as Canada beat Sweden 10-0. She scored a hat trick in a span of 6:44 in the first period — the fastest in tournament history. Her fourth goal in the third period was her tournament-le

  • Hachimura scores 30 to lead Wizards over Magic 138-118

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Rui Hachimura equaled a career high with 30 points and Kyle Kuzma added 25 to lift the Washington Wizards to a 138-118 victory over the Orlando Magic on Saturday night. Bradley Beal scored 17 points in his second game back from a hamstring injury, although Kristaps Porzingis left the game in the third quarter with a left ankle sprain. Porzingis scored 17 points. Washington has won seven straight against the Magic. The Wizards never trailed in this one. A dunk by Daniel Gafford

  • Young, Hawks beat Doncic, Mavs 130-122 for 4th straight win

    DALLAS (AP) — Dejounte Murray scored 30 points, Trae Young had 18 points and 12 assists in another matchup with Luka Doncic and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Dallas Mavericks 130-122 on Wednesday night. John Collins added 19 points as the Hawks won a season-best fourth consecutive game to get over .500 (23-22) for the first time since Dec. 27. Doncic scored 30 points but fell to 4-3 in head-to-head meetings with Young since they were traded for each other as top-five picks on draft night in 2018. D

  • Dadonov helps Canadiens shoot down Jets 4-1

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens had to deal with a depleted lineup on Tuesday night but still rose to the occasion. Juraj Slafkovsky, Joel Armia, Jake Evans and Jonathan Drouin all missed the game while Rem Pitlick and Rafael Harvey-Pinard were emergency call-ups. Trailing 1-0, Montreal scored four unanswered goals to earn a 4-1 win over the Central Division-leading Winnipeg Jets. “You’re always stronger collectively than you are individually,” said Habs coach Martin St. Louis. “We’re trying a

  • Unheralded pass rusher Charles Omenihu steps up for 49ers

    When the San Francisco 49ers needed a game-changing defensive play in their playoff opener it wasn't one of their three first-team All-Pros who delivered. Instead it was under-the-radar pass rusher Charles Omenihu, who seems to have a knack for rising up on the playoff stage. Omenihu's strip sack against Geno Smith helped San Francisco take control in the second half of a 41-23 wild-card victory last week over Seattle and it was just the latest big postseason play he's provided in his short time

  • Gu golden again in World Cup halfpipe, Canada's Karker, Bowman finish on podium

    CALGARY — Eileen Gu's halfpipe is ready for the Winter X Games. The 19-year-old freestyle skier won her second World Cup in Calgary with Canada's Rachael Karker taking a second silver behind Gu on Saturday night. Alex Ferreira and Birk Irving of the United States finished one-two in the men's event with Calgary's Noah Bowman taking bronze. The American-born Gu hit international stardom last year claiming Olympic halfpipe and big air gold medals, and slopestyle silver, for the host Chinese team i

  • Braves' Grissom puts in extra work for shortstop competition

    ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves' commitment to giving Vaughn Grissom a chance to win the starting job at shortstop can't be questioned. First, the Braves, who must replace Dansby Swanson, scheduled Grissom for three offseason visits with third base coach Ron Washington for intense fielding drills, each lasting at least one week. On Saturday, manager Brian Snitker said he hasn't even considered giving Grissom the chance to compete for playing time in left field this spring. Snitker and the Brav