Is Arsenal vs Man City on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League clash

Arsenal host Manchester City in an early meeting of last season’s Premier League title rivals.

Mikel Arteta’s side led the title race for the majority of the season but were reeled in by the defending champions, with a crushing 4-1 victory by Pep Guardiola’s team in April leading to a third Premier League in a row for the eventual treble winners.

The Gunners, though, are tipped to be City’s closest challengers again this season, with just a point separating the sides after seven games played.

But to do so, Arteta’s team will have to overturn a woeful recent record against City: Arsenal have lost 12 games in a row against City in the Premier League and have not beaten them in the top-flight since 2015.

The Gunners did beat City on penalties to win the Community Shield at the start of the season, however. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of this afternoon’s huge Premier League clash.

What time is Arsenal vs Manchester City?

The match will kick off at 4:30pm BST on Sunday 8 October at the Emirates Stadium.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage following the earlier match between Brighton and Liverpool. Subscribers can also stream the action via SkyGo.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

What is the team news?

Bukayo Saka is an injury doubt after limping off Arsenal’s midweek defeat to Lens in the Champions League with a hamstring injury, but Mikel Arteta said the winger is “in contention” to be available. Arsenal are missing Gabriel Martinelli, while Thomas Partey also remains out.

Manchester City will be without Rodri, who continues to serve a three-match suspension, while Kevin De Bruyne remains out. Julian Alvaraz has been City’s main threat in recent weeks - alongside Erling Haaland. John Stones returned to the bench in Wednesday’s 3-1 win at RB Leipzig but Pep Guardiola said he is not available on Sunday.

Story continues

Predicted line-ups

Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Rice, Havertz, Odegaard; Jesus, Nketiah, Trossard

Man City: Ederson; Walker, Diaz, Gvardiol, Akanji; Kovacic, Bernardo, Foden; Doku, Alvarez; Haaland

Prediction

Arsenal 1-3 Man City