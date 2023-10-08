Arsenal vs Man City: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

Arsenal host Manchester City in what already looks like a Premier League title clash at the Emirates Stadium today.

The Gunners fell away in the final weeks of last season having looked so strong for the majority of the campaign, with Pep Guardiola’s side relentless in the run-in on their way to making it a treble-winning campaign.

It has been an unbeaten start to the Premier League for Arsenal this season, but performances have not been consistent and the display in the midweek defeat to Lens in the Champions League will have concerned Mikel Arteta.

City had to work before eventually picking up a win over RB Leipzig to ensure they did not fall to three consecutive defeats. They too have not been at their free-flowing best recently, with Wolves beating them last weekend to end City’s perfect start in the Premier League.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Arsenal vs Man City is scheduled for a 4.30pm BST kick-off time on Sunday 8 October, 2023.

The Emirates Stadium in London will host.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Man City

TV channel: In the UK, Arsenal vs Man City will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage beginning following the conclusion of Brighton’s clash with Liverpool earlier in the afternoon.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground.

Arsenal vs Man City team news

Bukayo Saka is in contention for Arsenal, after limping off in the first-half of the defeat to Lens. Should he miss out, Fabio Vieira will likely start in his place, with Mikel Arteta up to now reluctant to use Reiss Nelson on the right wing.

Leandro Trossard is now fit and available and Thomas Partey could be in contention after making the bench in France, but Gabriel Martinelli is running out of time to prove his fitness.

Rodri is out for Man City as he serves the final match of his domestic ban, with Pep Guardiola faced with a decision in midfield. Rico Lewis shone in that position against Leipzig and could get the nod alongside Mateo Kovacic.

Story continues

Bernardo Silva is now available for the City boss, meaning Kevin De Bruyne and John Stones are currently the only injury absentees.

Injury scare: Bukayo Saka was forced off in the first-half against Lens (Getty Images)

Arsenal vs Man City prediction

Arsenal’s last victory over Man City in the Premier League came eight years ago, with Guardiola’s side on a 12-match winning run against the Gunners in the League.

Neither side has been at their best in recent weeks, while Arsenal go into this with injury problems to contend with at the worst possible time.

The Gunners have looked vulnerable in defence at times this season, particularly at home, and City can take full advantage to continue their dominance of this fixture.

Man City win, 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Arsenal wins: 99

Draws: 45

Man City wins: 65

Arsenal vs Man City latest odds

Arsenal to win: 19/10

Draw: 12/5

Man City to win: 7/5

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.