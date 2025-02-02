Arsenal vs Man City player ratings: Rice and Lewis-Skelly imperious for rampant hosts

Declan Rice produced one of his best performances in an Arsenal shirt - Getty Images/David Price

Arsenal produced one of their best displays of the season in tearing forlorn champions Manchester City to shreds at the Emirates and in so doing sending a clear message to Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Here, Telegraph Sport runs the run over all the performances of the players on both sides.

Arsenal

David Raya

Further underlined his status as one of the league’s best goalkeepers with two excellent first-half saves. Had little chance of stopping Haaland’s powerful header. 7/10

Jurrien Timber

Booked for a first-half lunge on Savinho but responded well with another performance defined by coolness in possession and snarling aggression out of it. 7/10

William Saliba

Looked in control in the battle with Haaland but one moment of hesitation proved costly as he was outjumped for the City striker’s goal. Otherwise superb, again. 7/10

Gabriel Magalhaes

Celebrated in Haaland’s face after the early Arsenal goal, which felt like a risky move. The Brazilian loves these battles, though, and walked the walk after talking the talk. 8/10

Myles Lewis-Skelly

Not only an exceptional talent but also the boldest of personalities. Flawless defensively, scored a fabulous goal and then produced Haaland’s trademark celebration. 9/10

Myles Lewis-Skelly scores his first goal for Arsenal! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/ctqscXZRet — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 2, 2025

Martin Odegaard

Set the tone for Arsenal with his early goal and led their pressing from the front. There have been signs in recent weeks that he is approaching his best form again. 8/10

Arsenal pounce on Manuel Akanji's mistake and Martin Odegaard opens the scoring inside two minutes! 💨 pic.twitter.com/HQSRRnTDGv — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 2, 2025

Thomas Partey

A crucial cog in this Arsenal machine, progressing the ball and spotting danger at the base of midfield. The timing of his goal could not have been better. 8/10

Manchester City are level for a matter of seconds before Thomas Partey's deflected shot restores the Gunners' lead! 💥 pic.twitter.com/pbqIPC0Re7 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 2, 2025

Declan Rice

The bigger the opponent, the better Rice seems to play. An absolute monster in matches such as these, eating up space and dominating his opponents. 9/10

Gabriel Martinelli

Probably the Brazilian’s best performance on the right flank since Bukayo Saka’s injury. It helped that he had space to run into, thanks to City’s high line. 8/10

Kai Havertz

Created one goal, scored another and led the line tirelessly. His critics will focus on his first-half miss, understandably, but he offered so much to his team here. 8/10

Kai Havertz finishes off a fine counter attack! 🔴 pic.twitter.com/I1aLZUMoqx — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 2, 2025

Leandro Trossard

Made the crucial intervention to win the ball back in advance of Arsenal’s first goal. Not at his most dangerous in the final third but diligent without possession. 7/10

Manchester City

Stefan Ortega

Beaten five times and it would have been worse if his hospital pass to Kovacic had been punished by Havertz in the first half, as it should have been. 4/10

Matheus Nunes

A source of near-constant annoyance for Guardiola, who seemed to want his full-back to cross the ball more frequently. Defensively vulnerable. 4/10

Matheus Nunes looked poor going forward and porous defensively - Getty Images/Glyn Kirk

John Stones

Did more than any City player to bring calm to their game in their better moments, but never had the protection he needed. Scrambling in the second half. 6/10

Manuel Akanji

Lost the ball so cheaply for Arsenal’s opening goal and never seemed to recover. Seemed a little spooked by the early error, and then by Havertz’s movement. 4/10

Josko Gvardiol

Far better going forward than he was running back towards his own goal. Almost scored from a first-half corner but was overrun, like his team-mates, in the second half. 5/10

Mateo Kovacic

Dominated and bullied by Rice. Produced some characteristically nice touches but looked lightweight compared to the Arsenal midfielders. 5/10

Bernardo Silva

As with Kovacic, appeared to be a lightweight in a ring with heavyweights. Criticised Arsenal’s style of play in September and might have regretted those comments here. 5/10

Phil Foden

There were flickers of promise in the first half but none of them ever turned into anything of substance. A dreadful error to give the ball to Partey so soon after Haaland’s goal. 5/10

Phil Foden was at fault for Arsenal’s second goal - Getty Images/Alex Pantling

Omar Marmoush

Sloppy in possession too often and then drifted out of the match entirely. Clearly still adjusting to the demands of the Premier League. 4/10

Erling Haaland

Scored his goal with a fabulous header but otherwise endured a horrific afternoon. Taunted by the Arsenal fans throughout, and indeed by their players at times. 5/10