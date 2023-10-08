Arsenal vs Man City live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League

Declan Rice clears the ball off his own line - Adrian Dennis/AFP

05:57 PM BST

67 mins: Arsenal 0 Man City 0

City changes.

Lewis off for Stones.

05:55 PM BST

63 mins: Arsenal 0 Man City 0

Starting to look a little ominous for Arsenal in that City are having a lot of the ball and being allowed to play in the Arsenal half.

The visitors win themselves a corner. Dealt with well by Arsenal.

05:53 PM BST

58 mins: Arsenal 0 Man City 0

Signs of life from the visitors - Alvarez to Gvardiol, cross for Foden. Back to Alvarez who shoots.

05:47 PM BST

56 mins: Arsenal 0 Man City 0

City haven’t really come out of the dressing room yet but nevertheless have a handy central freekick. Martinelli with the foul, Rico Lewis gets the ball in the net but he’d handled it. The Martinelli foul was what begat the freekick I should say.

Rubbs effort at the dead ball from MCFC. Something for the training ground as Foden slips it to Alvarez. Shoulda stayed on the training ground.

05:40 PM BST

49 mins: Arsenal 0 Man City 0

Martinelli again, this time delivering a handy corner, which doesn’t quite drop for an Arsenal player. Jesus has a go at it, sort of, then half cleared again to Odegaard who tries his best from range.

And Martinelli yet again - getting clear down the left and getting a shot in on target from a difficult angle.

05:39 PM BST

47 mins: Arsenal 0 Man City 0

He replaces Trossard, who I literally hadn’t even noticed was playing so limited was his contribution. Martinelli into the game quickly with a handy cross.

05:37 PM BST

46 mins: Arsenal 0 Man City 0

Arsenal need a change, and here it is - Gabriel Martinelli is coming on.

05:32 PM BST

Half time break

Will that injustice fuel Arsenal? Can Arteta settle his keeper down?

05:20 PM BST

45 mins: Arsenal 0 Man City 0

A peculiar game as well in a way. It’s tense but also quiet there. The ref brings the first half to a close.

Odegaard goes over to have a word with Michael Oliver at the end of the half, presumably about the decision making process on the non-sending off of Mateo Kovacic. Could have had a red for either of his fouls on Odegaard and then Rice, certainly Arsenal fans will feel that on aggregate he should already be in the Radox bubbles.

05:16 PM BST

43 mins: Arsenal 0 Man City 0

This has not been a good game but it has held the attention nevertheless. The angry mob will have plenty to get their teeth into come half time with the poor old ref.

05:12 PM BST

40 mins: Arsenal 0 Man City 0

City with a rapier move, Gvardiol down the left and Haaland is stopping to nod the ball home at the back stick when Raya makes a vital, timely intervention.

05:10 PM BST

35 mins: Arsenal 0 Man City 0

Nice from Arsenal as they cut it back and very nice from Peter Drury...

“Zinchenko into the crowd”

as the ball rebounds to the same player, who shoots for a second time.

“And Zinchenko into the crowd!”

But no luck with either shot.

05:08 PM BST

35 mins: Arsenal 0 Man City 0

Kovacic at it again, this time he’s chopped down Rice from behind. What’s Kovacic playing at?! And indeed what is Michael Oliver playing at, he’s just waved that one away. Kovacic LAUNCHED himself, nowhere near the ball, and crunched Rice on the ankle. How is that not a foul?!

05:07 PM BST

34 mins: Arsenal 0 Man City 0

Alvarez shoots over the bar.

05:02 PM BST

30 mins: Arsenal 0 Man City 0

Gvardiol brings down Gabriel Jesus, who makes a bit of a meal of it for my money. In any event, it gives Arsenal a freekick. Odegaard plays it in and Ederson needs a second bit of the cherry to gather the ball.

With half an hour gone, there’s been just one shot on target - the one that D Rice cleared off the line.

05:00 PM BST

28 mins: Arsenal 0 Man City 0

Kovacic launches himself at Odegaard and chops him down from behind. Definitely a yellow at least. Var checking to so see if this ought to be upgraded... no, they are sticking with the yellow. Could have gone either way I would say. An orange card.

04:58 PM BST

27 mins: Arsenal 0 Man City 0

Now Odegaard asks the crowd for more help.

04:58 PM BST

26 mins: Arsenal 0 Man City 0

But suddenly - a good bit of play from Nketaih as he gets the ball, checks back inside, but then blazes a shot well wide of City’s left-hand post.

04:57 PM BST

25 mins: Arsenal 0 Man City 0

Nice chipped ball over to Jesus but he is caught offside. Arsenal are struggling here.

04:56 PM BST

22 mins: Arsenal 0 Man City 0

Silva has fouled Nketiah and he has been given a card for so doing.

04:52 PM BST

18 mins: Arsenal 0 Man City 0

I have now paid eight pence for Aaron Ramsdale's thoughts during live TV games so far this season

Arteta must be regretting the whole if it ain’t broke... thing. He urges the crowd to make some more noise.

04:50 PM BST

17 mins: Arsenal 0 Man City 0

Raya looks all at sea in the Arsenal goal. He looks low on confidence, he receives a back pass, tries to let it run across his body and delays badly... Julian Alvarez closes him down and gets a foot in. Ball cannons into the side netting and that’s a real let off for Raya. Could easily have pinged in.

So unlucky, Julian!

04:48 PM BST

16 mins: Arsenal 0 Man City 0

A long period of dominance for City there, so patient in the build up. Eventually worked out to Walker wide on the right but his delivery does not find a colleague.

04:42 PM BST

11 mins: Arsenal 0 Man City 0

Jorginho has gone in the book for a foul as City break forward. Foden the man he hauled back. Foden was on his bike there so the Arsenal midfielder probably had to do something.

04:41 PM BST

10 mins: Arsenal 0 Man City 0

I really enjoy how Ben White gets forward, and he’s popped up a couple of times on the right wing here. Receives a diagonal ball in a good area, but is flagged for offside. Looked tight to me. Possible replay opportunity.

04:40 PM BST

8 mins: Arsenal 0 Man City 0

Man City definitely the side who have made the brighter start here, but here come Arsenal with their first meaningful attack. Jesus bombs forward down the right and wins a corner.

04:36 PM BST

4 mins: Arsenal 0 Man City 0

Arsenal goalie is all over the shop! He’s come out waving at his mother, Rice has to intervene and clears off the line by Gvardiol. Played back in, nodded on by Erling H, and Ake should have scored!

04:34 PM BST

The teams again

04:33 PM BST

2 mins: Arsenal 0 Man City 0

City have the ball and are taking their sweet time. They are playing it around at the back at walking pace.

04:32 PM BST

1 mins: Arsenal 0 Man City 0

City kick off, and get it launched. Arsenal tidy up.

04:31 PM BST

A good atmosphere

there. The players take a knee.

04:30 PM BST

The players are out on the pitch

The City guys are in a huddle. Lovely sunny day.

03:54 PM BST

Dressing room

Shirts in the Arsenal dressing room

03:33 PM BST

Bukayo Saka is not in the squad

His run of 87 consecutive appearances in the Premier League has come to an end.

03:31 PM BST

The teams

Arsenal: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Odegaard, Jorginho, Rice, Gabriel Jesus, Nketiah, Trossard. Subs: Ramsdale, Partey, Smith Rowe, Martinelli, Kiwior, Tomiyasu, Vieira, Nelson, Havertz.

Man City: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Gvardiol, Ake, Lewis, Kovacic, Bernardo Silva, Alvarez, Foden, Haaland. Subs: Phillips, Stones, Grealish, Doku, Ortega, Gomez, Akanji, Matheus Luiz, Bobb.

Referee: Michael Oliver (Northumberland)

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️



⚖️ Jorginho in the middle

🪄 Trossard on the wing

📞 Nketiah leads the line



Let's do this - together ✊ pic.twitter.com/thTQLhyQVJ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 8, 2023

03:29 PM BST

03:13 PM BST

Huge match in the Premier League

It’s the best team in the country versus the team who ran them closest last season. Here is Mike McGrath to set the scene ahead of the 4.30pm kick off at The Emirates.

Pep Guardiola has revealed Manchester City were blown out of the water by Arsenal’s bid for Declan Rice this summer and would have been under scrutiny had they spent £105million on the England midfielder.

City were in the race for Rice, 24, in their attempts to sign a midfielder but were unwilling to match Arsenal’s offer. They were focused on Croatia centre-back Joško Gvardiol being their marquee signing of the window and refused to get drawn into a bidding war as Rice’s asking price rose.

Guardiola, who faces Rice and his former assistant Arteta on Sunday, says the most expensive English player in history would have stepped in for suspended Rodri if he joined City.

He ended up reinforcing his midfield with Mateo Kovačić and Matheus Nunes, having also looked at Rice in previous transfer windows. The City manager says his club would be under increased scrutiny if they spent as heavily as Arsenal.

“Everyone knows we wanted him, we could play him when Rodri could not play,” said Guardiola. “But in the end Arsenal pushed more, wanted him or maybe Mikel was more convincing than me, or the club itself.

“The offer they got, we believed in that position but could not reach it because we thought about Josko in that position and we could not afford it. We could afford it (if) maybe less. That is why.”

Arsenal smashed their own transfer record for Rice, who became the most expensive English player in history ahead of City’s Jack Grealish. Guardiola granted the sales of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko last summer to help Arteta form a title-challenging squad.

“Normally when Manchester City spend this amount of money it is crazy. When others spend it is how smart they are,” said Guardiola. “That happens. But I am not denying anyone can do whatever they want. I never judge what the others do.

“We are judged all the time but it is fine. If we were in the middle of the table that wouldn’t happen, we would not be a problem or under scrutiny for the rest. But Arsenal believed that they had to do it. That is more than fine. All the recruitment they have done in the last years….from outside the most difficult thing has been important players leaving when Mikel took over.

“Now their recruitment is really good and they have a young squad for many many years. So the perspective for many is that they will be there for a long time. Declan Rice is an exceptional holding midfielder with the national team, so he is an exceptional player.”