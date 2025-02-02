Arsenal vs Man City LIVE: Premier League updates, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

Arsenal play Manchester City as two Premier League heavyweights renew their rivalry in a huge game at Emirates Stadium. The Gunners need to respond in the title race after Liverpool moved nine points clear at the top with their win at Bournemouth on Saturday.

Mikel Arteta’s side cannot afford any slip-ups as they bid to hunt down Liverpool but they face a tough test against a City side full of quality, even if they enduring a difficult season. Pep Guardiola’s side have picked up a bit of form recently, with four wins in their last five Premier League games, and looked good in their win over Chelsea last weekend.

The reverse fixture at the Etihad was once of the games of the season, with City scoring a 96th-minute equaliser to draw 2-2 on a controversial afternoon. Erling Haaland threw the ball at Gabriel's head during the goal celebrations and then told Mikel Arteta to “stay humble”, so this has all the ingredients to be a classic. Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog, with Simon Collings and Malik Ouzia providing expert analysis from the ground!

Arsenal vs Man City latest news

Kick-off: 4.30pm GMT, Emirates Stadium

How to watch: Sky Sports

Arsenal team news: David Raya a doubt

Man City team news: Savinho could start

Prediction: Arsenal to win

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Arsenal vs Manchester City.

It’s a huge day in the Premier League title race as Arsenal bid to respond after Liverpool moved nine points clear at the top with their 2-0 win at Bournemouth on Saturday.

The reverse fixture at the Etihad was one of the games of the season, as City scored a 96th-minute equaliser to draw 2-2 on a controversial afternoon.

And this has all the makings of another classic in north London.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 4.30pm GMT from Emirates Stadium.