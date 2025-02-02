Arsenal vs Man City LIVE: Team news and line-ups from huge Premier League clash as David Raya fit to start

Arsenal host Manchester City in a massive Premier League clash which could determine whether they can compete for the title this season.

Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over Bournemouth on Saturday saw Arne Slot’s men open a nine-point lead over the Gunners who must defeat Pep Guardiola’s team this afternoon to ensure they keep up the pace with the league leaders. Mikel Arteta’s side secured a 1-0 over Wolves in a controversial outing last time out but face one of the tougher tests of the season today.

City are starting to regain their impressive form following back-to-back victories in the league. A 6-0 mauling of Ipswich was followed by 3-1 win over Chelsea and Guardiola’s men were also victorious in the Champions League and qualified for the play-off rounds. That gives them a bit of momentum heading into the match though both clubs are finely balanced.

Follow all the updates from the Emirates Stadium with our live blog below:

Arsenal vs Man City LIVE

Arsenal host Man City in Premier League with kick off at 4.30pm

Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Partey, Rice, Odegaard; Trossard, Havertz, Martinelli

Man City XI: Ortega, Nunes, Stones, Akanji, Gvardiol, Kovacic, Bernardo Silva, Savinho, Marmoush, Foden, Haaland

The Gunners trail Liverpool by nine points and cannot afford to lose

Man City back in form after back-to-back league wins

Arsenal FC - Manchester City FC

Why Arsenal vs Man City is the Premier League’s most bitter rivalry

15:30 , Mike Jones

If the Arsenal and Manchester City squads are readying themselves for “war” on Sunday, the mood isn’t that different off the pitch. There are few polite niceties there. This is probably the club relationship with the deepest animosity in the Premier League, and even worse than some notorious rivalries from the past.

September’s 2-2 draw had more fallout than any other match this season so far, and that’s despite this campaign’s many refereeing controversies. One official at a rival club even marvelled at how the fallout had gone into “day six”. That 2-2 had opprobrium about referees and much more, including a farrago over footage of Arsenal executive vice-chair Tim Lewis leaving his seat without shaking hands with City counterparts. There was some irritation about that in north London, especially since they feel City’s senior figures don’t always welcome them.

Arsenal, Man City and the Premier League’s most bitter rivalry

Arsenal line-up to face Man City

15:17 , Mike Jones

Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Partey, Rice, Odegaard; Trossard, Havertz, Martinelli

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️



🧤 Raya returns

🧱 Saliba partners Gabriel

⚡️ Havertz leads the line



Let's give it everything, Gunners 👊 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 2, 2025

Man City line-up to face Arsenal

15:16 , Mike Jones

Man City XI: Ortega, Nunes, Stones, Akanji, Gvardiol, Kovacic, Bernardo Silva, Savinho, Marmoush, Foden, Haaland

Team news

15:10 , Chris Wilson

The line-ups should be released in the next five minutes, so here’s a reminder of the early team news...

David Raya is classed as a doubt after missing Arsenal’s Champions League win over Girona in midweek. The continued absence of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jeusus could give Ethan Nwaneri a chance to start against the champions, while Myles Lewis-Skelly is available after his red card against Wolves was overturned following an appeal.

Pep Guardiola can use his new signings, including Omar Marmoush, after they were ineligible in the Champions League in midweek. While City have no new injury absences, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, Jeremy Doku and Rodri remain out but John Stones is fit to feature and Oscar Bobb could return.

Match facts

15:00 , Chris Wilson

Arsenal can extend their unbeaten run to 14 Premier League games, which would be their best run under Mikel Arteta. They last went 14 top-flight games undefeated between August and December 2018 when Unai Emery was in charge.

City are vying to win consecutive away league matches for the first time since August.

Pep Guardiola understands Erling Haaland’s reaction at end of last Arsenal clash

14:50 , Chris Wilson

Pep Guardiola accepts Erling Haaland’s emotions may have got the better of him in Manchester City’s heated clash with Arsenal last September.

But the City manager insists it was a rare lapse from a player who continually rises above persistent attempts by opponents to unsettle him.

City striker Haaland was involved in a long-running battle with Gunners defender Gabriel in the 2-2 draw at the Etihad Stadium and tensions boiled over after John Stones’ stoppage-time equaliser.

Haaland threw the ball at Gabriel’s head and there were further angry scenes after the final whistle. The Norwegian told Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta to “stay humble” amid the fiery exchanges.

Pep Guardiola understands Erling Haaland’s reaction at end of last Arsenal clash

Mikel Arteta says he has moved on from Erling Haaland dispute

14:42 , Chris Wilson

Mikel Arteta said his dispute with Erling Haaland “stays on the pitch” as Arsenal prepare to renew their rivalry with Manchester City at the Emirates.

The last meeting between the sides in September ended in explosive fashion, with Haaland launching a ball at Gabriel’s head before telling Arteta to “stay humble” as players and staff from both sides clashed at the full-time whistle.

But when asked about Haaland’s comment ahead of Sunday’s Premier League fixture, Arteta said: “I don’t take anything personally with what happens on the pitch.

Mikel Arteta says he has moved on from Erling Haaland dispute

Match facts

14:35 , Chris Wilson

Manchester City won 12 consecutive Premier League games against Arsenal between 2017 and 2023 but are winless in the subsequent three meetings (D2, L1).

The Gunners are vying to record back-to-back home league wins against City for the first time since a run of four victories between October 2005 and April 2009.

Unai Emery says Ollie Watkins ‘happy to stay’ at Aston Villa

14:27 , Chris Wilson

On a reported Arsenal target...

Unai Emery insists Ollie Watkins is happy to stay at Aston Villa, who are reportedly considering a loan move for Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford.

Villa turned down a bid from Arsenal for England striker Watkins earlier this week, reported to be in the region of £60million.

And according to reports, Villa are interested in bringing in out-of-favour Rashford on loan before Monday’s transfer deadline.

Unai Emery says Ollie Watkins ‘happy to stay’ at Aston Villa

Arsenal battling Man Utd for Mathys Tel but face one stumbling block for Bayern star

14:20 , Chris Wilson

Arsenal and Manchester United are investigating a move for Bayern Munich's Mathys Tel, with his desire to leave the Bundesliga side causing a flurry of activity that has also seen Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur declare their interest.

A significant issue that the Gunners must overcome is whether a loan with an option to buy is possible. Fewer clubs would be interested if it is just a loan without an option to buy.

Meanwhile, United would need to spin plates financially in order to make the move happen but they are one of Tel’s preferred options. He is understood to only want to go to a club where he will be guaranteed a certain number of minutes and who can offer him the most football may well decide his ultimate destination.

Arsenal battling Man Utd for Mathys Tel but face one stumbling block

Prediction

14:10 , Chris Wilson

This is a rare occassion where Manchester City are not expected to triumph when they meet Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, at least according to the bookmakers. However, City have won their last two matches and seem closer to their old selves meaning this match is too hard to call. Unbeaten in five matches the Gunners have weathered a slight stumble and know this is a must win game if they hope to challenge for the title.

Arsenal 2-2 Man City.

Predicted line-ups

14:05 , Chris Wilson

Arsenal: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Partey, Rice, Odegaard; Nwaneri, Haverz, Martinelli.

Man City: Ederson; Nunes, Stones, Akanji, Gvardiol; Kovacic, Silva; Foden, Marmoush, Savinho; Haaland

Team news

14:00 , Chris Wilson

Pep Guardiola can use his new signings, including Omar Marmoush, after they were ineligible in the Champions League in midweek. While City have no new injury absences, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake, Jeremy Doku and Rodri remain out but John Stones is fit to feature and Oscar Bobb could return.

Team news

13:55 , Chris Wilson

David Raya is classed as a doubt after missing Arsenal’s Champions League win over Girona in midweek. The continued absence of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jeusus could give Ethan Nwaneri a chance to start against the champions, while Myles Lewis-Skelly is available after his red card against Wolves was overturned following an appeal.

Is Arsenal v City on TV?

13:50 , Chris Wilson

When is Arsenal vs Man City?

The Premier League fixture will kick off at 4:30pm GMT on Sunday 2 February.

What TV channel is it on?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Football, with coverage getting underway following the earlier match between Brentford and Tottenham.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

13:40 , Chris Wilson

Arsenal and Manchester City renew their rivalry with precious Premier League points up for grabs at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta and Pep Guardiola’s sides faced each other for the title in the last two seasons but it is Liverpool who are leading the way now.

The Gunners know they need to win to keep pace with Arne Slot’s side, while City are aiming to keep their place in the top four.

But tensions will still be high after a fractious 2-2 draw between the teams earlier this season.

Erling Haaland was involved in the drama as he told Arteta to “stay humble” - a moment that is unlikely to have been forgotten.

Arsenal vs Man City LIVE

13:30 , Chris Wilson

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of today’s match between Arsenal and Manchester City in the Premier League.

The Gunners trail Liverpool by nine points ahead of kick-off, making this a must-win match against a City side who have rediscovered some form in recent weeks.

We’ll have all the latest build-up and updates right here.