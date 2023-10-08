Arsenal vs Man City LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Arsenal vs Manchester City LIVE!

Arsenal host Man City at the Emirates Stadium today in what already looks to be a Premier League title showdown. The Gunners, despite trailing the champions, have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the League campaign and can put major pressure on Pep Guardiola’s team with what would be a statement three points.

City’s loss to Wolves last time out and the suspension of key midfielder Rodri raises genuine hope in north London. Though Guardiola’s side were in ominous form at the start of the season, a pair of recent defeats would suggest they are perhaps not as unbeatable as they initially seemed.

Arsenal have confirmed the injury absence of Bukayo Saka and have not beaten City in the Premier League since 2015. If they truly want to be seen as genuine contenders, that needs to change. Follow Arsenal vs Man City LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog, where Dan Kilpatrick will be providing expert analysis from the ground!

Arsenal vs Man City updates

Kick-off: 4.30pm BST | Emirates Stadium

TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports

Arsenal team news: Saka misses out

Man City team news: Silva returns

Evening Standard score prediction: Man City to win

Arsenal FC - Manchester City FC

Big test for Arsenal stars

16:23 , Marc Mayo

Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka are all missing from the XI for the hosts.

Jorginho will have a big job to keep the ball in midfield and isn’t known as a great one for the press, so City may not be too disappointed to see him come up against them today.

Eddie Nketiah is also under a fair bit of pressure to perform, with Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard the chief creative forces.

Arsenal vs Man City: Video preview

16:21 , Marc Mayo

"It's a huge blow for Arteta as he looks to get one over his old mentor Guardiola"@Dan_KP is in position for Arsenal 🆚 Man City, watch his video preview below!



LIVE: https://t.co/519Qg9m0on#ARSMCI | #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/L2N7hy3luN — Standard Sport (@standardsport) October 8, 2023

Mikel Arteta confirms Bukayo Saka injury latest

16:18 , Marc Mayo

Story continues

“He felt something then obviously you’re tempted to risk him. But he wasn’t able to train yesterday so that put him out of the game.

“It is [a blow] but we’ve lost players in recent weeks and had to adapt to it. He’s an important player for us, no question about that, but the team has to use the resources we have.”

Arteta plots power play to finally outmuscle mentor Guardiola

16:16 , Marc Mayo

Ahead of today’s game, Dan previewed how Mikel Arteta is plotting to end a long, long winless run against Man City.

Read the full story!

(AP)

Arsenal vs Man City tactics: The battle down the Gunners’ left

16:13 , Marc Mayo

Oleksandr Zinchenko is arguably Arsenal's weak link defensively and he is likely to be up against former team-mate Phil Foden, who has been on dazzling form this season.

What Zinchenko lacks in defensive quality, he more than makes up for in technical quality and his ability to invert into midfield is vital to Arsenal; but on Sunday he will be tasked with preventing Foden from pulling the strings in the final third.

Bernardo Silva in action in the warm-ups

16:09 , Marc Mayo

(PA)

Pep Guardiola previews the game to Sky Sports

16:07 , Marc Mayo

“[I expect an] aggressive team, high pressing and with their fans, the quality they have makes it difficult.

“Saka’s a really important player, Martinelli’s a really important player. The same with Rodri for us but it happens. You have to handle it.”

Erling Haaland to Sky Sports ahead of the game

16:02 , Marc Mayo

“We won the treble last year and that gives us confidence. Of course it’s a new season, we have to try and play our game and that’s what we’ll do.

“It’s a bit more special when two great teams meet, I think it’s going to be a really nice game. I don’t think too much about [Arsenal], we’ll try to play our game and that’s the focus.”

Arsenal vs Man City: Countdown to kick-off

15:59 , Marc Mayo

The warm-ups are underway at Emirates Stadium with half an hour until we begin!

Full-time in the early kick-offs

15:57 , Marc Mayo

A few Premier League games kicked off at 2pm and are coming to an end, with Brighton fighting back to earn a 2-2 draw at home to Liverpool.

Likewise, West Ham have taken a point off Newcastle after Mohammed Kudus’ late strike made it 2-2 at London Stadium.

Ten-man Wolves have held on for a draw themselves, 1-1 with Aston Villa at Molineux.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Throwback: Thierry Henry does the business vs Man City

15:52 , Marc Mayo

The longest of long runs ends for Bukayo Saka!

15:47 , Marc Mayo

It’s been coming, let’s be fair, but still a huge shame for Bukayo Saka that his 87-game run of consecutive Premier League starts is over.

87 - Bukayo Saka will miss a Premier League game for @Arsenal for the first time since May 2021 against Newcastle, ending a run of 87 consecutive appearances, which was the longest ongoing run in the competition. Absent. pic.twitter.com/dNzWxgO7ka — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 8, 2023

Rico Lewis starts in midfield for Man City

15:42 , Marc Mayo

Pep Guardiola has entrusted the 18-year-old with the Rodri role for the visitors.

Phil Foden and the returning Bernardo Silva are his chosen wingers and John Stones is among the substitutes.

No Bukayo Saka for Arsenal

15:38 , Marc Mayo

Well, we did see him enter the stadium but Bukayo Saka is NOT in the squad for Arsenal today.

However, Thomas Partey and Gabriel Martinelli are fit for the bench.

Gabriel Jesus and Leandro Trossard will flank Eddie Nketiah in the attack with Jorginho not preferred to Kai Havertz in midfield.

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️



⚖️ Jorginho in the middle

🪄 Trossard on the wing

📞 Nketiah leads the line



Let's do this - together ✊ pic.twitter.com/thTQLhyQVJ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 8, 2023

How Man City line up today

15:34 , Marc Mayo

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake, Gvardiol; Kovacic, Lewis; Silva, Foden, Alvarez; Haaland

Subs: Ortega Moreno, Phillips, Stones, Grealish, Doku, Gomez, Akanji, Nunes, Bobb

Arsenal starting line-up confirmed!

15:32 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Rice, Odegaard, Jorginho; Jesus, Nketiah, Trossard

Subs: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, Kiwior, Partey, Smith Rowe, Vieira, Havertz, Nelson, Martinelli

The Gunners arrive in north London

15:27 , Marc Mayo

The boys are in the building 🏡



Team news 🔜 pic.twitter.com/TnigrjfxQb — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 8, 2023

Thomas Partey set to make Arsenal squad

15:22 , Marc Mayo

Thomas Partey will make Arsenal’s squad for their key Premier League showdown with Manchester City, manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed.

The Ghana midfielder has not played at all for the Gunners since the 2-2 home draw with Fulham on August 26, having picked up a groin injury in training on the eve of the visit of Manchester United to north London.

“Well, he’s ahead of schedule that’s for sure,” Arteta told reporters of Partey’s condition at Friday’s pre-match press conference.

“We wanted to have him in the squad if we needed to, the way the [Lens] game panned out we had other necessities and we didn’t use him. He will be in the squad.”

Team news, up next!

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal vs Man City tactics: The Declan Rice question

15:18 , Marc Mayo

With Rodri suspended, Kevin De Bruyne injured and Ilkay Gundogan gone, City will have an entirely changed midfield from the last League meeting.

Whoever Guardiola plays in the middle, Declan Rice should be confident of asserting himself on his opposite numbers and running the game.

He joined Arsenal to prove himself one as one of the best midfielders in the world. Now is his chance.

Man City without key man

15:13 , Marc Mayo

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has admitted it will not be easy to replace Rodri as he prepares to face Arsenal.

The Spanish midfielder is an integral part of City’s system but is absent on the weekend, while he serves the second game of a three-match ban having been sent off in last month’s win over Nottingham Forest.

Guardiola said on Friday: “We will see what happens. I started to talk today with my staff [about it], we have to analyse, train this afternoon and prepare tomorrow. Rodri is one of the two or three best holding midfielders in the world so his influence on the team is going to be big.

“But he's not here. We've coped with absences in the past and we'll have to adapt.

“The team spirit is much more important than any tactic, if you have a good relationship then if one player makes a mistake your teammate is going to help you. The relationship is so important and when we have an absence as important as Rodri we need to look deep inside us to solve it.

“We cannot to start crying and complaining, we have to find a solution and 11 players will be trying to win in London.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Bukayo Saka in the building!

15:07 , Marc Mayo

Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka has been spotted entering the Emirates Stadium as part of the Gunners squad for this afternoon’s game!

In the week, Mikel Arteta was positive about his player’s chances of overcoming an injury worry.

“He is in contention”, Arteta said. “Let’s see how he progresses from here to Sunday. He had to leave the pitch and that’s never good news. Let’s see how he recovers.”

Quizzed about the details of Saka’s injury and whether the player had needed a scan, Arteta replied coyly: “I leave that to the doctors. I’m not a doctor. That’s what they told me [— that he’s fit].”

Rico Lewis hailed by Pep Guardiola

15:04 , Marc Mayo

Pep Guardiola hailed Rico Lewis after he starred in Manchester City’s win over RB Leipzig ahead of today’s game, joking the teenager “has everything” apart from height.

The City boss said: “He played good, huh? What a player. What a player - 18-years-old.

“I’ve been a manager for 14-15 year, training unbelievable players. To find a player like him in the pockets, how he has to move, moving into the spaces, he’s one of the best I’ve ever trained, by far.”

(Manchester City FC via Getty Ima)

Arsenal vs Man City tactics: How to deal with Haaland

14:58 , Marc Mayo

Erling Haaland was dominant in the Premier League meetings with Arsenal last season, scoring in both matches.

Pep Guardiola bypassed Arsenal's press by going direct to the Norwegian in the game at the Etihad to devastating effect, with the Gunners simply unable to handle his physicality.

It will be up to centre-backs William Saliba and Gabriel to be wise to the approach on Sunday and stop Haaland from bullying Arsenal again.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Will we be seeing Bukayo Saka in the Arsenal line-up?

14:53 , Marc Mayo

Announcement expected in about half an hour’s time...

"He's the first player on that team sheet. That's why his workload of football has been a lot"



Theo Walcott says it is 'crucial' for Arsenal that Bukayo Saka is fit to face Manchester City 🔴 pic.twitter.com/kN1jtd8Tpr — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 8, 2023

“It’s going to be tough"

14:43 , Matt Verri

Guardiola: Arsenal have done ‘exceptional’ transfer business

14:35 , Matt Verri

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has praised Kai Havertz’s arrival at Arsenal ahead of this afternoon’s huge clash.

The Gunners host City looking to assert themselves in the early running for the league crown having so far gone unbeaten.

However, Havertz has failed to hit form since signing for Arsenal from Chelsea and was substituted during the midweek defeat at Lens in the Champions League.

Guardiola nonetheless highly rates his rivals’ transfer strategy after their summer deals for Havertz, Declan Rice and David Raya.

“The recruitment they have done is top, exceptional level of players,” he told reporters.

“The keeper, Havertz, Rice. They are a good team.”

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Perfect afternoon for it!

14:31 , Matt Verri

The stage is set 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/00XKkvuZRD — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 8, 2023

Standard Sport prediction

14:26 , Matt Verri

Arsenal’s last victory over Man City in the Premier League came eight years ago, with Guardiola’s side on a 12-match winning run against the Gunners in the League.

Neither side has been at their best in recent weeks, while Arsenal go into this with injury problems to contend with at the worst possible time.

The Gunners have looked vulnerable in defence at times this season, particularly at home, and City can take full advantage to continue their dominance of this fixture.

Man City win, 2-1.

Man City team news

14:19 , Matt Verri

Rodri is out for Man City as he serves the final match of his domestic ban, with Pep Guardiola faced with a decision in midfield. Rico Lewis shone in that position against Leipzig and could get the nod alongside Mateo Kovacic.

Bernardo Silva is now available for the City boss, meaning Kevin De Bruyne and John Stones are currently the only injury absentees.

Predicted Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Dias, Gvardiol; Nunes, Kovacic; Doku, Alvarez, Foden; Haaland

(AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal team news

14:14 , Matt Verri

Bukayo Saka is in contention for Arsenal, after limping off in the first-half of the defeat to Lens. Should he miss out, Fabio Vieira will likely start in his place, with Mikel Arteta up to now reluctant to use Reiss Nelson on the right wing.

Leandro Trossard is now fit and available and Thomas Partey could be in contention after making the bench in France, but Gabriel Martinelli is expected to miss out.

Predicted Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Rice, Odegaard, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Trossard

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

How to watch Arsenal vs Man City

14:06 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, Arsenal vs Man City will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage beginning following the conclusion of Brighton’s clash with Liverpool earlier in the afternoon.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action right here with us, featuring expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground.

Good afternoon!

13:59 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Arsenal vs Man City!

It’s a massive Premier League clash, between the two sides who went toe-to-toe in the title race last season. Arsenal fell just short as Pep Guardiola’s side won the Treble - can the Gunners show they are ready to go one better this time?

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 4:30pm BST from the Emirates Stadium. Stick with us!