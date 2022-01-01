Arsenal vs Man City LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction today

Kevin De Bruyne drives at the heart of the Arsenal defence (Getty Images)

Arsenal are hosting Manchester City in the first Premier League match of 2022 in a meeting of two sides in impressive form.

The Gunners have won their past four successive games to lift themselves into pole position in the race to finish fourth, four points clear of West Ham and Manchester United and five ahead of their north London rivals Tottenham, although Spurs have two games in hand. City meanwhile have not lost in the league since October and have built an eight-point gap two second-place Chelsea, while Liverpool – who visit Stamford Bridge tomorrow – are a further point behind with a game in hand.

Both teams are affected by Covid-19 in some way. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is watching from the game from home while isolating after a positive test result, so assistants Albert Stuivenberg and Steve Round will take charge, while City are without Phil Foden, put down to a lack of fitness. Follow all the action from the Emirates Stadium below.

Arsenal vs Manchester City

Match broadcast live on BT Sport channels, website and app

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Lacazette

Man City XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Ake, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Sterling, Jesus, Mahrez

31 min: Bukayo Saka slots a low finish to give Arsenal 1-0 lead

57 min: Mahrez equalises from the penalty spot

59 min: Arsenal down to 10 after Gabriel sent off

93 min: Rodri snatches crucial goal in dying moments

FULL-TIME: Arsenal 1-2 Manchester City

Arsenal 1-2 Manchester City

90+7 mins: Chance! City have a three-on-one but White gets his positing right to tackle Mahrez.

90+6 mins: Last chance for Arsenal as Ramsdale plays it long - it falls to Tierney but Gundogan thrashes his cross away. City are almost there.

GOAL! Arsenal 1-2 Manchester City (RODRI 90+3 mins)

WOW - Arsenal failed to clear the free kick and De Bruyne swings the ball in towards Laporte. It breaks to Rodri - who turns it home for a dramatic late winner. He rushes to the corner where the Arsenal fans were, removing his shirt, and is pelted with objects.

This second half has been absolutely wild, and that could be a huge late winner for City.

90+2 mins: Cancelo wins a free-kick from Tierney on the right edge of the box after the left-back clumsily outstretched his leg.

90 mins: But nothing comes of it. De Bruyne heads clear.

There will be SIX minutes of added time.

89 mins: Arsenal win a late corner after Partey flips the ball over Ake’s head - who puts it behind under pressure from Smith Rowe.

87 mins: That’s better from City. They get the ball out to Mahrez who drives at Tierney. He beats him around the outside before Xhaka gets across to block the shot out for a corner.

Arsenal are able to clear - but only after there’s a coming together between Ramsdale and Dias as he tried to collect the ball over his head. Ramsdale rather dragged Dias down, who then appeared to kick out at the goalkeeper. Dias was also offside anyway.

86 mins: City have not played well since Gabriel’s red card - but Arsenal are still having to do plenty of defending. Tomiyasu wins an important header at the back post before Ramsdale collects Sterling’s cross, which had taken a touch of the defender.

84 mins: Arsenal make their third and final change as Saka makes way for Elneny. Saka has been brilliant again today but saw little of the ball after Arsenal went down to 10.

81 mins: There’s a coming together between Laporte and Martinelli after the Manchester City defender passes the ball back to Ederson. Arsenal then win a free kick as Sterling handles a switch from Rodri. It’s all getting a bit heated and tetchy out there.

79 mins: Another good sight for Arsenal, as Cancelo tries his luck with an ambitious effort after cutting onto his left foot.

77 mins: Close! Mahrez loses the ball easily in the corner and Partey gets the chance to carry the ball into the City half. He looks for Martinelli with a square ball and Laporte almost gets caught as his touch towards Ederson was short. The goalkeeper was eventually able to hack clear under pressure from Martinelli.

74 mins: Bernardo is being booed every time he gets on the ball now following his involvement in the penalty. He has a chance to run at Tierney but the full-back stands his ground and Bernardo’s second ball into the box is easily gathered by Ramsdale.

72 mins: Good defending from Xhaka to intercept Bernardo’s pull-back, just as Gundogan was pulling his foot back to shoot from six yards out.

70 mins: The match has completely changed now - with Arsenal dropping deep and City having their best spell of possession since the opening stages.

But Arsenal stay patient and keep their shape, and the sight of Laporte choosing to shoot from 25 yards will be a pleasing one. City have to be more patient than that.

Smith Rowe is on - and it’s actually for Lacazette. Xhaka remains on.

68 mins: Tierney makes his way over to the right flank to heave a long throw into the box - which Rodri heads clear. Holding then pulls down De Bruyne as he led the break - getting another yellow card for Arsenal.

Emile Smith Rowe is about to come on for Xhaka.

66 mins: Xhaka leads the Arsenal press - which maybe isn’t the best idea with 10 men - and City simply pass their way through them with ease. It leads to Sterling having a run at Tomiyasu before firing over as he looked for the top corner.

64 mins: An important first touch for Holding as he stretches to get a toe on the ball ahead of De Bruyne, who was bursting through on goal.

62 mins: Wow - what a remarkable spell in the match. Arsenal are close to losing their heads and the home crowd in the Emirates have turned on the referee.

Meanwhile, both teams have made changes. Gundogan replaces Jesus while Holding is on for the 10 men of Arsenal. Odegaard is sacrificed.

59 mins: And now Arsenal are down to 10! Gabriel has been sent off for a second yellow card!

Insane. This match has completely turned in a matter of moments. Gabriel was booked just before Mahrez’s penalty for scuffing the spot, and he receives his second yellow card in as many minutes after pulling down Jesus at the halfway line. Jesus had rolled the defender and was turning into open space - but the first booking for scuffing the penalty spot was so, so needless.

58 mins: OFF THE LINE! Remarkable, how have Arsenal not scored! It’s almost a disaster for City as Laporte heads over the onrushing Ederson, only to be rescued by Ake who slides in to clear off the line! It falls to Martinelli, who goes for power with the goal gaping, and his shot crashes off the outside of the post!

GOAL! Arsenal 1-1 Manchester City (MAHREZ 57’)

13:46 , Jamie Braidwood

A huge turning point in the match. Mahrez sends Ramsdale the wrong way as he smashes it to his right.

PENALTY! Arsenal 1-0 Manchester City

13:44 , Jamie Braidwood

Xhaka gonna Xhaka. It’s a penalty for Manchester City and a booking for the midfielder.

Arsenal are furious as they think Bernardo made the most of the contact.

There is also the fact that Odegaard was denied a penalty in the first half - also this one was more clear cut.

53 mins: Oooh - huge shouts for a penalty for City after Bernardo is tugged down by Xhaka in the box! It’s so clumsy from Xhaka, who left his leg outstretched and was also pulling on Bernardo’s shirt. Stuart Atwell is having none of it and tells Bernardo to get back up - but he’s been told to look at it on the monitor!

50 mins: Half-chance for Martinelli! Saka’s cross is headed clear at the front post by De Bruyne, but it dropped to Martinelli on the half-volley and City are fortunate he only finds fresh air. Saka then puts in a dangerous ball which is headed clear by Dias. Arsenal have picked up where they left off here.

48 mins: Great work from Lacazette to win the ball back from Dias - he slips in Martinelli, who is absolutely clattered by Rodri on the edge of the box as he was lining up a shot. Rodri slipped a bit as he came in from the side, making it look much worse than what he intended. The referee didn’t give a free kick but Arsenal have a corner.

46 mins: Laporte surges forward and Partey brings him down with a late challenge. He escapes a booking, which is perhaps fortunate. Partey had a very good first half.

KICK-OFF! Arsenal 1-0 Manchester City

13:35 , Jamie Braidwood

Back underway at the Emirates! Let’s hope for more of the same. It’s been a great game of football to kick off the New Year so far.

No changes at the break.

What a half from Arsenal, who could and should be looking at a more impressive scoreline. Dominating the duels, nullifying City and not allowing them a shot on target, all while Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka are rinsing markers on repeat. — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) January 1, 2022

What a half of football from Arsenal. Martinelli and Saka absolutely shredding City on the flanks, Odegaard finding them every time. Ruben Dias looking vulnerable. Guardiola surely has a call to make with the wing-backs. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) January 1, 2022

Mahrez took the free-kick but failed to beat Lacazette on the edge of the box - and that brings a superb first-half Arsenal performance to a close against the Premier League leaders.

It’s been a really enjoyable game - City looked sharp to begin with but Arsenal gained control of the match thanks to their workrate and pressing off the ball. They looked threatening from wide areas with Saka and Martinelli bright, and that was where the opening goal came from as the England international tucked home Tierney’s pass from the left.

City have not lost in the Premier League since their 2-0 home defeat to Crystal Palace in October - the result which preceded their 10-game winning run. They’ll need to find their spark in the second half if they want that streak to continue, as Chelsea and Liverpool watch with interest.

45+1 mins: Ramsdale claims superbly after De Bruyne swung it into the box. Saka then concedes a foul on Sterling - giving De Bruyne one more opportunity.

45 mins: There will be two minutes added on. City have barely threatened since the opening 15 minutes but Arsenal will have a late corner to defend.

42 mins: Just wide! What a goal this would have been from Martinelli! Bernardo gives the ball away with a sloppy pass in midfield, and Martinelli sets off. He skips past Cancelo before driving into the box - it looked as if he had his head down, with Odegaard in a great position for the pull-back - but he dances away from Cancelo again before his finish across Ederson drifted narrowly wide.

Odegaard might have still been the better option - but that was a fabulous run from the Brazilian.

40 mins: Such confident play from Saka. He knows he’s got the beating of Ake and, with Rodri covering, he drives at the pair of them before cutting inside. Rodri brings him down and there’s a moment of concern as he looked in pain, but he’s back up and able to continue. Odegaard’s cross from the free-kick evades everyone and goes behind.

38 mins: Chance - Jesus turns brilliantly to suddenly open Arsenal up. He has De Bruyne open to his left but he hesitated a fraction too long and the Belgian was offside by the time he played the ball.

At the other end, Martinelli lets fly with a curling effort from the angle - just wide!

36 mins: Gabriel takes a risk as he stretches out to poke the ball away from Bernardo in the box. Mahrez then stands up Tierney and looks to find Sterling at the back post. It runs out for a goal kick but Mahrez is suggesting that White has holding onto Sterling’s shirt to he couldn’t reach it.

33 mins: City have been second best for the past 20 minutes or so. Arsenal are out-working them in the middle of midfield and look dangerous out on the wings. Martinelli has a half-chance after good work from Xhaka, before De Bruyne sees a ball towards Jesus roll all the way through to Ramsdale.

GOAL! Arsenal 1-0 Manchester City (SAKA 31’)

13:03 , Jamie Braidwood

A brilliant goal - and Arsenal deserve it! Saka continues his brilliant form as he guides Tierney’s low ball past Ederson and into the far corner. It’s a lovely move from Arsenal - worked out to the left to Tierney through Odegaard. Tierney’s rolled ball back across was perfectly judged, and Saka’s finish was brilliantly taken. That’s his fourth Premier League goal in three games.

29 mins: Sterling should really have been awarded a free-kick on the edge after skipping past White, only to be brought down a few yards from the penalty box. Sterling then gets a kick from Odegaard as a battle for the ball breaks out in midfield.

26 mins: More good play from Arsenal, it’s one-way traffic at the moment. The ball breaks to Lacazette on the edge but a combination of Dias and Laporte throwing their bodies at the shot sees the danger cleared. Cancelo then gets a chance to run at Tierney and picks out Sterling at the back post, but his touch lets him down.

24 mins: Tierney plays a dangerous ball into the box which Dias to brilliantly to hook clear over his head, with Lacazette lurking behind him and sizing up the header. Arsenal keep the pressure on and City are weathering a storm at the moment.

21 mins: A roar of encouragement goes up around the Emirates as they press City high up the pitch and win the ball back. Martinelli loses it cheaply and then brings down Bernardo as he scampered clear. More promising signs though for Arsenal.

18 mins: Wide! De Bruyne threads a good ball into Jesus, who made a diagonal run. Gabriel comes across to win the ball back but Sterling then nips in, and it breaks to De Bruyne at the angle of the box. The Belgian looks to bend a shot into the far corner - the shape was good but he got a bit too much on it.

15 mins: Save! Arsenal are threatening City with their pace in behind and suddenly Martinelli gets released on the left by Partey. With the angle closing, he attempts to poke the ball past Ederson with his right foot but the City goalkeeper made the save at his near post.

Arsenal have worked themselves into a couple of good positions in behind the City full-backs.

12 mins: Man City pass the ball around the Arsenal box menacingly before Tomiyasu slides in to win the ball back from De Bruyne. Gabriel meets the corner well but from the second phase of play, Sterling flashes a wonderful ball into Dias, who beats Ramsdale to the cross but heads wide!

10 mins: Penalty?! Arsenal came forward again and Lacazette finds Odegaard on the outside. He skips past Ederson and goes to ground close to the byline. The referee points for a corner - but did Ederson get a touch to the ball? The VAR thinks so too and sticks with Stuart Atwell’s original decision.

9 mins: Sterling is tackled after making a forward run and suddenly Arsenal spring forward as White passes through to Odegaard, who turns and finds Saka in space. Saka had a run at Ake and had the beating on the outside, but his cut-back was cleared by Rodri.

7 mins: City have settled well and are dominating the ball in these opening stages - although Ederson almost gets caught as Arsenal pressed the goalkeeper in his box. Ederson then played a rushed ball into midfield but Jesus chased back well to regain possession.

5 mins: Close! From the second corner, City go short again and Jesus heads just wide from De Bruyne’s cross. Ramsdale was rooted to the spot.

Arsenal have been slow to get out on a couple of occasions now.

4 mins: Warning for Arsenal. De Bruyne plays a gorgeous pass into Sterling’s feet which catches White off-guard. City play the corner short before Bernardo almost glances in a flick at the near post.

2 mins: Partey presses Bernardo again inside the City half, but concedes the free-kick. Saka then makes a bright run to skip away from a couple of tackles before Bernardo gets across to win the ball back at the touchline.

1 min: City look to play out from the back early but Partey dispossesses Bernardo. A good start is vital for Arsenal here, you would think. Although I also remember them actually starting the 5-0 defeat to City quite well back in August, before they conceded a cheap goal from a set-piece.

Underway at the Emirates! What a great fixture this is to kick off the new year.

Here we go, the first Premier League fixture of 2022. The players are in the tunnel and there will be a slight delay to kick-off as one of the assistant referees is no longer able to officiate the game. Fourth official Kevin Friend is stepping in to run the line.

A big roar inside the Emirates as Arsenal make their way out onto the pitch.

Pep Guardiola, speaking to BT Sport, on the inclusion of Joao Cancelo:

“It was a real tough moment for him and his family. When he explained what happened, it’s really scary. Unfortunately it happened but he is good and his family is good. We spoke and he said he was ready to play.”

“I know the media has to talk and the pundits, they know what is going to happen. I don’t know what is going to happen. It is completely unlikely that in December we are done. But if you want to give me the title you can give me the title and we can go on holiday until next season. But that is not going to happen! Game by game, day by day, that’s what we focus on.”

Arsenal assistant manager Albert Stuivenberg, speaking to BT Sport, on the absence of Mikel Arteta:

“Of course he is still very much active, from a different spot. We have clear communication and we have discussed how we want to play. He is at home, pacing the room, but he will be in the background.

“We all know the quality of City, they are one of the best teams in Europe. They are in great form but so are we.”

The line from Manchester City is that Phil Foden misses out today as he is “short of full fitness”, while John Stones and Oleksandr Zinchenko “are not fully fit”.

Rewind a few months, and Mikel Arteta looked to be on the brink at Arsenal after the Gunners were thrashed 5-0 by Manchester City at the Etihad.

It was Arsenal’s third defeat in a row to open the Premier League campaign - their worst ever start to a season - but their response following that low point has been impressive.

Although they have come through another bump in the road, following defeats to Liverpool, Manchester United and Everton, to win five matches in a row to come into this match in great form, another meeting against Pep Guardiola’s side will be a true test of how far they have come.

(Getty Images)

Martin Keown has tipped Arsenal to pull off a shock today:

“The back four looks solid, it’s time spent on the training ground. They’ve had a few extra days’ rest as well. I think the timing is right for them to do something special. One problem is the manager is not on the touchline but the message is the same, they shouldn’t miss him.”

11:47 , Jamie Braidwood

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Lacazette.

Subs: Leno, Smith Rowe, Maitland-Niles, Holding, Cedric, Pepe, Tavares, Lokonga, Elneny.

Tomiyasu was a doubt but his availability is a big boost for the Gunners, while Arsenal have also confirmed that Eddie Nketiah misses out after testing positive for Covid-19.

11:34 , Lawrence Ostlere

Man City XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Dias (C), Laporte, Ake, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Sterling, Jesus, Mahrez.

Substitutes: Steffen, Walker, Gundogan, Grealish, Fernandinho, Kayky, Mbete, Palmer, McAtee.

As suspected, Phil Foden misses out with what is thought to be Covid – Pep Guardiola will perhaps confirm this in his pre-match interview.

Arsenal are hosting Manchester City in the first Premier League match of 2022 in a meeting of two sides in impressive form.

The Gunners have won their past four successive games to lift themselves into pole position in the race to finish fourth, four points clear of West Ham and Manchester United and five ahead of their north London rivals Tottenham, although Spurs have two games in hand. City meanwhile have not lost in the league since October and have built an eight-point gap two second-place Chelsea, while Liverpool – who visit Stamford Bridge tomorrow – are a further point behind with a game in hand.

Both teams are affected by Covid-19 in some way. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is watching from the game from home while isolating after a positive test result, so assistants Albert Stuivenberg and Steve Round will take charge, while City are without Phil Foden, thought to be due to Covid too.