When is the Community Shield? How to watch Arsenal vs Man City online and on TV this weekend

Erling Haaland takes on Rob Holding in the box (AP)

The first match of any season involving top-flight clubs is the Community Shield, and that’s exactly where we find ourselves once more ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Arsenal and Manchester City will meet at Wembley on Sunday to battle for the first, and most minor, piece of silverware of the year, with the Premier League winners and runners-up having both been head-to-head in the transfer market this summer as well as towards the back-end of last term.

It was Pep Guardiola and his side who were triumphant on the pitch, winning the treble including the league ahead of the Gunners, but Mikel Arteta has managed to convince Declan Rice to move to north London instead of the northwest after leaving West Ham where he was captain.

We’ll likely see both clubs at least in the mix for major honours much later on this season, but the first meeting could be a far more open affair with minutes on the pitch and honing of tactics more important than the trophy on offer.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the Community Shield?

Arsenal take on Man City at Wembley on Sunday 6 August, with a 4pm BST kick-off.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be broadcast live free-to-air, with UK viewers able to watch on ITV and STV. It can also be streamed via ITVX and the STV Player.

Confirmed line-ups

ARS - Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Timber, Partey, Odegaard, Rice, Saka, Havertz, Martinelli

MCI - Ortega Moreno, Walker, Stones, Dias, Akanji, Rodrigo, Kovacic, Bernardo, Grealish, Alvarez, Haaland

Odds

Arsenal 19/5

Draw 16/5

City 4/5

Prediction

City to get their hands on another piece of silverware, albeit one which will make no difference to the rest of the season. An eventful opener is on the cards at Wembley: Arsenal 1-2 Man City