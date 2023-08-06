Arsenal vs Man City: Community Shield prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h, odds today

Arsenal and Manchester City will kick off a new season with the traditional curtain raiser that is the Community Shield at Wembley today.

With City having won the treble last season, it is up to the Gunners to stop them from starting another campaign with silverware as Mikel Arteta looks to go again in the Premier League title race.

Since finishing second last time out, Arsenal have embarked on an ambitious recruitment drive in a bid to close the gap.

City, however, remain the yardstick from which success is measured and this will be a big early test of Arteta’s new-look team.

Here’s everything you need to know about the traditional curtain-raiser...

Date, kick-off time and venue

Arsenal vs Man City is scheduled for a 4pm BST kick-off time today on Sunday August 6, 2023.

Wembley Stadium in London will host.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Man City

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on ITV1, with coverage starting at 3.15pm BST.

Live stream: ITVX will provide a free live stream via its website and app.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog, with Dom Smith at Wembley to provide expert analysis.

Arsenal vs Man City team news

Arteta has confirmed Gabriel Jesus will be missing for a few weeks after undergoing a “little procedure” on a knee injury.

Bukayo Saka missed the win over Monaco through illness but is expected to be fit, while Oleksandr Zinchenko is stepping up his return but has not played a minute during pre-season, so is unlikely to start.

For City, Kevin De Bruyne is the only major doubt after suffering a hamstring injury during the Champions League final in June.

Nathan Ake is another doubt after a knock while Jokso Gvardiol could make his debut.

Blow: Jesus will not play against his former club at Wembley (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal vs Man City prediction

It’s so difficult to bet against City, albeit they aren’t always the quickest to get into their rhythm after a break.

Still, they remain the team to beat for a reason.

Man City to win 2-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Arsenal wins: 98

Story continues

Draws: 45

Man City wins: 65

Arsenal vs Man City latest odds

Arsenal to win: 7/2

Draw: 3/1

Man City to win: 3/4

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.