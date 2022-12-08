Arsenal vs Lyon: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal step up their preparations for the Premier League’s return against Lyon today.

A friendly in all but name, the Gunners will get valuable minutes under their belt in the first of three matches preparing for the end of the World Cup break.

First up on their warm-weather training camp and the so-called Dubai Super Cup is French club Lyon, who went into the mid-season hiatus sitting down in eighth in Ligue 1.

Among Laurent Blanc’s current crop is former Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette, as well as the likes of Houssem Aouar and Moussa Dembele.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Arsenal vs Lyon is scheduled for a 3.30pm GMT kick-off on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

The match will take place at the Al-Maktoum Stadium in Dubai.

Arsenal’s squad out in Dubai (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Where to watch Arsenal vs Lyon

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be shown live on pay-per-view via Arsenal’s club media.

Live stream: Fans can subscribe to watch the match online and via the Arsenal app for £5.99.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Arsenal vs Lyon team news

Martin Odegaard, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Magalhaes and Mohamed Elneny formed a relatively strong starting XI for Arsenal in their behind-closed-doors defeat to Watford ahead of the trip to Dubai.

The same players should feature against Lyon with a number of academy prospects likely to get runouts, too.

The game will come too soon for Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka, Takehiro Tomiyasu and the other Arsenal players knocked out of the World Cup.

Gabriel Jesus could face three months on the sidelines in a massive blow after a knee injury suffered with Brazil in Qatar. Emile Smith Rowe is still injured, while Ben White left England’s training camp due to personal reasons.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal vs Lyon prediction

The result naturally will not matter in a friendly and neither of these teams have played in weeks, so any prediction is a little bit of (a lot of) a guess.

A 2-1 win for Arsenal.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The two teams have only met on two occasions, in the 2001 Champions League second-round group stage.

Arsenal wins: 1

Draws: 1

Lyon wins: 0

Arsenal vs Lyon odds

Arsenal win: 6/5

Lyon win: 17/10

Draw: 5/2

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).