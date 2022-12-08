Arsenal 0-0 Lyon LIVE! Dubai Super Cup match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Matt Verri
·10 min read
Arsenal vs Lyon - LIVE!

Arsenal are in action in the Dubai Super Cup this afternoon as they continue their preparations ahead of the Premier League restart. It’s the first of two matches for Mikel Arteta’s side in the friendly tournament, with AC Milan next up, before they return to London to face Juventus.

The Gunners will spend Christmas sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League, five points clear of Manchester City before the serious business gets back underway against West Ham on Boxing Day. They then face Brighton and Newcastle, with a north London derby to come early in 2023.

Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Magalhaes are among those who starts for Arsenal this afternoon, while Eddie Nketiah leads the line and his form will be crucial with Gabriel Jesus now out injured. The match comes too soon for the likes of Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey after they were knocked out of the World Cup. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Arsenal vs Lyon latest news

  • Kick-off: 3.30pm GMT, Al-Maktoum Stadium

  • How to watch: Arsenal.com

  • Arsenal team news: Odegaard, Nketiah and Tierney start

  • Evening Standard prediction

15:42 , Matt Verri

12 mins: Gabriel looks for a big switch out to Nelson, the winger can’t catch up with it though.

Lyon have had a decent spell in the last few minutes, pushed Arsenal back a bit after the Gunners’ fast start.

15:39 , Matt Verri

10 mins: Big tackle from Gabriel on Lacazette, Frenchman sent flying to the floor. Always nice to catch up with old friends...

Lokonga then involved at the other end, just too much on the pass though and it runs through to the goalkeeper.

Caqueret leads a Lyon counter, opts to go by himself and the shot from distance is blocked. End-to-end all of a sudden.

15:36 , Matt Verri

7 mins: OFF THE POST!

Nketiah breaks away down the left, cuts it back to Nelson in the box.

Takes a touch, slightly tight angle but hammers a shot towards the near post and it smacks back off the woodwork. Great effort.

15:36 , Matt Verri

6 mins: Long throw from Tierney, towel comes out to dry the ball.

It’s... too long if anything. Flies over Gabriel and Holding into the six-yard box, headed away. His team-mates need to have more faith in his arm.

15:35 , Matt Verri

5 mins: Pass from Holding to Gabriel isn’t too far away from being cut out by Lacazette, brief scare for the Gunners.

They work it really nicely up the pitch though, Tierney throught to Nelson who tries to poke it back to him, it’s intercepted though.

15:32 , Matt Verri

3 mins: Arsenal with all of the early possession, Lacazette and Dembele not really putting on much of a press.

Tierney as ever flying forward on the left, Nelson gives away a foul though and the left-back has to trudge back into defence.

KICK-OFF!

15:30 , Matt Verri

We’re underway. Arteta is sitting down - it really is a friendly.

15:28 , Matt Verri

Thankfully there is no such thing.

Odegaard and Lacazette the two captains - feels almost inevitable the Frenchman scores against his former club.

Kick-off coming up next!

15:27 , Matt Verri

Players out onto the pitch, impressive stadium but safe to say it’s not full, or anything close to full.

They’re all standing there lined up waiting for something. The Dubai Super Cup anthem?

Not long now!

15:23 , Matt Verri

Teams will be out in just a few minutes.

Result not really the most important thing this afternoon, but Arsenal have got into good winning habit this season. Arteta will want his side to be right at it over the next few games, before the serious business gets back underway.

Gunners arrive earlier this afternoon...

15:14 , Matt Verri

Penalties to come

15:07 , Matt Verri

Each of Arsenal, Liverpool, Lyon and AC Milan will play twice in the Dubai Super Cup - the two English sides will not face each other.

There will be a penalty shootout after every match, regardless of the result. An extra point will be awarded to the winner of that.

Something to look forward to...

Jesus begins recovery

14:59 , Matt Verri

Gabriel Jesus yesterday posted an update following knee surgery.

The striker was injured during Brazil’s final World Cup group stage game against Cameroon and is now set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

He put out a photo on his Instagram account which showed him waving his crutches in the air, captioned: “Time to go home.”

Arsenal connection

14:53 , Matt Verri

A couple of familiar names in that Lyon starting lineup for Arsenal fans.

Lacazette up front, after the Frenchman joined the club in the summer as his contract in north London expired.

Reine-Adelaide on the bench - he was never able to really make an impact with the Gunners.

Lyon team news

14:47 , Matt Verri

Lyon XI: Lopes, Henrique, Lukeba, Diomande, Gusto, Caqueret, Aouar, Tolisso, Faivre, Dembele, Lacazette

Subs: Riou, Bonnevie, Da Silva, Kumbedi, Laaziri, Sarr, Lepenant, Mendes, Reine-Adelaide, Barcola, Cherki, Tete

Arteta in the building!

14:44 , Matt Verri

Strong Arsenal side

14:39 , Matt Verri

That’s pretty much the sort of side Arteta has gone with in the Europa League so far this season, and it’s as strong a team as he could have named with those available to him in Dubai.

Holding and Gabriel partner each other at centre-back, with Tierney on the left. Odegaard captains the side in midfield, while Nelson gets his chance out wide and Nketiah leads the line.

Plenty of youngsters, including Marquinhos, who will surely get their chance off the bench at some point.

Arsenal team news

14:32 , Matt Verri

Arsenal XI: Hein, Cedric, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney, Elneny, Lokonga, Odegaard, Nelson, Vieira, Nketiah

Subs: Hillson, Foran, Walters, Sousa, Smith, Cirjan, Lewis-Skelly, Cozier-Duberry, Nwaneri, Marquinhos, Sagoe Jr, Butler-Oyedeji

Lacazette arrives with the Lyon team!

14:20 , Matt Verri

Arsenal’s squad in full

14:13 , Matt Verri

Goalkeepers: Karl Hein, Hubert Graczyk, James Hillson

Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Cedric Soares, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Lino Sousa, Reuell Walters, Gabriel, Rob Holding, Taylor Foran, Zane Monlouis

Midfielders: Albert Sambi Lokonga, Mohamed Elneny, , Matt Smith, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Ethan Nwaneri, Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith-Rowe, Fabio Vieira, Catalin Cirjan

Attackers: Eddie Nketiah, Reiss Nelson, Marquinhos, Nathan Butler-Oyedeji, Charles Sagoe Jr, Amario Cozier-Duberry

Arteta: Arsenal will be ready for ‘huge demands'

14:06 , Matt Verri

Mikel Arteta is confident that this Dubai trip will leave Arsenal well-prepared for a huge five months ahead.

The Gunners sit top of the Premier League and eased through their Europa League group, ensuring there is plenty of excitement ahead of the return of club football.

“It’s a really good environment to work,” Arteta said ahead of the trip.

“The weather is spectacular and then the World Cup is so close, so for any player that is around there, it is so easy to get them back straight away. I think it ticks all the boxes that we need.

“We need good preparation mentally and physically to be ready for the huge demands that the second part of the season is going to bring to the team. We have two great games against Lyon and Milan and we are really looking forward to it.

“They’re two big clubs and it’ll be tough competition, and for us, it’s a great test to see where we are.”

Xhaka joins up with Gunners

13:57 , Matt Verri

Granit Xhaka flew straight to Arsenal’s training camp in Dubai as he tries to get over crashing out of the World Cup with Switzerland.

Xhaka and Switzerland were knocked out of the tournament in Qatar at the last-16 stage on Tuesday night after losing 6-1 to Portugal.

“Of course, emotionally it is not easy. But this is part of our business, part of football,” Xhaka told Standard Sport after losing to Portugal.

“You have to recover well. The Premier League is waiting and, of course, I wanted to be here longer than this. But we lost the game today and I am happy to go back now with the team.”

Read the full story on that here

Stage is set!

13:48 , Matt Verri

Arsenal’s friendly schedule

13:42 , Matt Verri

So it’s a match against Lyon this afternoon for the Gunners, before another game in the Dubai Super Cup on December 13 when they face AC Milan.

Arsenal will then return to the UK and play Juventus at the Emirates on December 17, in what will be their final friendly before the serious business gets underway.

West Ham at home for Arsenal on Boxing Day to get their Premier League campaign back up and running.

Arsenal beaten by Watford

13:33 , Matt Verri

Eddie Nketiah and Marquinhos were both on the scoresheet as Arsenal lost 4-2 to Watford on Saturday.

A team featuring Cedric Soares, Rob Holding, Gabriel Magalhaes, Martin Odegaard, Reiss Nelson and Albert Sambi Lokonga took to the pitch for the first half at London Colney.

Midway through the half, Arsenal’s pressure told with a finish from outside the box by Brazilian youngster Marquinhos. An equaliser from Keinan Davis was cancelled out moments later by Nketiah heading home a cross from Tierney.

Premier League leaders Arsenal led at the break before both sides made a raft of changes.

Davis, Yaser Asprilla and Joao Pedro all scored for Watford in the second period after the Gunners switched to a line-up of academy players.

Prediction

13:26 , Matt Verri

The result naturally will not matter in a friendly and neither of these teams have played very much for a number of weeks.

Any prediction is a little bit of (a lot of) a guess - we’ll go for Arsenal to just about come out on top.

A 2-1 win for Arsenal.

Arsenal team news

13:19 , Matt Verri

Martin Odegaard, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Magalhaes and Mohamed Elneny formed a relatively strong starting XI for Arsenal in their behind-closed-doors defeat to Watford ahead of the trip to Dubai.

The same players should feature against Lyon with a number of academy prospects likely to get runouts, too.

The game will come too soon for Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka, Takehiro Tomiyasu and the other Arsenal players knocked out of the World Cup.

Gabriel Jesus could face three months on the sidelines in a massive blow after a knee injury suffered with Brazil in Qatar. Emile Smith Rowe is still injured, while Ben White left England’s training camp due to personal reasons.

Predicted Arsenal XI (4-3-3): Hein; Cedric, Holding, Gabriel, Tierney; Elneny, Lokonga, Odegaard; Nelson, Nketiah, Marquinhos.

How to watch Arsenal vs Lyon

13:09 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, the match will be shown live on pay-per-view via Arsenal’s club media.

Live stream: Fans can subscribe to watch the match online and via the Arsenal app for £5.99.

Live blog: You can follow all the action right here with us!

Good afternoon!

13:01 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Arsenal vs Lyon in the Dubai Super Cup!

Mikel Arteta’s side continue their preparations ahead of the resumption of club football afte the World Cup, with the Gunners set to name a relatively strong side this afternoon.

We’ll have all the latest updates and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 3:30pm GMT from the Al-Maktoum Stadium.

