Arsenal vs Luton: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

Arsenal have the chance of reasserting themselves at the top of the Premier League tonight when Luton make the short trip to north London.

The relegation-threatened Hatters have provided more than a few scares so far this season, including to the Gunners back in an early December thriller, but dropped back into the bottom three after failing to hold on against Tottenham at the weekend.

Arsenal took a valuable point away to Manchester City to keep themselves above Pep Guardiola’s side, who face Aston Villa in the later kick-off this evening.

But Liverpool have jumped ahead of the Gunners to claim the league summit with just nine games to go.

Few will expect Mikel Arteta’s men to slip up against Luton yet the fine margins of a title race leave them with no room for error come kick-off.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Arsenal vs Luton is scheduled for a 7:30pm BST kick-off today, Wednesday April 3, 2024.

The match will take place at the Emirates Stadium in north London.

Arsenal left it late to beat Luton at Kenilworth Road back in early December (PA)

Where to watch Arsenal vs Luton

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage beginning at 6:30pm.

Live stream: TNT Sports subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from our Arsenal reporter Simon Collings at the Emirates.

Arsenal vs Luton team news

Arsenal pair Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Magalhaes both returned from injury for the City trip, which saw the England winger replaced late on due to fatigue. However, he should be fine to face Luton.

Gabriel Martinelli also made his comeback and could be in line to start ahead of Gabriel Jesus, who was a surprise inclusion in attack last time out. Arteta is confident that Martinelli is now ready to play a full 90 minutes after his foot issue.

Arsenal’s only known absentee is Jurrien Timber, who looks set to build up his fitness with the Under-23s before making his return to senior action before the end of the season.

The Hatters’ hefty injury crisis extended to concerns over Tahith Chong, Alfie Doughty and Reece Burke at the weekend.

Mikel Arteta is confident that Bukayo Saka will be ready to start for Arsenal against Luton (Getty Images)

Arsenal loanee Albert Sambi Lokonga is ineligible to face his parent club, but is nursing a hamstring injury anyway, with Chiedozie Ogbene, Amari’i Bell, Elijah Adebayo and Mads Andersen among those unavailable alongside Marvelous Nakamba, Gabriel Osho, Dan Potts and Jacob Brown.

Luton captain Tom Lockyer is also yet to make a decision on his footballing future after suffering a cardiac arrest on the pitch against Bournemouth in December.

Hatters boss Rob Edwards said he will be without as many as 13 players against Arsenal, with at least four teenagers on the bench.

Arsenal vs Luton prediction

Luton are capable of causing another scare for the Gunners but it is very hard to see them holding out for a point.

Arsenal to win, 3-1.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Declan Rice scored in the 97th minute to earn Arsenal the victory at Kenilworth Road, which was these teams’ first meeting in 32 years.

Arsenal wins: 28

Luton wins: 10

Draws: 11

Arsenal vs Luton match odds

Arsenal to win: 1/12

Luton to win: 22/1

Draw: 12/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).