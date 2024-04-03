Arsenal vs Luton LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Arsenal vs Luton - LIVE!

A much-changed Arsenal side can go top of the the Premier League as they take on Luton at the Emirates Stadium tonight. Victory will move the Gunners a point above Liverpool, at least until the Reds host Sheffield United tomorrow, and Arsenal know any slip-ups here would be disastrous to their title hopes.

Mikel Arteta’s side were impressive last time out as they picked up a point away to Manchester City, producing a superb defensive display to keep the champions quiet. A more front-footed performance is expected here, even if Arteta has shuffled his pack. Bukayo Saka misses out on the squad completely, after his injury problems, while Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus are among those to drop to the bench. Thomas Partey starts in midfield, while Emile Smith Rowe and Reiss Nelson are handed rare chances to impress.

Luton boss Rob Edwards has suggested he could be without 13 players tonight, amid an injury crisis. The Hatters gave Tottenham a scare over the weekend, only falling to defeat after a late Heung-min Son goal, but they are running out of time to pick up points. After Nottingham Forest’s win over Fulham last night, Luton are now three points off safety. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE below, featuring expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground.

Arsenal vs Luton latest news

GOAL! Odegaard gives Arsenal lead

How to watch: TNT Sports

Arsenal team news: Saka out; Rice and Jesus benched

Luton team news: Doughty fit to start

Standard Sport prediction: Arsenal win

Arsenal 1-0 Luton

20:03 , Matt Verri

33 mins: Bit of a lull in the match.

Arsenal are happy enough to let Luton have the ball at the back. It’s a 4-4-2 out of possession for the Gunners, with Odegaard alongside Havertz up front and Smith Rowe partnering Partey in midfield.

Arsenal 1-0 Luton

20:00 , Matt Verri

30 mins: Townsend beats Zinchenko too easily, Luton having a bit of success in wide areas.

Cross is a decent one, Clark gets up well but he can’t direct the header. Bounces harmlessly wide.

Arsenal 1-0 Luton

19:57 , Matt Verri

27 mins: Luton with good little spell since the goal.

Keeping hold of the ball, Townsend then whips a great cross into the box. Raya does well to ignore the runs across him and gather it.

Simon Collings at the Emirates

19:56 , Matt Verri

That all started with Emile Smith Rowe winning the ball in midfield.

Great play from him. He has looked sharp so far.

GOAL! Arsenal 1-0 Luton | Martin Odegaard 24'

19:54 , Matt Verri

The Gunners take the lead!

All came from Smith Rowe winning the ball in midfield and Arsenal were away.

Odegaard to Havertz, back to Odegaard... and he lashes the first-time finish home!

Arsenal 0-0 Luton

19:53 , Matt Verri

22 mins: Trossard looking the most likely to make something happen for Arsenal. He’s got the beating of Kabore.

Stands up another nice ball to the back post, Havertz can’t quite get on the end of it.

Simon Collings at the Emirates

19:50 , Matt Verri

Arteta getting a bit frustrated with Nelson. Can hear him shouting: "Reiss, Reiss, Reiss!"

Winger isn't quite doing what he wants off the ball.

Arsenal 0-0 Luton

19:49 , Matt Verri

19 mins: Luton are starting to grow into this match, seeing more of the ball and gaining in confidence.

Doughty gets forward well down the left, whips a ball into the middle... and it smacks Clark in the face. Bobbles out of play.

Arsenal 0-0 Luton

19:47 , Matt Verri

17 mins: First chance for Luton to counter, as Barkley drives forward. Havertz not strong enough on the ball.

He finds Clark down the left, Zinchenko reads the cut-back though with Townsend lurking.

Arsenal 0-0 Luton

19:44 , Matt Verri

14 mins: Smith Rowe brought down, advantage played though and it’s a real chance for Arsenal to counter.

Trossard and Odegaard among those free, but Havertz slows things down and the moment goes.

Arsenal 0-0 Luton

19:41 , Matt Verri

11 mins: White and Odegaard nearly combine brilliantly, but the flick from the right-back in the Luton box just has too much on it.

Arsenal starting to get going now, looking a bit sharper. The Hatters are struggling to get out already.

Arsenal 0-0 Luton

19:38 , Matt Verri

8 mins: Luton get themselves into all sorts of trouble playing out from the back. Don’t think that’s their best bet.

Havertz should lay it off to Trossard, goes for goal instead and it’s blocked. Odegaard then slides it through to White, his dink to the back post is turned behind for a corner.

Taken short, Odegaard picks out Zinchenko and he hammers an effort at goal. Good block.

Simon Collings at the Emirates

19:37 , Matt Verri

A little bit rusty and disjointed from Arsenal early on, which is perhaps no surprise with the changes.

Arsenal 0-0 Luton

19:36 , Matt Verri

6 mins: Not sure Luton have had a touch yet.

Zinchenko in the side tonight and dropping into midfield as ever, so it’s a more traditional right-back role for White.

Usually has such a good relationship with Saka - Nelson the man in front of him for a change.

Arsenal 0-0 Luton

19:33 , Matt Verri

3 mins: Early pattern in this match will not surprise anyone.

Arsenal dominating the ball, but Luton will press up pretty high. Not a team to camp ten players on the edge of their own box.

KICK-OFF!

19:30 , Matt Verri

Underway at the Emirates!

Here we go!

19:29 , Matt Verri

Teams are out in north London.

Handshakes... tick. Team huddles... tick.

We’re ready to get up and running.

19:25 , Matt Verri

Camera inside the Luton dressing room. Lots of handshakes and hugs as Rob Edwards delivers his final pre-match message.

No such look at the Arsenal camp. They’ll be in the tunnel any minute now.

Simon Collings at the Emirates

19:21 , Matt Verri

Arsenal with a pre-match lightshow for Luton at home - the run-in really is well underway.

Should also point out, it's not dark yet.

Gabriel one of the Premier League's best

19:18 , Matt Verri

Arsenal’s defence was rightly lauded for its performance on Sunday but, not for the first time, it was William Saliba who claimed most of the spotlight.

He was named man of the match and is often the one singled out for praise. That is perhaps in part down to his style, with his composure on the ball easy on the eye.

Inside Arsenal, however, they are just as aware of the role Gabriel plays and no one underestimates his contribution to the team.

Mikel Arteta considers centre-back the hardest position to play in the Premier League, but he also views it as a partnership.

Gabriel and Saliba have struck up a formidable one which has played a key role in Arsenal having the best defence in the division this season.

Their styles complement each other well, with Gabriel taking on the role of the aggressor and Saliba sweeping behind him.

Read our full piece here!

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Rock solid at the back!

19:10 , Matt Verri

Here are Mikel Arteta’s pre-match thoughts in full.

Arsenal have been in superb goalscoring form in 2024, but it is their defensive record that has provided the foundation for this season’s title charge.

"You have to 𝐋𝐎𝐕𝐄 defending" 😤



Mikel Arteta joins us to discuss the title race, conceding just 4⃣ Premier League goals in 2024 & his sides confidence 👀



— Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 3, 2024

Arsenal to complete perfect run?

19:04 , Matt Verri

This is Arsenal’s final match against a promoted side this season.

So far, it’s five matches, five wins, 23 goals scored and four conceded.

Three of those goals they have let in came against Luton in December - a small bit of hope for the Hatters?

(REUTERS)

Arteta: Saka not ready to feature

18:56 , Matt Verri

Mikel Arteta has been speaking ahead of kick-off, explaining the decision to leave Bukayo Saka out of the squad tonight.

“He had to come off against Manchester City three days ago feeling something and he hasn't been able to do everything that we needed to give him the chance to start the game,” he tells TNT Sports.

“So we have decided not to play him."

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Simon Collings at the Emirates

18:53 , Matt Verri

Chance for Arsenal’s fringe players to impress tonight.

"Five changes... an indication of the month ahead for Arsenal."



🗣 @sr_collings gives his pre-match thoughts as Mikel Arteta shuffles his pack.



— Standard Sport (@standardsport) April 3, 2024

Luton turn to youngsters

18:45 , Matt Verri

As Luton boss Rob Edwards suggested in his pre-match press conference, plenty of young talent in their squad tonight.

A milestone to remember for Christian Chigozie, though the Hatters will be hoping they do not have to call on him off the bench.

— Luton Town FC (@LutonTown) April 3, 2024

Arteta makes five changes!

18:37 , Matt Verri

Plenty to talk about in that Arsenal side.

Five changes. Zinchenko comes in at left-back to replace Kiwior, while Partey and Smith Rowe start in midfield as Jorginho and Rice drop out.

Nelson and Trossard start out wide, as Jesus is named on the bench and Saka misses out on the squad completely.

Luton team news

18:35 , Matt Verri

Luton XI: Kaminski, Kabore, Mengi, Onyedinma, Doughty, Clark, Barkley, Mpanzu, Townsend, Morris, Hashioka

Subs: Shea, Berry, Woodrow, Chong, Krul, Johnson, Nelson, Piesold, Chigozie

Arsenal team news

18:32 , Matt Verri

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Partey, Smith Rowe; Nelson, Havertz, Trossard

Subs: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Kiwior, Rice, Jorginho, Vieira, Jesus, Martinelli, Nketiah

Stand by...

18:26 , Matt Verri

The team news from north London coming up in the next few minutes.

Sounds like Bukayo Saka may miss out on the squad entirely for Arsenal tonight.

Full confirmation of the teams to come very, very shortly.

We've arrived 👋



— Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 3, 2024

Lokonga gamble pays off

18:20 , Matt Verri

Albert Sambi Lokonga faces an uncertain future at Arsenal, but he is doing his best to give Mikel Arteta a headache this summer.

The midfielder took the bold decision to join Luton on loan at the start of the season and, so far, it is paying off.

Lokonga has excelled in a struggling side and his form has not gone unnoticed, with even Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp remarking on his impressive performances.

“Lokonga, when you see him playing and you think: ‘Oh, he’s an Arsenal player and they loaned him?’ Interesting,” he said in February ahead of his side’s game with Luton.

Lokonga will be back at Emirates Stadium tonight, but he will have to settle for a seat in the stands as his loan makes him ineligible, while also nearing the end of a lay-off due to a hamstring injury.

His absence is a blow for Luton, who are fighting for their lives at the bottom of the Premier League and relying on Lokonga to help them beat the drop.

Read more on that here!

(Getty Images)

Timber pushing for Arsenal return

18:11 , Matt Verri

Mikel Arteta believes Jurrien Timber can give Arsenal’s attack a different dimension during the run-in.

Timber, who joined Arsenal from Ajax in the summer as part of a deal worth £38m, has been out of action since August but is now close to a return. The defender is back in training and may play some games with Arsenal’s Under-21 side to get up to speed.

“We were really short at the start of the season, then we had some issues, and now we are recovering players,” said Arteta.

“Jurrien is a main one because he has a quality that nobody else has in the backline to actually effect, especially in the attacking phases, things that we do, in both positions or three positions. We have more flexibility now.”

Timber suffered a serious knee injury in the opening Premier League game of the season and the club have been impressed with his recovery.

“I think he’s got a good chance,” said Arteta, when asked about Timber playing before the end of the season.

“I don’t know a percentage but he’s got a good chance and he’s going to push it as far as he can.”

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Last time they met...

18:03 , Matt Verri

It was fairly dramatic!

Arsenal needed a 97th-minute winner from Declan Rice to edge past Luton at Kenilworth Road in December, snatching all three points in a thrilling 4-3 victory.

Mikel Arteta will want slightly less drama tonight...

⏪ Last time against Luton Town...



— Arsenal (@Arsenal) April 3, 2024

Jesus ready for different Arsenal role

17:55 , Matt Verri

Gabriel Jesus is willing to play out wide for Arsenal to help them get over the line in the title race.

The Brazilian has predominantly played as a No9 since joining the Gunners in 2022 but was deployed on the left wing in Sunday’s 0-0 draw at Manchester City.

Jesus has faced regular criticism for his lack of goals and has this season spoken of his desire to develop into a penalty-box striker. But he says he is happy to be used out wide if Mikel Arteta believes that is best for the team.

“The way I am, I try everything I can to help my team,” said Jesus. “It doesn’t matter where I play, I always try to do my best.

“I did it [against Manchester City]. I was very deep, normally I am not that deep, but I had to play as the winger.

“I think I help my team playing like this. And then also, when we there [in attack], I created some chances. I could do a little bit better, but football is like this sometimes.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Edwards dealing with 'biggest challenge' Luton have faced

17:48 , Matt Verri

Luton boss Rob Edwards has laid bare the sorry extent of the club’s worsening injury crisis that could see them without as many as 13 players tonight.

The Hatters’ absentee list has strecthed into double figures, as at least a handful of teenage hopefuls prepare to be promoted into the matchday squad.

"We're likely to have 11, 12 or 13 players out," Edwards said at Tuesday’s pre-match press conference. "We'll probably have four teenagers on the bench - maybe more.

"This is the biggest challenge we've ever had. Of course we had the incident with Locks [captain Tom Lockyer, whose football future remains undecided after he suffered a cardiac arrest on the pitch against Bournemouth in December], but in terms of facing the best teams in the world in this period of injuries, it is.

"But we're competing and it's a challenge. It'll be a big challenge. We know it is a massive task, we're aware of the size of it.

"Arsenal are in great form and we're going to have to defend really well. But, depleted as we are, it's hard for us to be at our best when we're missing so many players."

(Getty Images)

Arsenal strengthened by returning stars

17:40 , Matt Verri

Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal now have gamechangers off the bench who can make the difference in the title race.

The Gunners are close to having a fully-fit squad - Jurrien Timber is the only absentee and the defender is expected back before the end of the season after injuring his knee in August.

Arsenal had a strong bench for their draw at Manchester City on Sunday, which was worth close to £200million and included the likes of Oleksandr Zinchenko and Thomas Partey.

And asked if he believes Arsenal have renewed firepower on their bench for the run-in, Arteta said: “I certainly do.

“I think we had a really strong bench [at Manchester City]. I think the players that came on really impacted the game in a really positive way as well.

“That’s great. That gives a lot of confidence, reassurance to the team, and a lot of problems to the opponents. It’s really good.”

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Stage is set!

17:34 , Matt Verri

A couple of hours to go until kick-off in north London...

At the Emirates for Arsenal v Luton.



— Simon Collings (@sr_collings) April 3, 2024

Standard Sport prediction

17:26 , Matt Verri

Luton have shown they are capable of getting on the scoresheet and giving the bigger teams a real scare.

But the Gunners are in strong form and know they can’t afford any slip-ups, so expect a professional display.

Arsenal to win, 3-1.

Luton team news

17:20 , Matt Verri

Luton’s hefty injury crisis extended to concerns over Tahith Chong, Alfie Doughty and Reece Burke at the weekend.

Arsenal loanee Albert Sambi Lokonga is ineligible to face his parent club, but is nursing a hamstring injury anyway, with Chiedozie Ogbene, Amari’i Bell, Elijah Adebayo and Mads Andersen among those unavailable alongside Marvelous Nakamba, Gabriel Osho, Dan Potts and Jacob Brown.

Luton captain Tom Lockyer is also yet to make a decision on his footballing future after suffering a cardiac arrest on the pitch against Bournemouth in December.

Hatters boss Rob Edwards said he will be without as many as 13 players against Arsenal, with at least four teenagers on the bench.

(Getty Images)

Arsenal team news

17:13 , Matt Verri

Mikel Arteta has insisted Bukayo Saka will be ready for tonight’s clash with Luton.

Saka was forced to withdraw from the England squad a fortnight ago due to a minor muscle issue. The winger was back playing for Arsenal on Sunday against Manchester City, but he was taken off with 12 minutes to go.

That sparked fears Saka could miss Wednesday’s game at home to Luton, however Arteta insisted post-match that the decision was down to fatigue.

“He’s fine,” the manager said on Tuesday morning. “We haven’t trained, just recovered. We have a short, light session today to prepare the game and we will see if he’s in the best condition to start or not.

“We’re just thinking about Luton, preparing the game in the best possible way and earn the right to beat them.”

The Gunners have been boosted by the return of Gabriel Martinelli, who came off the bench against City after a few weeks out with a foot injury.

And asked if he is now able to play 90 minutes, Arteta said: “He is because he was available to play against a really tough opponent three days ago.”

Predicted Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli

(Getty Images)

How to watch Arsenal vs Luton

17:05 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage beginning at 6.30pm BST ahead of kick-off at 7:30pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action right here, with expert analysis from our reporter Simon Collings at the ground.

Good evening!

16:58 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Arsenal vs Luton!

It’s the latest chapter in the Premier League title race, with the Gunners knowing they will go top, for at least 24 hours, with victory tonight.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 7:30pm BST from the Emirates Stadium.