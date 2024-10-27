Arsenal vs Liverpool: Prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

Arsenal welcome Liverpool to the Emirates Stadium this afternoon for a huge clash in the Premier League title race.

The game could barely come at a worse time for the Gunners, who are still without injured captain Martin Odegaard, now have William Saliba suspended and may have to make do without injured trio Bukayo Saka, Riccardo Calafiori and Jurrien Timber.

Defeat against Liverpool, having also lost to Bournemouth last time out in the league, would leave Arsenal seven points behind their title rivals.

The Reds are flying under new manager Arne Slot, who has overseen 11 wins from 12 games, having beaten RB Leipzig 1-0 on Wednesday night.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Arsenal vs Liverpool is scheduled for a 4.30pm GMT kick-off on Sunday, October 27, 2024.

The match will take place at Emirates Stadium in north London.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports.

Live stream: Fans can catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground.

Arsenal vs Liverpool team news

Arsenal XI: Raya; Partey, White, Gabriel, Timber; Rice, Merino; Saka; Martinelli; Havertz, Trossard

Subs: Neto, Zinchenko, Kiwior, Nichols, Myles-Skelly, Jorginho, Nwaneri, Sterling, Jesus

Liverpool XI: Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones, Salah, Diaz, Nunez

Subs: Jaros, Davies, Gomez, Endo, Szoboszlai, Gakpo, Tsimikas, Quansah, Morton

Arsenal vs Liverpool prediction

Saka has returned to training in at least some capacity but is not certain to feature. Timber is another facing a race against time to be fit, along with Calafiori. Odegaard is out, along with Kieran Tierney and Takehiro Tomiyasu. Saliba is suspended.

The Reds, missing key players of their own, look capable of beating anyone and Mohamed Salah should be set for a big game taking on whoever is fit down Arsenal’s left. If Salah is on song, as he has been all season, this should be a huge win for the Reds.

Liverpool to win, 0-1.

Arsenal vs Liverpool referee

Anthony Taylor is the man in the middle on Sunday, while Michael Salisbury is on VAR.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Arsenal wins: 83

Draws: 64

Liverpool wins: 95

Arsenal vs Liverpool match odds

Arsenal: 5/4

Draw: 17/10

Liverpool: 9/5

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).