Arsenal vs Liverpool: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news and h2h results - preview today

In-form Arsenal host title-chasing Liverpool tonight in a heavyweight Premier League showdown in north London.

The Gunners are on a five-game winning streak which has cemented their claim for fourth place, and are enjoying a true moment of confidence ahead of this test at Emirates Stadium.

However, Jurgen Klopp’s visitors have won their last eight league matches and can pull to within a single point of leaders Manchester City with another victory.

City were held to a goalless draw by Crystal Palace on Monday night, further opening the door for their key rivals.

Read up on everything you need to know ahead of the game below...

Date, kick-off time and venue

Arsenal vs Liverpool is scheduled for an 8.15pm GMT kick-off tonight, Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Emirates Stadium in north London will host the match.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool

TV channel: Tonight’s match will be televised live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, with coverage beginning at 7.30pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to watch the match online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can also follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog, with Simon Collings at the ground.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal vs Liverpool team news

Takehiro Tomiyasu remains a doubt for Arsenal, with Mikel Arteta admitting that there is a fear of the right-back aggravating his calf injury if rushed into action.

Otherwise, the hosts appear to be injury-free and Emile Smith Rowe is pushing to start at left wing, in place of Gabriel Martinelli.

Liverpool are sweating on the fitness of Mohamed Salah, following his foot problem picked up against Brighton.

Klopp has suggested that the Egyptian is back in training ahead of the game, while Ibrahima Konate is back. James Milner and Kostas Tsimikas will sit this one out due to Covid-19.

Arsenal vs Liverpool prediction

This is the perfect chance for the Gunners to truly show that they are back as a serious contender for not just this season, but years to come. A victory may be asking too much but they should be able to take a draw off Klopp’s team.

Story continues

A 1-1 draw.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last four meetings, winning three.

Arsenal wins: 81

Draws: 62

Liverpool wins: 93