Arsenal vs Liverpool: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds today

A vital showdown at the top of the Premier League table pits Arsenal against Liverpool this afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp's side head to north London with a five-point advantage over Arsenal and Manchester City, after cruising past Chelsea on Wednesday night to extend their brilliant run of form.

The Gunners, meanwhile, dropped off the pace over Christmas after defeats to West Ham and Fulham, but back-to-back victories have got things back on track ahead of what could prove to be a season-defining match for Mikel Arteta's side.

Arsenal were beaten by Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium just a few weeks ago, in the FA Cup, and now go in search of revenge, knowing another defeat would leave them with a mountain to climb in the title race.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Arsenal vs Liverpool is scheduled for a 4:30pm GMT kick-off today, Sunday, February 4, 2024.

The match will take place at the Emirates Stadium in London.

Liverpool knocked Arsenal out of the FA Cup last month (Getty Images)

Where to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage will start following Manchester United's clash with West Ham earlier in the afternoon.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, featuring expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground.

Arsenal vs Liverpool team news

Thomas Partey will miss out for the Gunners having suffered a setback in his recovery from a thigh injury.

Emile Smith Rowe will hope to keep his place, after getting the nod over Kai Havertz against Forest. Gabriel Jesus should be fit to start despite Arteta revealing he has been battling a knee issue.

Liverpool remain without Mohamed Salah, as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury picked up while at the Africa Cup of Nations, and have been hit by an injury to Darwin Nunez. The striker damaged his foot in the win over Chelsea and has been unable to train since. He will be assessed before the game.

Story continues

Andy Robertson could come into the side at left-back, having now made two cameos off the bench, and Klopp has a big decision to make on the opposite flank. Trent Alexander-Arnold is now fit again after a knee injury, but Conor Bradley has been in sensational form, chipping in with a goal and two assists against Chelsea.

Arsenal hope to have Thomas Partey back in the squad (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal vs Liverpool prediction

Arsenal will have taken positives from their FA Cup defeat to Liverpool, despite the result. The Gunners were the better side for much of the match and should really have won the game, but were let down by some poor finishing.

They must find a ruthless edge here, against a Liverpool side who have lost just once in the Premier League all season. News of Klopp's departure at the end of the season appears to have galvanised the squad further, and they continue to challenge on four fronts.

A draw would suit Liverpool more but both sides can be expected to push for all three points in what promises to be a thrilling encounter, and one that potentially ends with nothing to split them.

Draw, 2-2.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Liverpool have won on four of their last five visits to the Emirates.

Arsenal wins: 82

Draws: 64

Liverpool wins: 95

Arsenal vs Liverpool odds

Arsenal: 5/4

Liverpool: 2/1

Draw: 13/5

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).