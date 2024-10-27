Arsenal vs Liverpool LIVE: Team news and line-ups from huge Premier League clash as Saka returns to start

Arsenal host Liverpool in Sunday’s headline Premier League fixture which could have a lasting impact on the title race. Even at this early stage of the season this clash of possible contenders could determine who is in with a shout of beating Manchester City to the trophy.

The Gunners, who dropped points in a 2-0 loss to Bournemouth last week, will fall seven points behind Liverpool if they lose today while defeat for Arne Slot’s men would surely see them hand first place over to Pep Guardiola’s reigning champions.

For Arsenal to prove their title credentials they must defeat a Liverpool side in glorious form and do so without a key players. Mikel Arteta will not have the likes of Martin Odegaard nor Riccardo Calafiori available at the Emirates and will be hoping Bukayo Saka has shaken off a knock in time to make an impact.

Slot and Liverpool are without No. 1 goalkeeper Alisson but Caoimhin Kelleher is a proven deputy and, on paper at least, the Reds look like the stronger side. Will they prove to be so on the pitch?

Follow all the action from the Emirates with our live blog below:

Arsenal host Liverpool in the Premier League with kick off at 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

The Gunners are missing key players as they look to bounce back from a defeat to Bournemouth

Liverpool start the weekend top of the table and can extend lead over rivals

Arsenal XI: Raya; Partey, White, Gabriel, Timber; Rice, Merino, Trossard; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli

Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Arsenal team changes

15:24 , Mike Jones

With all the injuried that Mikel Arteta has to juggle its no surprise that changes have been made to his team. There are three changes in personnel from the team that defeated Shakhtar Donetsk during the week.

Riccardo Calafiori is injured so is replaced with Jurrien Timber in the back line. With William Saliba suspended Ben White moves to centre-back as Thomas Partey drops in a right back.

In place of Saliba comes Mikel Merino who slots into the midfield but by far the biggest news is that Bukayo Saka is fit to start and takes the place of Gabriel Jesus on the right wing.

Confirmed teams: Arsenal v Liverpool

15:17 , Karl Matchett

Arteta puts Thomas Partey right-back in a reshuffle for the Gunners. Jones gets the nod over Szoboszlai for the Reds.

ARS: Raya, Partey, White, Gabriel, Timber, Rice, Merino, Trossard, Saka, Martinelli, Havertz

LIV: Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Gravenberch, Jones, Mac Allister, Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Arsenal vs Liverpool line-ups

15:16 , Mike Jones

Arsenal XI: Raya; Partey, White, Gabriel, Timber; Rice, Merino, Trossard; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli

Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Team news

15:12 , Chris Wilson

The line-ups should be released in a few minutes. We’ll soon know whether Arteta was bluffing or not.

Head-to-head

15:07 , Chris Wilson

Arsenal and Liverpool have met over 200 times – anywhere between 212 and 242 depending on various criteria. The teams first met in the early 1890s, as Liverpool and ‘Woolwich Arsenal’, in Division Two.

Fast forward well over a century and they now meet at the top of the Premier League. Of the 212 supposedly official meetings, Arsenal have won 73, Liverpool have won 80, and 59 have ended as draws.

The Gunners got the better of the Reds in the league last season, drawing 1-1 at Anfield before winning 3-1 at the Emirates in February. However, Liverpool did manage to win 2-0 in the FA Cup at Anfield at the beginning of 2024.

Arsenal and Liverpool are Premier League allies – but rivalry is brewing among 'the red cartel'

15:00 , Chris Wilson

Jurgen Klopp might well recognise something in Mikel Arteta’s words this week. The Arsenal manager insisted his team would be “flying” for Sunday’s home match against Liverpool, despite several absences potentially grounding the Gunners. Such optimism – that can sometimes seem so extreme that it’s delusional – is very much in keeping with Klopp’s approach of only ever speaking positively in public. Don’t let people consider the negatives. The idea is that such assertiveness then manifests in the match itself.

This match may still see a personnel crisis manifest for Arsenal. If all injuries are confirmed, it could ensure Arteta has already lost seven of his best XI for significant games this season. For this game alone, 75 per cent of his preferred defence and 50 per cent of his ideal attack could be missing. Some losses have been partly self-inflicted, the result of red cards, but some have been the rank bad luck of injuries. The frustration is all the deeper since this was supposed to be the season Arsenal closed the fine margins to Manchester City and the title. Instead, such absences open up all manner of space for error. It’s partly why they are now four points behind Liverpool.

Arsenal and Liverpool are Premier League allies – but a rivalry is brewing

Arsenal trio Saka, Calafiori and Timber very uncertain to face Liverpool – Arteta

14:50 , Chris Wilson

Mikel Arteta cast significant doubt over the availability of Bukayo Saka, Riccardo Calafiori and Jurrien Timber for Arsenal’s crunch match against Liverpool after revealing the injured trio are “very uncertain” to play.

Saka has missed the Gunners’ last two matches with the hamstring injury he sustained on international duty with England, while Timber has been absent for three games with a muscular problem.

Calafiori added to Arteta’s woes when he suffered a knee injury in Arsenal’s 1-0 Champions League win against Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday.

Arsenal trio Saka, Calafiori and Timber very uncertain to face Liverpool – Arteta

Arsenal v Liverpool team news: Bukayo Saka, Riccardo Calafiori and Diogo Jota injury latest

14:40 , Chris Wilson

Arsenal face a big challenge when they play host to Liverpool in Sunday’s headline Premier League fixture with Arne Slot’s men currently top of the league after eight games.

Mikel Arteta’s team hope to get back to winning ways in the top-flight following a shock 2-0 loss to Bournemouth last time out and will bring some confidence into the match after their midweek triumph over Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.

Liverpool were also victorious in Europe, beating RB Leipzig 1-0 on Wednesday but they have had one less day to recover then their opponents which could play a factor in the outcome especially as both teams are missing key players.

Arsenal v Liverpool team news: Saka, Calafiori and Jota injury latest

Predicted line-ups

14:35 , Chris Wilson

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Partey, Gabriel, Kiwior; Jorginho, Rice, Merino; Sterling, Havertz, Martinelli

Liverpool XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Jones; Salah, Szoboszlai, Diaz; Nunez

Team news

14:30 , Chris Wilson

Arne Slot is without Diogo Jota, who missed the midweek match in Germany, meaning Darwin Nunez is likely to resume his duties leading the attack. Alisson and Harvey Elliott are long-term absentees. While Federico Chiesa continues to develop his match fitness after missing a large period of pre-season.

Slot must decide who plays alongside the impressive Jones, with two from Dominik Szoboszlai, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch likely to get the nod.

Team news

14:25 , Chris Wilson

Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber are back in training but remain doubts. Riccardo Calafiori appeared to twist his knee midweek and is likely to miss out here, leaving Arteta short of options at left-back. William Saliba is also out and suspended after his red card against the Cherries last weekend.

Martin Odegaard (ankle) is nearing a return but will remain out here. Kieran Tierney and Takehiro Tomiyasu remain out.

When is Arsenal v Liverpool?

14:20 , Chris Wilson

Arsenal v Liverpool is due to kick off at 4:30pm GMT on Sunday 27 October at Emirates Stadium, London.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage beginning at 4:00pm GMT. And subscribers can live stream the game through Now TV or Sky Go.

14:10 , Chris Wilson

Arsenal welcome Liverpool in a pivotal match in the Premier League title race.

After the Gunners fell to Bournemouth last week, following William Saliba’s red card, Mikel Arteta’s side will be desperate to bounce back against the league leaders after securing three points midweek against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League.

While Arne Slot’s side impressed with victory over Chelsea last time out and backed that up with another win in Europe against RB Leipzig.

The Gunners continue to contend with a number of injuries to key players though, leaving Arteta to urge his side’s fans to generate a “hostile atmosphere”.

14:00 , Chris Wilson

Good afternoon and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of today’s match between Arsenal and Liverpool at the Emirates.

The Gunners have been hit by a small injury crisis ahead of one of their toughest matches of the season, but it remains to be seen whether Mikel Arteta is bluffing as he looks to get his side back to winning ways.

Arne Slot’s brilliant start to his Liverpool tenure continued with a win over Chelsea last week, and the Dutchman is looking to take his team back to the top of the table tonight.

We’ll have the latest build-up, team news and updates right here.