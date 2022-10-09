Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream: How can I watch Premier League game live on TV in UK today?

Arsenal entertain Liverpool in a huge Premier League clash at the Emirates this afternoon.

Mikel Arteta’s side can reclaim top spot from Manchester City with a win over their still out-of-sorts visitors in north London and go into a meeting with the Merseyside giants as favourites.

That is a rare tag to take into this fixture for Arsenal, who have struggled to compete with Liverpool since Jurgen Klopp’s arrival in 2015.

For the away side, three points feel vital. Clearly, the season is still at an early stage but Liverpool have been so far off the pace, they cannot afford to drop many more points sitting in mid-table.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game...

Where to Arsenal vs Liverpool

TV channel: In the UK, Arsenal vs Liverpool will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports ULTRA HDR. Coverage starts at 4pm BST ahead of a 4.30pm kick-off.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to watch the game unfold live online via the Sky Go app.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog. Simon Collings will be providing expert analysis from the ground.