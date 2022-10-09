Arsenal vs Liverpool live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League

Tamara Prenn
·4 min read
Arsenal vs Liverpool live score premier league latest updates - GETTY IMAGES
Arsenal vs Liverpool live score premier league latest updates - GETTY IMAGES

03:51 PM

Arteta wants 'no-fear' approach from Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has urged his Arsenal team to play with no fear as they look to move 14 points clear of Liverpool, writes Sam Dean.

Arsenal’s superb start to the season has raised expectations for Arteta’s young side and the Spaniard wants them to be brave in their approach against Jurgen Klopp’s team.

“To win those matches [against teams like Liverpool] you really need to believe that you can go there and win and compete against those teams,” said Arteta. “If you don’t have that component then you have fear, and fear is the worst enemy.

“Especially against the top teams because this is what they use a lot of the time to just win matches. You cannot go with any of that into Sunday’s game, just as we didn’t when we played Spurs.”

The summer arrivals of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City have brought more big-game experience to Arteta’s squad and the manager hopes the duo’s history of recent important matches against Liverpool will provide the team with more belief.

“We have got players now who have been participating in those matches,” said Arteta, who believes a 14-point gap between them and Liverpool could be psychologically significant for his team.

“The moment that you get momentum and you are in a good run and you can leave an opponent as far [behind] as possible, psychologically it is really important.”

03:45 PM

Here come the players

Gabriel Jesus has scored four goals and provided two assists in eight appearances against Liverpool - GETTY IMAGES
Gabriel Jesus has scored four goals and provided two assists in eight appearances against Liverpool - GETTY IMAGES

03:38 PM

No holding back from Jurgen Klopp...

Who keeps faith with a very attacking line-up - Jota, Salah, Diaz and Nunez all starting.

Odegaard returns for Arsenal, with Tomiyasu starting at left-back.

03:32 PM

Team news klaxon

Arsenal: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Partey, Xhaka, Odegaard; Saka, Jesus Martinelli

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Henderson, Thiago; Diaz, Salah, Jota; Nunez

03:23 PM

We'll have all the team news for you shortly

The Liverpool XI will be particularly interesting – will Jurgen Klopp keep the 4-2-3-1 shape he used against Rangers in midweek or revert back to his tried-and-trusted 4-3-3?

03:19 PM

Good afternoon

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport's live coverage of Arsenal versus Liverpool, kicking off at the Emirates at 4.30pm.

Chris Bascombe was at Liverpool's pre-match press conference, reporting the following:

Jurgen Klopp concedes Liverpool ‘probably’ won’t be Premier League champions this season but says he is as motivated as ever to lead the club out of its current slump.

Liverpool travel to league leaders Arsenal today already 11 points adrift in the title race.

"From this point, does it look like we will be champions at the end of the year?

Unfortunately not, but in all other competitions we are not out yet,” said Klopp.

“Nobody knows where we end up in the league so just give it a go. That's it. Difficult yes, impossible no. So let's go from here. If there is one club that has a chance to go through it then it's us.”

This weekend’s fixture coincides with the 7th anniversary of Klopp’s appointment as Liverpool manager when he burst into Anfield vowing to turn ‘doubters into believers’ to end a three decade wait to be English champions.

"I had no plans for seven years. That day I was happy to survive the press conference because my English skills were really not that good,” said Klopp.

"I know I said a lot of things and some of them people can remember and some of them thankfully they forgot and that's how it is with press conferences. They are still the same today."

It is a quirk of Klopp’s career that at his previous clubs - Mainz and Borussia Dortmund - he left after seven years in charge. With Liverpool undergoing a transitional period, Klopp emphatically dismissed the idea history will repeat itself.

"I have no problem with energy and the situation is completely different here,” said Klopp.

"Being here for seven years is intense. No doubt about that. We have all got older - really a lot older. That is time. It is nice, too. I got so many things back and it gives a boost and that's where we are now.

"Yes, this is a difficult time. Did I think we'd be ninth after match day seven? No, because I don't think about these sorts of things. But this is the base where we are now and we must go from here and if there is one club that has a chance to go through it then it's us.”

Latest Stories

  • Shapovalov falls out of Japan Open in three-set semifinal loss to Fritz

    TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov's run at the Japan Open came to a close Saturday after a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6 semifinal loss at the hands of Taylor Fritz. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to earn the victory. Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fired eight aces to Fritz's six but only broke on two out of seven opportunities. The American was 4-of-6 on break point chances. In the other semifi

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — When Darryl Sutter accepted the head coaching job with the Calgary Flames in March 2021, it came with a promise to straighten out the team for the long run. The reigning Jack Adams Award winner signed a multi-year contract extension with the team on Saturday just days before the start of the regular season. After missing the playoffs in 2020-2021, Sutter led the Flames to a 50-21-11 season and the Pacific Division title last year before getting bounced in the second round of the post-s

  • In time of crisis, Canada Sports Hall of Fame inductees highlight what is good about sports

    For cynics, it's easy to take a dim view of what's going on in the world of sports these days. What we for so long thought of as fun and games has been rocked by the ravages of the real world. These days we investigate sport because of its shortcomings at least as much as we celebrate it for its triumphs. At time of writing, Hockey Canada executives are testifying before the House of Commons heritage committee about its handling of reports of sexual abuse. An independent report documented a "tox

  • 10 juicy NHL storylines to follow this hockey season

    Where will Patrick Kane end up? Will Torts work out in Philly? Can Jack Campbell save the Oilers? As a new NHL season looms, we're about to find out.

  • Injuries hit Toronto FC hard ahead of MLS regular-season finale in Philadelphia

    Toronto FC will be without at least four starters, including Italians Lorenzo Insigne and Domenico Criscito, for Sunday's MLS regular-season finale at the Philadelphia Union. Insigne and Criscito are both out with lower body injuries, according to the team's injury report released Saturday. Midfielder Jonathan Osorio (neurological dysfunction) and suspended fullback Richie Laryea are also unavailable. Italian winger Federico Bernardeschi (lower body) is listed as questionable. Midfielder Kosi Th

  • Stars sign 41-goal scorer Robertson to $31M, 4-year deal

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Jason Robertson has signed a $31 million, four-year contract with the Dallas Stars after the young 40-goal scorer missed the first two weeks of training camp. The Stars announced the deal late Wednesday night, after their exhibition game in Denver, only a week before the regular season opener Oct. 13 at Nashville. Robertson turned 23 soon after the end of last season, when the left wing had 41 goals and 38 assists for 79 points in his 74 games. His 13 power-play goals led th

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Blackhawks assign prospect Lukas Reichel to Rockford

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks assigned forward prospect Lukas Reichel to the minors on Tuesday. The 20-year-old was selected by Chicago with the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft. He made his NHL debut last season and recorded an assist in 11 games. Sending Reichel back to Rockford puts him in position to play major minutes with the AHL team, instead of a smaller role with the rebuilding Blackhawks. Forwards Mike Hardman, Cole Guttman, Michal Teply and Josiah Slavin and defensemen Isaak Phil

  • Edmonton Oilers release Jake Virtanen from professional tryout offer

    EDMONTON — Jake Virtanen's tryout stint with the Edmonton Oilers is over. The club released the 26-year-old former Vancouver Canuck from his professional tryout offer on Thursday. The unrestricted free agent, who was looking to play himself back into the National Hockey League, registered one assist in six pre-season games with the Oilers. Edmonton extended the PTO to Virtanen on Sept. 19, two months after the Abbotsford, B.C., native was found not guilty of sexual assault. Virtanen was charged

  • Michael Bublé takes jab at Johnny Gaudreau, pokes fun at Flames' arena

    Michael Bublé knew exactly how to get the Calgary crowd fired up.

  • Canada blends experience and youth in roster for Americas Rugby Trophy competition

    Toronto Arrows flanker Lucas Rumball leads Canada's 32-man roster for the new Americas Rugby Trophy competition scheduled for later this month in Brazil. The three-country developmental tournament, whose matches are not considered to have full test status, also features Brazil and Chile. Canada opens against Chile on Oct. 21 before facing Brazil on Oct. 26, with both matches in Mogi das Cruzes, some 65 kilometres east of Sao Paulo. At test level, the Canadians are ranked 23rd in the world while

  • Canada's Jessica Klimkait captures bronze at judo world championships

    TASHKENT, Uzbekistan — Canada's Jessica Klimkait defeated top-ranked Timna Nelson Levy of Israel to grab the under-57 kilogram bronze medal at the judo world championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Saturday. The athlete from Whitby, Ont., rebounded from an earlier loss in the tournament with a convincing effort against Nelson Levy, who Klimkait has now defeated in five consecutive fights. "I knew my opponent really well and I knew I had to follow my game plan to the letter. To counter her stren

  • 'He's a great addition': Pascal Siakam on Raptors 905 hiring his brother

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam discusses his brother getting hired by the Raptors 905, the Raptors' new scoreboard, assisting on Christian Koloko's first NBA points and more.

  • 3 Blue Jays X-factors in wild-card series vs. Mariners

    These three players could hold the key to success for the Blue Jays in their series with the Mariners.

  • B.C. Hockey 'closely monitoring' after Quebec and Ontario associations cut funds to Hockey Canada

    Leaders at B.C. Hockey aren't saying if they will follow in the footsteps of other provincial associations in cutting funds to Hockey Canada. Both Hockey Québec and the Ontario Hockey Federation announced Tuesday they will no longer collect player fees on behalf of the national federation in the wake of revelations about a second multi-million dollar slush fund to deal with sexual abuse allegations and a widely-panned appearance by Hockey Canada interim board chair Andrea Skinner in front of a p

  • Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-acquire Darby Jr. from Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    WINNIPEG — Alden Darby Jr. is back with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The Bombers acquired Darby from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Tuesday for defensive end Cedric Wilcots II. This marks the second time in as many years Winnipeg has traded for Darby. The Bombers acquired him from Toronto on July 21, 2021 from Toronto. Darby appeared in 11 regular-season games with Winnipeg and helped the club win a second straight Grey Cup title. He signed with Hamilton in the off-season as a free agent. Darby had 23

  • Flames sign head coach Darryl Sutter to multi-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed head coach Darryl Sutter to a multi-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Sutter, the reigning Jack Adams Award winner, led the team to a 50-21-11 season and a Pacific Division title last year. The Flames fell in the second round of the post-season. The 64-year-old has a 65-36-11 overall record since being hired in March 2021 following the dismissal of Geoff Ward. Sutter coached the team to its last Stanley Cup final appearance in the 2003

  • Canadian women post comfortable 41-5 win over Japan to open Rugby World Cup campaign

    WHANGAREI, New Zealand — Canada ran in seven tries to open its Women's Rugby World Cup campaign with a comfortable 41-5 win over Japan on Saturday, reeling off 36 straight points to snap an early 5-5 tie at Northland Events Centre. The bigger Canadian forwards had the advantage in the scrum and lineout, used the driving maul to gain metres at will and pressured the Japanese at the breakdown. The Canadian backs, meanwhile, kicked effectively for territory. But coach Kevin Rouet will no doubt want