Arsenal vs Liverpool live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League

Arsenal vs Liverpool live score premier league latest updates

03:51 PM

Arteta wants 'no-fear' approach from Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has urged his Arsenal team to play with no fear as they look to move 14 points clear of Liverpool, writes Sam Dean.

Arsenal’s superb start to the season has raised expectations for Arteta’s young side and the Spaniard wants them to be brave in their approach against Jurgen Klopp’s team.

“To win those matches [against teams like Liverpool] you really need to believe that you can go there and win and compete against those teams,” said Arteta. “If you don’t have that component then you have fear, and fear is the worst enemy.

“Especially against the top teams because this is what they use a lot of the time to just win matches. You cannot go with any of that into Sunday’s game, just as we didn’t when we played Spurs.”

The summer arrivals of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City have brought more big-game experience to Arteta’s squad and the manager hopes the duo’s history of recent important matches against Liverpool will provide the team with more belief.

“We have got players now who have been participating in those matches,” said Arteta, who believes a 14-point gap between them and Liverpool could be psychologically significant for his team.

“The moment that you get momentum and you are in a good run and you can leave an opponent as far [behind] as possible, psychologically it is really important.”

03:45 PM

Here come the players

Gabriel Jesus has scored four goals and provided two assists in eight appearances against Liverpool

03:38 PM

No holding back from Jurgen Klopp...

Who keeps faith with a very attacking line-up - Jota, Salah, Diaz and Nunez all starting.

Odegaard returns for Arsenal, with Tomiyasu starting at left-back.

03:32 PM

Team news klaxon

Arsenal: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Partey, Xhaka, Odegaard; Saka, Jesus Martinelli

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Henderson, Thiago; Diaz, Salah, Jota; Nunez

03:23 PM

We'll have all the team news for you shortly

The Liverpool XI will be particularly interesting – will Jurgen Klopp keep the 4-2-3-1 shape he used against Rangers in midweek or revert back to his tried-and-trusted 4-3-3?

03:19 PM

Good afternoon

Hello and welcome to Telegraph Sport's live coverage of Arsenal versus Liverpool, kicking off at the Emirates at 4.30pm.

Chris Bascombe was at Liverpool's pre-match press conference, reporting the following:

Jurgen Klopp concedes Liverpool ‘probably’ won’t be Premier League champions this season but says he is as motivated as ever to lead the club out of its current slump.

Liverpool travel to league leaders Arsenal today already 11 points adrift in the title race.

"From this point, does it look like we will be champions at the end of the year?

“Unfortunately not, but in all other competitions we are not out yet,” said Klopp.

“Nobody knows where we end up in the league so just give it a go. That's it. Difficult yes, impossible no. So let's go from here. If there is one club that has a chance to go through it then it's us.”

This weekend’s fixture coincides with the 7th anniversary of Klopp’s appointment as Liverpool manager when he burst into Anfield vowing to turn ‘doubters into believers’ to end a three decade wait to be English champions.

"I had no plans for seven years. That day I was happy to survive the press conference because my English skills were really not that good,” said Klopp.

"I know I said a lot of things and some of them people can remember and some of them thankfully they forgot and that's how it is with press conferences. They are still the same today."

It is a quirk of Klopp’s career that at his previous clubs - Mainz and Borussia Dortmund - he left after seven years in charge. With Liverpool undergoing a transitional period, Klopp emphatically dismissed the idea history will repeat itself.

"I have no problem with energy and the situation is completely different here,” said Klopp.

"Being here for seven years is intense. No doubt about that. We have all got older - really a lot older. That is time. It is nice, too. I got so many things back and it gives a boost and that's where we are now.

"Yes, this is a difficult time. Did I think we'd be ninth after match day seven? No, because I don't think about these sorts of things. But this is the base where we are now and we must go from here and if there is one club that has a chance to go through it then it's us.”