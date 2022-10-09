Arsenal vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as Bukayo Saka restores lead

Follow live updates as Arsenal look to put down a further marker of their Premier League title credentials as they host Liverpool at the Emirates. The Gunners are flying high in the Premier League table following last weekend’s impressive 3-1 win over Tottenham and Mikel Arteta’s side will sense the opportunity to add to Liverpool’s difficult start.

The Reds have just two wins in the Premier League this season after conceding late on in their 3-3 draw with Brighton last weekend and already sit 13 points behind leaders and last season’s title rivals Manchester City in the table.

With Liverpool faltering, Arsenal could stake their claim as City’s closest challengers this afternoon but Jurgen Klopp will expect a response to kick-start their campaign. Defeat for the Reds, however, could already signal at end to their bid just weeks into the season. Follow updates from Arsenal vs Liverpool, below:

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Jota, Nunez, Diaz

GOAL! Martinelli fires Arsenal in front immediately (1-0)

GOAL! Nunez equalises to end goal drought as Liverpool improve (1-1)

GOAL! Saka finishes counter to put Arsenal ahead on stroke of HT (2-1)

Arsenal FC 2 - 1 Liverpool FC

HALF TIME: Arsenal 2-1 Liverpool

GOAL! Arsenal 2-1 Liverpool (SAKA 45+5)

Right on the stroke of half time, Arsenal get themselves in front again! It came from a Liverpool free kick on the halfway line, after Odegaard was booked for fouling Jota. The cross from deep was cleared and Arsenal broke forward. Martinelli stood up Henderson in the box and his cross breaks towards the arriving Saka at the back post, who prods it over the line!

Alexander-Arnold is under the spotlight again. He left his position in the middle to help Henderson with Martinelli and left space in the middle for the cross. It’s a terrible goal for Liverpool, but a huge boost for Arsenal.

Story continues

Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool

45+2 mins: Saka wriggles himself to the byline on the right and wins Arsenal a corner late in the half...

It’s cleared by Nunez but Saka gets it back as Arsenal come forward again.

Odegaard gets on the ball in the box but Arsenal can’t get the shot away and Liverpool eventually scramble clear.

Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool

45 mins: Arsenal have barely threatened since the opening stages as Jesus is closed out by Matip and Van Dijk in the box. There will be five added minutes.

Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool

42 mins: That’s a blow for Liverpool. Diaz was offering so much threat down the left and in behind. Nunez helps Liverpool keep possession in the final third but Salah’s clipped cross runs through to Ramsdale.

It sounds as if there will be a several minutes added on at the end of the half.

Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool

40 mins: Nunez is caught offside but there was only about 30 yards of space when Alexander-Arnold picked up the ball and Arsenal’s high line. Those are the risks.

Diaz is down again. This time he won’t continue and Firmino will replace him.

Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool

37 mins: Liverpool feel in charge now. Klopp’s side are threatening with balls over the top, playing through Arsenal’s high line. Diaz almost gets in again down the left but Saliba does enough. Thiago is seeing more of the ball now as well and it’s unsettled Arsenal.

There’s a slight concern for Klopp though as Diaz stays down briefly, but the winger is back up now even if there’s a slight hobble.

GOAL! Arsenal 1-1 Liverpool (NUNEZ 33’)

And there it is! Liverpool are level!

From the throw that followed Ramsdale’s clearance, Liverpool go from back to front with a long ball. Gabriel flicked it on and Diaz scampered on to it. He then looks up and squares to Nunez, who finishes past Ramsdale from close range.

It had been coming, just.

That’s a big goal for Nunez, too. He ends his run of six games without a goal with his first since Fulham away on the opening day of the season.

Arsenal 1-0 Liverpool

32 mins: There’s a slight mood shift in the Emirates. Liverpool are growing into this and Klopp’s team stay calm as they play out of the Arsenal press. Ramsdale is then hurried into a clearance after coming under pressure from Nunez.

Arsenal 1-0 Liverpool

31 mins: And now a glimpse at goal for Salah. He skips inside and out of Tomiyasu but the shot from a tough position is scuffed wide of the near post.

Arsenal 1-0 Liverpool

29 mins: SAVE! Better again from Liverpool. Nunez makes the run again out to the right, this time a bit wider. He fires a cross into the middle where Diaz was threatening. Saliba cuts it out but Ramsdale is forced into the stop to keep it out.

Arsenal 1-0 Liverpool

27 mins: Incredible footwork from Jesus, who manages to skip and dance in the box to work a yard off space. The shot is scuffed, though, and straight at Alisson at the front post.

Arsenal 1-0 Liverpool

25 mins: SAVE! Liverpool threaten out of nowhere. Salah feeds Nunez down the inside right channel. The striker made the diagonal run off Saliba and gets the shot away quickly - but it’s straight at Ramsdale from the angle. Arsenal clear after Ramsdale beats it away.

Arsenal 1-0 Liverpool

23 mins: Hang on, though. Alexander-Arnold is staying on. It looked bad, but it doesn’t seem as if there’s been any injury to the ankle.

Arsenal 1-0 Liverpool

22 mins: This is a troubling sight for Liverpool fans, and potentially for England ahead of the World Cup. As Martinelli’s foot came down following the cross, it comes down on Alexander-Arnold’s ankle, which seems to bend awkwardly.

Arsenal 1-0 Liverpool

21 mins: Liverpool lose possession cheaply and suddenly Saka springs forward before playing it wide to Martinelli. The forward stands up Alexander-Arnold in the box, before the cross goes through the box.

Oh no... Alexander-Arnold has stayed down.

Arsenal 1-0 Liverpool

18 mins: Diaz turns White wonderfully on the halfway line but again Liverpool’s attack is slowed down. Diaz looked to switch the ball to Salah, while Nunez looked to run down the channel.

In contrast, Arsenal are flying every time they go forward.

Arsenal 1-0 Liverpool

14 mins: Handball? Jota is appealing after the ball strikes Gabriel’s raised arm in the box. It was from close range...

Nope. That would have been harsh on the defender and the appeals are quickly waved away.

Arsenal 1-0 Liverpool

12 mins: Arsenal threaten again, this time down the right as Partey finds the overlapping White. It’s cut back to the box where Xhaka was arriving, but both he and Jesus where offside. Alisson was still required to make a decent stop.

Arsenal then do a decent job of slowing down Diaz as he tried to break down the left. Martinelli then tracks back on Alexander-Arnold.

Arsenal 1-0 Liverpool

11 mins: Van Dijk gets his head to an Alexander-Arnold corner but it goes over the bar. Van Dijk connected with the header from about 14 yards out which is where Arsenal would want it.

Ramsdale is back taking goalkicks so he looks fit once again.

Arsenal 1-0 Liverpool

9 mins: Not good news for Arsenal, potentially. Ramsdale reached immediately for his right thigh / hip flexor area following a previous goal kick. The back up Matt Turner looks on but it seems as if Ramsdale is staying on for now.

Arsenal 1-0 Liverpool

7 mins: Jesus gets his first touch as he spins Matip and releases Martinelli. Alexander-Arnold does enough to hold him up on the right wing but Arsenal look dangerous everywhere in the opening exchanges.

Thiago’s ball forward to Salah is then cut out by Ramsdale, who goes down holding his hip.

Arsenal 1-0 Liverpool

5 mins: Arsenal clear through Partey and suddenly Martinelli bursts clear. He’s chased by Diaz, who is sharp himself, but Martinelli pulls away to beat the Colombian to the ball. Diaz brings him down on the halfway line and gets a booking.

Arsenal 1-0 Liverpool

4 mins: Martinelli vs Alexander-Arnold was always going to be a key battle but the Liverpool right back has been exposed badly here in the opening goal. Liverpool were sliced apart as Arsenal came forward and Alexander-Arnold was caught ball watching as Martinelli peeled behind him.

Nunez fires Liverpool’s first shot at the other end as the Reds win a corner.

GOAL! Arsenal 1-0 Liverpool (MARTINELLI 1')

WOW - WHAT A START FROM ARSENAL!

It’s their first attack and they slice Liverpool open immediately! It started as Saliba broke up a Liverpool attack and the Gunners flew forward through Saka. It’s fed inside to Odegaard who picks out the space behind Alexander-Arnold, who was stranded. Martinelli slips the ball beneath Alisson and Arteta could not have dreamed of a better start.

Liverpool fall behind again.

KICK OFF! Arsenal 0-0 Liverpool

Underway at the Emirates. Liverpool won here twice last season to silence the home crowd - but Arsenal have taken a further step forward this year following the arrival of Gabriel Jesus. Mikel Arteta doesn’t think they are favourites but this is their biggest test of the season - should be a cracker!

Premier League clubs are supporting the ‘No Room for Racism’ campaign this weekend and next, in line with Black History Month and after agreement between the Premier League captains.

Teams will take the knee before kick-off.

The players are now out of the tunnel. Great noise in the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta rejects a suggestion that Arsenal are favourites to win coming into this afternoon’s clash against Liverpool, even though they sit 11 points above them in the table.

“I don’t believe that,” he says. “We have a really tough game to play out there, two really good teams. We will see who wins it. You have to look at them, how they are playing, and they still do so many good things. They’ve played so many games they deserved to win. We know the opponent we have today.

“It’s a joy to play with this crowd. The players are really enjoying it.”

Arteta confirms Zinchenko has suffered a “another muscle injury”.

Arsenal vs Liverpool LIVE: Latest updates

Jurgen Klopp explains Liverpool’s unchanged line-up and their 4-2-4 system which the Reds are sticking with at the Emirates this afternoon:

“It’s possible because the time we had during the games. Intensity-wise the boys have recovered. It’s new for us and a slightly different set-up so I thought changes didn’t make sense. We start again with the same team.

“It will work in the same way [as it did against Rangers]. It’s not about the opponent so much. It’s about which areas we want to close defensively and how we cause problems offensively.

“There are not too many differences. It’s bringing in players in form and finding a way for us to create new defensive stability. That’s important. It’s obvious we conceded goals at different times but in similar patterns and we have to stop that.”

Jurgen Klopp has dismissed the suggestion that Liverpool’s struggles this season are down to his side reaching its “seven-year glitch”. Klopp’s previous two jobs at Mainz and Borussia Dortmund saw him fail to make it to season eight at either club but the German insists the situation is completely different at Anfield.

“I can understand that I left after seven years (previously) and now we are in a difficult situation and people take that (view) but, if you think twice about it, you realise the situation is completely different.

“Yes, it’s a difficult time; did I think before the season we would be ninth after matchday seven? No, because I don’t think about these things. But this is the basis now, let’s go from here.”

Arsenal vs Liverpool LIVE: Early Premier League results

There have already been two comeback wins in the Premier League this afternoon with Crystal Palace and West Ham both claiming home wins. Patrick Vieira’s side win for just the second time this season after Eberechi Eze’s fine winner sealed a 2-1 victory over Leeds, while Gianluca Scamacca scored again as West Ham also came from behind to beat Fulham 3-1 at the London Stadium.

These are exciting times to be an Arsenal fan. The mood around the club is the best it has been in years and Mikel Arteta believes the act of bringing the club together can be more “powerful” than winning trophies.

“It depends what you call success,” Arteta told the Michael Calvin’s Football People podcast. “I mean, if it’s winning titles or it’s bringing our club together. For me, bringing the club together is much more powerful. We have a club that was in a difficult state, with a lot of cracks, a lot of division.

“At the moment, this is a very different club. And that’s an incredible credit that everybody has to take, from the top of the club to every player. Because we did that together.

“The next step, now we have the foundation, is to win. And we are building a team to win, knowing that this era is unprecedented in English football, because nobody has ever had in this league teams that are capable of winning 100 points. And they are doing that for many years now, something that we haven’t done ever in the history of this football club - even in our best times. So that’s the aim and the challenge. So it’s a project, yes.”

Arteta banking on a reunited Arsenal to act as launchpad for future success

Arsenal vs Liverpool LIVE: Latest updates

Jurgen Klopp brings up his seventh anniversary at Anfield this weekend. It might not be a happy one. Liverpool have made their worst start to a season in his reign and, with Arsenal and Manchester City next, it could get worse. He admits opponents have figured Liverpool out: but not in the last couple of months. Years ago, in fact.

As Richard Jolly writes, opponents have “figured out” Liverpool before, in 2019, in 2021, but can they get themselves out of this particular slump?

Jurgen Klopp not about to abandon Liverpool principles despite tough Arsenal test

Arsenal vs Liverpool LIVE: Latest updates

Hopefully that team news has added some further anticipation ahead of what looks set to be a brilliant Premier League clash this afternoon.

Arsenal are the team in form and on the up under Mikel Arteta. In some ways, they are beginning to look like Liverpool during their first ascent under Jurgen Klopp.

Preview by Miguel Delaney

Arteta’s Arsenal will resonate with Klopp over early Liverpool struggles

Arsenal vs Liverpool LIVE: Team news

Arsenal make one change from last weekend’s 3-1 win over Tottenham with Takehiro Tomiyasu coming in at left back in place of the injured Oleksandr Zinchenko, who misses out. Kieran Tierney is on the bench.

Liverpool are unchanged from Tuesday’s 2-0 win over Rangers in the Champions League, as Jurgen Klopp sticks with his “unpredictable” formation. That means Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz all start.

Arsenal vs Liverpool LIVE: Latest updates

Confirmed line-ups

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus.

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Henderson, Thiago; Diaz, Salah, Jota, Nunez

Arsenal vs Liverpool LIVE: Latest updates

It’s a glorious autumn day in London as Arsenal prepare to host Liverpool in the game of the weekend in the Premier League. Team news will be out shortly.

Arsenal vs Liverpool LIVE: Early team news

Jurgen Klopp confirmed ahead of the game that Liverpool have suffered a further midfield injury blow, with Arthur Melo joining Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain among those out of action. In better news for the Liverpool manager, Curtis Jones is moving closer to a return from his own lay-off, while Andy Robertson is also not far away from being back available.

Having switched from his familiar formation for the win over Rangers, and spoken of a need to be more “unpredictable”, Klopp may again consider how best to assemble his deep group of talented forwards.

Predicted line-up

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Firmino, Diaz

Arsenal vs Liverpool LIVE: Early team news

A number of those on the fringes of Mikel Arteta’s preferred starting side were afforded an opportunity against Bodo/Glimt in Europa League action, with Eddie Nketiah impressing up front and Rob Holding also scoring. Arteta is likely to stick to the eleven that perfomed so well against Tottenham for their next Premier League fixture, provided Oleksandr Zinchenko’s apparent absence from midweek training was only precautionary.

Predicted line-up

Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus

Odds

Arsenal win 28/17

Draw 14/5

Liverpool win 48/29

Prediction

Arsenal are high on confidence after their win over Spurs but Liverpool have the players to trouble a defence that still has some frailties. A score draw. Arsenal 2-2 Liverpool

Arsenal vs Liverpool LIVE: Latest updates

Arsenal vs Liverpool is due to kick off at 4.30pm BST on Sunday 9 October at the Emirates Stadium in London.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage due to begin at 4pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the Sky Go app.

Arsenal vs Liverpool LIVE: Latest updates

