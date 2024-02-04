Arsenal vs Liverpool LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Arsenal vs Liverpool LIVE!

It's third hosting first in the Premier League in the standout match of a thrilling weekend of action. A remarkable 26 goals were scored across five Saturday matches, and more goals should be on offer at the Emirates Stadium if the history of this fixture is anything to go by. The Gunners know a win today will see them cement themselves are serious title challengers, while a defeat could be catastrophic.

Mikel Arteta has some decisions to make with his team, especially given reports Gabriel Jesus could be missing through injury. Emile Smith Rowe will be pushing for another start, while Kai Havertz will be expecting to start. Liverpool will be without Mohamed Salah once again and Darwin Nunez is an injury doubt. Young defender Conor Bradley looks like the next Trent Alexander-Arnold but surely the more experienced right-back gets the nod today.

It is all set to be an enthralling game between two of the best teams in the country. Follow the game LIVE below with our dedicated match blog, featuring expert insight and analysis from Simon Collings and Dan Kilpatrick at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal vs Liverpool latest highlights

Kick-off: 4.30pm GMT, Emirates Stadium

How to watch: Sky Sports

Arsenal XI: Gabriel Jesus misses out

Liverpool XI: Darwin Nunez on bench

Score prediction: Goals galore

4min: Arsenal working the ball around Liverpool's area and almost get Saka in, showing some great strength to out-muscle Van Dijk, but he shoots into the side netting.

2min: First half chance as Jota jinks away from Gabriel and into the area, but runs out of room for a shot.

Dan Kilpatrick at the Emirates Stadium

The Premier League trophy is pitchside at the Emirates, reminding both these teams what's at stake this afternoon.

If Arsenal lose, it is hard to imagine it will be back here in May. A potentially season-defining game is ahead.

Kick-off!

1min: Here we go!

Here come the teams!

Almost time at the Emirates. The players are back in their dressing rooms.

It sounds like Havertz will be playing in a forward role today, given Jesus' injury. He really needs to step it up.

You can read more on Gabriel Jesus' injury setback here.

Arteta on Jesus injury

"Unfortunately, he had a setback in training and he wasn't fit to play.

"It's something related to his knee, but I think it's a short-term thing."

Arsenal are without forward Gabriel Jesus, who has been unable to shake off a knee injury. He is one of two changes, as Smith Rowe also drops out and Jorginho and Havertz come in.

Liverpool make three changes from the thumping win over Chelsea.

Conor Bradley, whose father died during the week, misses out entirely along with Szoboszlai, while Nunez is on the bench. Alexander-Arnold, Gravenberch and Gakpo come in.

Simon Collings checks in

Here's our Arsenal reporter.

"This has the feel of a season-defining game for Arsenal."



There's no Jesus for the Gunners but Havertz has been given another chance to impress.



Here's @sr_collings ahead of a huge game.



— Standard Sport (@standardsport) February 4, 2024

Teams in full

Arsenal XI: Raya, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Odegaard, Rice, Jorginho, Saka, Havertz, Martinelli

Subs: Ramsdale, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Kiwior, Cedric, Trossard, Nelson, Elneny, Walters

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Gomez, Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Jones, Jota, Gakpo, Diaz

Subs: Thiago, Nunez, Adrian, Elliott, Robertson, Clark, McConnell, Kelleher, Quansah

Liverpool XI

...and the visitors.

— Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 4, 2024

Arsenal XI

Here's the Gunners lineup...

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️



🧱 Gabriel at the back

⚖️ Jorginho in the middle

⚡️ Havertz leads the line



— Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 4, 2024

Sounds like Jesus is out and Havertz starts for Arsenal.

Teams to be confirmed imminently.

Klopp: Man City pressure means Liverpool must win every game

15:16 , Alex Young

Jurgen Klopp says there is pressure on Liverpool to win every remaining Premier League match this season as even an eight-point lead over Manchester City would not be enough of a cushion.

With City not playing until Monday Liverpool could extend the current five-point gap with victory at third-placed Arsenal.

Pep Guardiola's side would have two matches in hand but their run-in record in recent years - they won their last 14 games in 2018-19 to pip their north-west rivals by a point and dropped just six points in the final 12 matches of 2021-22 to again win the title by a single point - means there is no margin for error from the Reds.

"Shall I go to the boys in the dressing room and say, 'If we win against Arsenal we are eight points between us and them...'? Everybody knows that," he said.

"If we lose we are still two points ahead (if City win their game in hand as it stands), but then City are the big winner of a game they are not even involved in.

"That's outside talk and fine. Inside, we just focus on the things we have to do.

"I think what we learned over the years is if you want to be around City then you better win all your football games because they do. That's all.

"This is the time where City is dominating, that's how it is. They play incredible stuff and would probably consider themselves not playing their very best season but are where they are.

"We play a very good season and are in the moment two points ahead of City. We will try to make it as hard as somehow possible for everyone who wants to finish the season above us."

Early reports suggest Darwin Nunez is not starting this afternoon and Szoboslai is not in the Liverpool squad.

Confirmed teams to come in half an hour.

Arteta jokes Arsenal duo 'sharing house and wives' after on-pitch spat

14:57 , Alex Young

Mikel Arteta has played down the spat between Ben White and Oleksandr Zinchenko after Arsenal’s win at Nottingham Forest, joking that they’ve been living together and "sharing wives".

White and Zinchenko were caught on camera arguing after the full-time whistle at the City Ground on Tuesday night and had to be pulled apart by team-mates and staff.

Arteta insisted after the 2-1 win at Forest that he “loved” the row and attempted to make light of the situation during his press conference on Friday ahead of Sunday’s huge game with Liverpool.

When asked if White and Zinchenko were now friends again, Arteta joked: “Yeah… they’ve been in the same house the past few days sharing wives and everything! It’s fine, they’re living together now. They’re best mates."

How Rice can win Arsenal's fight for control over chaos

14:44 , Alex Young

The challenge for Arsenal today is finding a way to combat that threat, and Mikel Arteta is likely to look to the blueprint he used for the thrilling 1-1 draw at Anfield in December, writes Simon Collings.

The Gunners stifled Liverpool that day, especially in the first half, playing with the control that Arteta has been searching for all season.

Gabriel gave Arsenal an early lead before some Salah wizardry earned Liverpool a point.

Like in December, midfield will be a key area on Sunday and the absence of Wataru Endo could hurt Liverpool.

Endo, who is away at the Asian Cup with Japan, impressed when the two sides met on Merseyside and helped Liverpool dominate in the second half.

Declan Rice has been vital in big games at the Emirates this season, scoring the winner against Manchester United and bossing the midfield against Manchester City.

These games are why Arsenal paid £105million for Rice last summer, and his role is likely to be key if the Gunners are to win the battle of chaos versus control.

The spotlight will also be on the Arsenal attack. Arteta's forward line has struggled all season but there is optimism it is slowly clicking into gear after a timely winter break last month.

Score prediction

14:32 , Alex Young

Arsenal will have taken positives from their FA Cup defeat to Liverpool, despite the result. The Gunners were the better side for much of the match and should really have won the game, but were let down by some poor finishing.

They must find a ruthless edge here, against a Liverpool side who have lost just once in the Premier League all season. News of Klopp's departure at the end of the season appears to have galvanised the squad further, and they continue to challenge on four fronts.

A draw would suit Liverpool more but both sides can be expected to push for all three points in what promises to be a thrilling encounter, and one that potentially ends with nothing to split them.

Draw, 2-2.

Liverpool team news

14:21 , Alex Young

Darwin Nunez is an injury doubt for Liverpool today.

The striker played the full 90 minutes of the 4-1 win over Chelsea as he hit the woodwork a remarkable four times and grabbed an assist, but left Anfield in a protective boot afterward.

Jurgen Klopp spoke to reporters on Friday and Nunez had not trained by then, throwing his involvement in the trip into serious doubt, but Alexis Mac Allister has been passed fit after coming off against the Blues.

"I don't know if Darwin is available or not because after 20 minutes somebody stepped on his foot and it was very painful," Jurgen Klopp told reporters on Friday.

"He only took the boot off after the game because he didn't want to see it before, he knew there was something, so he left the stadium in a boot, and it was not a football boot.

"Nothing broke, x-ray clear, but swollen. We have to see if he can get this foot back in the boot or not."

Arsenal team news

14:12 , Alex Young

Arsenal will be without Thomas Partey for today's meeting with Liverpool following an injury setback, but Gabriel Jesus should be fit.

The midfielder has been out since October with a thigh problem, but he returned to training last week ahead of Tuesday’s game at Nottingham Forest.

Jesus, who was managing a knee injury ahead of Tuesday’s win at Forest, should be fit to face Liverpool.

“Gabi obviously played and trained with us the whole week,” said Arteta.

Arteta has a dilemma over who to start in midfield, with Emile Smith Rowe hoping to get the nod over Kai Havertz.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool

14:06 , Alex Young

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Coverage will start following Manchester United's clash with West Ham earlier in the afternoon. Kick-off is at 4.30pm GMT.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

Welcome

14:02 , Alex Young

Good afternoon and welcome to the Standard's LIVE coverage of the Premier League clash between Arsenal and Liverpool.

It's second hosting first in a game which is set to have a huge say in where the title ends up this second. Liverpool, along with champions Manchester City, have been tipped by many, while those at Arsenal insist they can make up for last season's staggering collapse.

What will the lay of the land look like come full-time? Stick with us to find out. Kick-off is at 4.30pm GMT.