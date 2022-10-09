Arsenal vs Liverpool LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Arsenal vs Liverpool LIVE!

High-flying Arsenal will hope to regain top spot in the Premier League from Manchester City as they host Liverpool in a heavyweight encounter at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon. The Gunners were knocked down into second courtesy of City’s thumping win over Southampton yesterday but will be confident of leapfrogging the champions once more with momentum soaring amid a brilliant start to the 2022/23 season.

Mikel Arteta’s side have won all but one of their opening 10 matches across all competitions after a decisive transfer summer to raise hopes of a genuine title challenge this year, putting Tottenham to the sword in the north London derby. Liverpool, by contrast, have made their worst-ever start to a campaign under Jurgen Klopp, winning only two of seven to sit 10th and a full 13 points off the early pace.

The hosts have won only one of their last 14 top-flight matches against today’s opponents, losing the last four in a row, but that could all change here if recent patterns continue. Follow Arsenal vs Liverpool with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below and Simon Collings at the Emirates!

Arsenal vs Liverpool latest news

Kick-off time: 4.30pm BST, Emirates Stadium

How to watch: Sky Sports

Arsenal team news: Tomiyasu starts at left-back

Liverpool team news: Reds unchanged from midweek

Prediction: Arsenal 2-2 Liverpool

Arsenal FC - Liverpool FC

Simon Collings at Emirates Stadium

15:48 , George Flood

It’s certainly bold from Klopp and Arteta will really feel that Arsenal can dominate the midfield exchanges.

Here’s Simon Collings’ thoughts on that team news, including a potentially key battle between Salah and Tomiyasu...

"It looks to be a tactical decision, because Kieran Tierney is on the bench."



🗣 @sr_collings gives his pre-match thoughts on what looks set to be a key battle between Takehiro Tomiyasu and Mohamed Salah.



LIVE: https://t.co/CLqPjlzdEY#ARSLIV pic.twitter.com/Y3gMUbb9e9 — Standard Sport (@standardsport) October 9, 2022

Attacking Liverpool unchanged from Rangers win

15:43 , George Flood

Story continues

Klopp sticks with his heavily attacking approach meanwhile, with Jota, Nunez, Salah and Diaz all starting once again, with Fabinho staying on the bench.

Thiago starts after some more concerns over his fitness, but still no Jones or Robertson involved.

It is the same team that started the Champions League win over Rangers at Anfield.

Jota, Nunez and Diaz are the players to come in from the draw with Brighton, with Fabinho, Firmino and Carvalho dropping out.

Make no mistake... Liverpool are going all out for victory this afternoon.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Tomiyasu at left-back for Arsenal

15:38 , George Flood

A surprise from Arteta, who looks to line up with Tomiyasu at left-back, with Zinchenko still out and Tierney on the bench.

Otherwise the Spaniard as expected reverts back to the side that put Tottenham to the sword in the north London derby, reversing his changes from the Europa League defeat of Bodo/Glimt.

Cedric Soares comes onto the bench.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool lineup

15:32 , George Flood

Liverpool starting XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas, Henderson, Thiago, Salah, Jota, Diaz, Nunez.

Subs: Gomez, Fabinho, Konate, Milner, Firmino, Elliott, Carvalho, Phillips, Kelleher.

Arsenal lineup

15:31 , George Flood

Arsenal starting XI (4-3-3): Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.

Subs: Tierney, Nketiah, Holding, Cedric, Vieira, Sambi Lokonga, Nelson, Alencar, Turner.

Official lineups on the way

15:22 , George Flood

Just 10 minutes to go now until we get wind of the official team news from the Emirates.

The make-up of Liverpool’s front three will be particularly fascinating this afternoon.

Will Firmino be rewarded for his impressive Premier League form?

Salah, Jota, Nunez and Diaz all played against Rangers on Tuesday, but an attacker will almost certainly make way here for Fabinho to come back into the middle.

Salah, Firmino and Carvalho was Klopp’s attacking trio for the 3-3 draw with Brighton, meanwhile.

What will today’s configuration be?

15:12 , George Flood

Klopp admits that Nunez is an emotional and aggressive striker, but insists he does not lack confidence and isn’t being helped in trying to adapt to the Premier League by Liverpool’s disappointing start to the season.

“He’s a kid, but a confident person as well, but not a grown-up man already, we all know that,” he added.

“It was not a perfect start. He has a three-game suspension and you can’t get rid of that. He’s an aggressive player, he’s emotional and it should never happen again.

“But I really like his movements, they are really good and natural. That’s something we didn’t have before. That’s what I like and why I’m sure everything will be fine.

“What is the worst situation when you come in as a striker?

“That your team is not playing exceptionally well because you depend on the things they bring to you.

“We need to perform consistently to our level and beyond and then you need a striker to finish off all the things we create.”

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Klopp ‘very optimistic’ over Nunez progress

15:10 , George Flood

Darwin Nunez delivered one of his most encouraging performances for Liverpool against Rangers in midweek and will expect to start once again this afternoon.

The Uruguayan has not had the smoothest of starts to life at Anfield after being sent off for a headbutt on his home debut against Crystal Palace, not finding the net since the opening day of the season at Fulham.

But Jurgen Klopp has backed Nunez to replicate his astonishing performances in training if he just calms down and helps to ease the pressure on his shoulders.

“One of the things he showed so far in all the games he played (is) that he brings himself quite frequently in good finishing positions, which is actually the most important thing for a striker,” the German said.

“That’s why everybody should be, or could be, very optimistic about what’s coming from him in the future. That was absolutely good.

“I think he said himself, he feels the pressure. He needs to calm himself down but his movements are exceptional.

“If you could see him finishing in training, you’d think ‘oh my God!’. In the games, he’s in a bit of a rush and he just needs to calm down in those moments and use his full range of finishing.”

(PA)

14:54 , George Flood

Standard Sport football correspondent Simon Collings has arrived at the Emirates.

He will be providing expert analysis for us across the afternoon.

Another big game in north London - Arsenal v Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/hIPTz0u8QY — Simon Collings (@sr_collings) October 9, 2022

14:52 , George Flood

The calm before the inevitable storm at the Emirates, where some late autumnal sunshine offers perfect conditions for football this afternoon.

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Arteta urges Arsenal to play without fear

14:43 , George Flood

Arsenal’s record against Liverpool in recent times is pretty dire, to say the least.

The Gunners have won just one of the last 14 Premier League games against today’s opponents, losing four on the trot in mostly convincing fashion.

But now the tables appear to have turned and Areta has urged his side to play without fear as they seek another statement performance and result to regain top spot.

“To win those matches you really need to believe that you can go there and win and compete against those teams,” he said.

“And if you don’t have that component then you have fear, and fear is the worst enemy especially against the top teams because this is what they use a lot of the time just to win football matches.

“And you cannot go with any of that into Sunday’s game, the same as we didn’t go when we played Spurs.”

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal bid to justify favourites tag with bold approach

14:35 , George Flood

It is difficult to remember the last time Arsenal went into a match against Liverpool as the favourites, writes Simon Collings.

Ever since Jurgen Klopp was appointed in October 2015, Liverpool’s star has risen at the same time Arsenal’s has fallen. During that time, Klopp has lost just once in the Premier League to Arsenal, as his side have become one of the game’s most dominant forces.

The Gunners, however, go into today’s match in the rare position of being the ones tipped to win after their flying start to the season.

Mikel Arteta’s table-toppers have lost just once in all competitions. In contrast, Liverpool have struggled. Klopp’s men may have a game in hand over Arsenal but they already trail them by 11 points.

Click here to read the match preview in full

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal vs Liverpool prediction

14:21 , George Flood

Arsenal are positively purring with confidence at the moment, having bounced back from their only blip of the season at Old Trafford - a game in which they also performed well - in emphatic style.

Liverpool, by contrast, have made their worst start to a season under Klopp and need a reaction soon to avoid being completely left behind in humiliating fashion.

If recent patterns continue then Arsenal have an excellent chance to worsen the Reds’ plight on home soil, though we have a feeling they will produce a performance here to earn a share of the spoils in a lively encounter.

2-2 draw.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool team news - Reds rocked by Arthur Melo bombshell

14:20 , George Flood

Meanwhile, Liverpool were rocked yesterday after it emerged that Arthur Melo needs surgery on a muscle injury suffered in training and will likely miss three to four months of action.

Curtis Jones and Andy Robertson are the closest of the Reds’ injured crop to returning, although it seems likely that today’s trip to the Emirates will come too soon.

Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain remain out, meanwhile.

Predicted Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal team news - Zinchenko still a major doubt

14:16 , George Flood

Arsenal remain without long-term absentees Emile Smith Rowe and Mohamed Elneny this afternoon.

Meanwhile, Oleksandr Zinchenko remains a major doubt with a knee issue, meaning Kieran Tierney is likely to line up at left-back once again for the Gunners.

But Mikel Arteta should reverse the other changes made for Thursday night’s comfortable Europa League win over Norwegian outfit Bodo/Glimt.

Predicted Arsenal XI (4-3-3): Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney; Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

How to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool

14:10 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, Arsenal vs Liverpool will be televised live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage beginning after the conclusion of Crystal Palace vs Leeds on Super Sunday.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to watch the match online via the Sky Go app.

Welcome to Arsenal vs Liverpool LIVE coverage

14:07 , George Flood

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Arsenal vs Liverpool in the Premier League!

It’s a huge showdown at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon as the Gunners look to leapfrog Manchester City once again at the top-flight summit and continue their excellent start to the season that has given rise to genuine optimism over a title challenge this term.

Arsenal have struggled notably against Liverpool during Jurgen Klopp’s tenure, but the Reds have made their worst start to a campaign under the German, sitting 10th and 13 points off top spot after winning just two of seven matches so far.

Kick-off today is at 4:30pm BST, so stay tuned for match build-up, latest team news, thoughts from both camps and minute-by-minute game updates.

This should be a cracker!