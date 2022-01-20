Arsenal vs Liverpool LIVE: Carabao Cup latest score and goal updates from semi-final tonight

(AFP via Getty Images)

The chance of a trophy and a spot in the final are on the line tonight, as Liverpool head to Arsenal with the League Cup semi-final tantalisingly poised after a 0-0 draw in the first leg. The Gunners clung on for the clean sheet and had a late Takumi Minamino miss to thanks, after they went down to 10 men earlier in the match following Granit Xhaka’s red card.

It means there’s everything to play for on the night, with one of these two sides progressing to face Chelsea in the final at Wembley. Since the first leg, the Reds have been back in action and back to scoring form, putting three past Brentford at the weekend which included Japanese forward Minamino netting the final goal for a moment of redemption after his first-leg miss.

Arsenal, however, had their match against Tottenham postponed following injuries, loaning out of players and a Covid case, leading to criticism from some quarters. Boss Mikel Arteta is behind upcoming plans to change the rules: “There are some rules to play a football match and when you cannot fulfil those rules or numbers, the game is off. It’s as simple as that. We cannot do it and maintain doing the same thing whilst saying ‘yeah they have to be discussed’ because they have already been discussed. It is time to change them if everybody agrees that it is the best way to do it.” Follow all the latest updates as Arsenal face Liverpool below:

Arsenal vs Liverpool

Semi-final poised at 0-0 after first leg at Anfield a week ago

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Lokonga, Odegaard; Saka, Smith Rowe, Martinelli; Lacazette

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Henderson, Jones; Gordon, Firmino, Jota

13’ - Matip sees close-range finish ruled out for clear offside

19’ - Jota puts Liverpool ahead with low finish after run infield

Half-time: Arsenal 0 - 1 Liverpool

20:32 , Michael Jones

45+1 mins: There was just one minute of added time to play with the action taking place in midfield. Jota wins another free kick for Liverpool and Robertson’s cross is knocked down to Fabinho. He shoots from range but his shot is blocked in the middle of the box.

Arsenal started the better team but Liverpool take the advantage into the break.

Arsenal 0 - 1 Liverpool

20:29 , Michael Jones

42 mins: Mikel Arteta looks quite pensive on the sidelines. As half-time creeps closer he’ll be thinking of ways to get his team back into this game.

The first yellow card of the game comes out for Alexandre Lacazette who hits Curtis Jones with a heavy tackle. A sign of frustration from the striker perhaps.

Arsenal 0 - 1 Liverpool

20:26 , Michael Jones

39 mins: Arsenal are going nowhere quickly. They’re struggling to beat the Liverpool press and their attempted long balls into the wide areas haven’t come off yet. It’s comfortable for Liverpool at the minute.

Arsenal 0 - 1 Liverpool

20:23 , Michael Jones

36 mins: Sambi Lokonga carries the ball into midfield and wins a free kick after getting hit with a late tackle. Liverpool were just imposing themselves on the ball but Arsenal have a decent period of possession but they haven’t been able to work it into the Liverpool final third. Tomiyasu and Saka are struggling to link up on the right-hand side.

Arsenal 0 - 1 Liverpool

20:21 , Michael Jones

33 mins: Close! Jordan Henderson leaves Arsenal fumbling in their own box with a driving up towards the penalty area. He feeds it over to Alexander-Arnold on the overlap and the right-back floats a cross to the back post. Jota wins the ball into the air and puts it into a dangerous area but there aren’t any of his teammates around and Arsenal clear their lines.

Arsenal 0 - 1 Liverpool

20:18 , Michael Jones

30 mins: Chance! Arsenal’s best chances have all come from Liverpool mistakes with Matip at fault for most of them. He gets caught on the ball again and the Gunners overload the Liverpool line. Saka runs into space on the right and is given the ball but Robertson is on top of him quickly and doesn’t allow the winger to cut onto his left foot. Instead Saka shoots with his right and Robertson blocks the effort behind for a corner.

Arsenal 0 - 1 Liverpool

20:15 , Michael Jones

27 mins: Arsenal have just stepped off Liverpool and are defending a little deeper. They realise that they can’t concede again anytime soon. Jota shows his strength in a tussle with Lacazette and shrugs the Arsenal forward away from the ball before sliding it across to Kaide Gordon. He puts a poor pass into the box and Arsenal get it back.

The Gunners fly forward on the counterattack with Martinelli sprinting down the left. He brings the ball into the area but is tackled with a perfectly timed challenge from Fabinho. Arsenal want a penalty but the referee waves for play to continue.

Arsenal 0 - 1 Liverpool

20:11 , Michael Jones

24 mins: Luckily for Arsenal away goals are counted in this tie so they only need to score once to force the match into extra-time. Liverpool are growing in confidence since that goal. They look more solid when defending with Jota and Kaide Gordon pressing well up top.

GOAL! Arsenal 0 - 1 Liverpool (Jota, 19’)⚽️

20:04 , Michael Jones

19 mins: Liverpool lead! Arsenal started the game better but it’s Liverpool who strike first. Matip passes the ball into the midfield where Roberto Firmino backheels it up to Alexander-Arnold coming in from the right. He feeds the ball across to Diogo Jota to set up the goal. Jota cuts inside from the left and sits Tomiyasu down before shimmying past White and miscuing his shot at goal. The scuffed effort works in his favour though as it wrongfoots Aaron Ramsdale and sneaks over the line.

Arsenal 0 - 0 Liverpool

20:00 , Michael Jones

15 mins: Disallowed goal! Liverpool find the back of the net from the corner as Robertson’s delivery picks out Fabinho over on the far side of the box. He heads it back into the six-yard area where Joel Matip is waiting to tap it home. Almost immediately the offside flag goes up against Matip and VAR confirms the decision.

Arsenal 0 - 0 Liverpool

19:59 , Michael Jones

12 mins: That’s good work from Ben White. Liverpool win the ball off Tomiyasu in midfield and Curtis Jones slots the ball up to Diogo Jota. He bursts down the left channel and comes up against White who forces him to the byline. Jota’s only option is to cross and White blocks it behind for a corner.

Arsenal 0 - 0 Liverpool

19:55 , Michael Jones

9 mins: The Gunners have started well here. Liverpool have made a few sloppy mistakes. Joel Matip has given the ball away a couple of times already to leave his team flustered in defence.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s diagonal ball over to the left wing is won but Takehiro Tomiyasu who slots the ball to Martin Odegaard. He beats the Liverpool midfield with a pass past Fabinho and Emile Smith Rowe drives it forward. He plays Martinelli into the left side of the box and he floats a cross towards the back post. Saka gets in Kelleher’s way as the goalkeeper tries to get to the ball and the referee awards Liverpool a free kick.

Arsenal 0 - 0 Liverpool

19:51 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Chance! Liverpool defend the corner and scramble in the penalty area to work the ball away. Arsenal recover it and sweep forward through the inside left channel. It’s played across to Bukayo Saka who gets brought down just outside the box and Arsenal win a free kick in a dangerous area.

Alexandre Lacazette takes the free kick. He whips is beautifully around the wall and the ball looks to be sneaking underneath the crossbar. Caoimhin Kelleher leaps across to his left and tips the ball onto the bar to deny Arsenal an opener!

Arsenal 0 - 0 Liverpool

19:49 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Gabriel Martinelli gets stuck into the game early on and wins a corner with a bright run into the box from the left. He swings the set piece into the box but Andy Roberton wins the header and knocks it to Curtis Jones. He completes the clearance but Arsenal keep the attack alive. It’s passed back to Martinelli whose cross into the middle out the box is headed behind for another corner.

Arsenal 0 - 0 Liverpool

19:46 , Michael Jones

Kick off: Liverpool kick off the match and boot it up the pitch towards Roberto Firmino. He manages to bring the ball down despite some pressure but can’t set up a teammate and Arsenal come away with the ball.

Arsenal vs Liverpool

19:44 , Michael Jones

Here come the teams. There was nothing to separate them in the first leg at Anfield despite Granit Xhaka’s red card halfway through the first half.

The equation is simple. Win tonight and you’ll play Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final. Which team is going to make it?

Kick off is next...

Arsenal vs Liverpool

19:40 , Michael Jones

Arsenal have won just one of their last 17 matches against Liverpool in all competitions with eight draws and eight defeats. They have also failed to score in their last four games against the Reds.

Can they turn things around tonight?

Arsenal vs Liverpool: Arsenal’s Pablo Mari joins Udinese on loan

19:37 , Michael Jones

Arsenal defender Pablo Mari has joined Udinese on loan for the rest of the season.

Spanish centre-half Mari, 28, has made just three appearances in all competitions for the Gunners this season and 22 in total.

Arsenal’s Pablo Mari joins Udinese on loan

Arsenal vs Liverpool

19:33 , Michael Jones

15 minutes to go until kick off at the Emirates stadium. A reminder that away goals play no part in the fixture so if the match ends in a draw of any score then we’ll go to extra time and maybe penalties.

Arsenal vs Liverpool

19:30 , Michael Jones

Under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool have scored more goals against Arsenal in all competitions (43) than they have against any other opponent.

Arsenal vs Liverpool

19:27 , Michael Jones

Liverpool have lost only one of their last six visits to the Emirates in all competitions.

The Reds have kept four successive clean sheets against Arsenal and haven’t conceded in the last 425 minutes, since Alexandre Lacazette scored at Anfield in September 2020.

Arsenal vs Liverpool

19:24 , Michael Jones

Eddie Nketiah is avergaing a goal every 46 minutes in the League Cup at the Emirates Stadium. He’s scored seven goals in five appearances here but Mikel Arteta starts him on the bench tonight.

Arsenal vs Liverpool

19:19 , Michael Jones

Liverpool have reached more League Cup finals (12) than any other team but have lost the second leg of each of their las three semi-finals in the competition.

On top of that the Gunners have never lost a home League Cup game to Liverpool. They’ve won three and drawn three. Advantage Arsenal?

Arsenal vs Liverpool: Pre-match thoughts from Mikel Arteta

19:16 , Michael Jones

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says that his team need to play at their highest level if they want to beat a team as good as Liverpool and that the fans will have big part to play in giving the team a boost when they need it. Here are Arteta’s pre-match thoughts:

Arsenal vs Liverpool

19:12 , Michael Jones

The last six League Cup meetings between Arsenal and Liverpool, going back to 1996, have produced 28 goals. But, the last two ties have both finished goalless.

Arsenal vs Liverpool: Kelleher on reaching the final

19:09 , Michael Jones

Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher spoke about the first leg and how this game will be different as well as what it would mean to him to reach and play in the Carabao Cup final. He said:

I think it’ll be a completely different game. For maybe, I think, 70 minutes they were down to 10 men so I think this game will be completely different. It will be both of us really going for the win and not one team sitting back. So it’ll be much more of an open game and an attacking one, I think. “It would be a great honour to be able to represent Liverpool in a cup final. We’re one game away - I think we’re going to give everything we have and hopefully it’s good enough. If we can get to Wembley then it’s going to be a great occasion for the whole club.”

FA investigates Arsenal yellow card after allegations of suspicious betting patterns

19:05 , Michael Jones

The Football Association is probing a yellow card shown to an Arsenal player during a Premier League match this season following allegations of suspicious betting patterns.

It has been reported that bookmakers raised concerns with the FA after an unusual amount of money was placed on a Gunners player being cautioned during a game.

FA investigates Arsenal yellow card after allegations of suspicious betting patterns

Arsenal vs Liverpool: Is a penalty shootout likely?

19:01 , Michael Jones

The last two clashes between Liverpool and Arsenal in this competition have been decided by a penalty shootout and there was nothing to separate the team in the first leg.

Liverpool have been involved in 13 League Cup penalty shootouts, winning nine, as well as 17 out of 24 in all competitions.

Arsenal vs Liverpool

18:58 , Michael Jones

Both managers have named strong line-ups. Arsenal are pretty much at full strength which shows the desire Mikel Arteta has to reach the final.

Liverpool have a few of their key players missing which provides Kaide Gordon a chance to impress in a big game but they’re full of experience with Jordan Henderson and Fabinho in midfield and Virgil van Dijk organising the back line.

Arsenal vs Liverpool: Team changes

18:53 , Michael Jones

Mikel Arteta makes three changes to the Arsenal team that last lined up against Liverpool in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final. Takehiro Tomiyasu comes in to replace Cedric Soares, Emile Smith Rowe returns to the team adn Martin Odegaard takes his place in midfield.

Jurgen Klopp makes two changes to the Liverpool starting XI that faced Brentford at the weekend.After sitting out the first leg to give Alisson Becker some gametime, Caoimhin Kelleher is back in goal and Kaide Gordon comes in for the injured Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Arsenal vs Liverpool: Line-ups

18:45 , Michael Jones

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney, Lokonga, Odegaard, Saka, Smith Rowe, Martinelli, Lacazette

🚨 TEAM NEWS!



🇯🇵 Tomiyasu at the back

🇳🇴 Odegaard in midfield

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Smith Rowe returns



Let’s do this 🙌#CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/qagLvSTJ9n — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 20, 2022

Liverpool XI: Kelleher, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Jones, Gordon, Firmino, Jota

🔴 𝐓𝐄𝐀𝐌 𝐍𝐄𝐖𝐒 🟡



Here’s how we line up for our Carabao Cup semi-final second leg with @Arsenal 👊 #ARSLIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 20, 2022

Arsenal vs Liverpool: Pepijn Lijnders on Arsenal

18:43 , Michael Jones

Liverpool’s assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders took the press conference for tonight’s match and spoke about Arsenal under Mikel Arteta. He said:

First of all, Arsenal always had really good players but, for me, they have a really good team at this moment. I think credit to Mikel [Arteta], they matured. “You see many games where the team with 10 men plays better than the 11 – not play better but they give just this extra step, they give this extra [bit] more because they know they have one player less. What happens many times with the 11 players is that they do one thing less because they know they have one player more. That’s exactly what happened. “Anyway, what I like about the Arsenal game is that we wanted to surprise them with our intensity and that’s what we did until [Granit] Xhaka went off. “I really think that in football the only advantage exists if you go to the last minute of the game, to be honest. Before that, it’s quite even. I think Mikel did an unbelievable job. The team is a proper team. They were struggling as well with injuries and, how you said, COVID cases and they had to change as well in the last minute, but if you can play with 10 men like that then you have a mature and good team.”

Arsenal vs Liverpool: Recent results

18:38 , Michael Jones

Arsenal have not played since the first leg of this Carabao Cup semi-final. They were due to face Tottenham in a north London derby on Sunday but had their request for a postponement accepted from the Premier League despite only having one reported Covid-19 case.

Granit Xhaka’s 24th minute red card in the previous leg meant that the Gunners had to hang on with 10-men and since they secured a goalless draw will now fancy their chance in front of their home crowd.

Liverpool’s only fixture since the last leg was a Premier League match against Brentford at the weekend. The Reds found it tough to break through the Brentford defence and it looked as though they were head into the break on level terms before Fabinho opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time.

Second-half goals from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Takumi Minamino secured the points for Liverpool. Minamino in particular will be pleased with his goal after missing a huge chance against Arsenal in this reverse fixture last week.

Arsenal vs Liverpool: Arteta on tonight’s game

18:35 , Michael Jones

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta spoke about the atmosphere at the Emirates Stadium and how the fans will give his players a boost in the crucial moments of tonight’s semi-final. He said:

We have the opportunity to get into a final, which is close to a title, against a big opponent, in our stadium, with our people, so we are very excited to play the game. “They [the fans] are able to change the energy, the momentum of the game, give a massive lift to the players and give them confidence so if they can drive the team the way they have been doing recently, that would be incredibly helpful to give us the best possible chance to get in the final.”

Arsenal vs Liverpool: Robertson could reach 200

18:32 , Michael Jones

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson could make his 200th appearance for the club in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final with Arsenal.

The Scot is one game away from bringing up his double century for the Reds, having arrived at the club from Hull City in the summer of 2017. Since joining Robertson has recorded 44 assists and scored six times.

Arsenal vs Liverpool: Injuries and absentees

18:28 , Michael Jones

Thomas Partey could feature for Arsenal this evening after his Ghana side were knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations. Emile Smith Rowe, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Martin Odegaard are all doubts for the game.

Liverpool will be without Thiago Alcantara and Divock Origi who are both out until February at least and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain who picked up an ankle injury in the match against Brentford.

Harvey Elliott and Nathaniel Phillips returned to training on Tuesday, though Elliot is still not fit enough to feature for the Reds. Naby Keita. Mo Salah and Sadio Mane are all still at the AFCON.

Arsenal vs Liverpool latest news

18:27 , Karl Matchett

Here are the route to the semi-finals so far both teams have taken:

Arsenal

Second round: 6-0 away to West Brom

Third round: 3-0 home to AFC Wimbledon

Fourth round: 2-0 home to Leeds

Quarter-finals: 5-1 home to Sunderland

Semi-final first leg: 0-0 away to Liverpool

Liverpool

Third round: 3-0 away to Norwich

Fourth round: 2-0 away to Preston

Quarter-finals: 3-3 home to Leicester, won on penalties

Semi-finals first leg: 0-0 home to Arsenal

Arsenal vs Liverpool latest news

18:23 , Karl Matchett

Premier League club Arsenal have unveiled a new shirt inspired by London Underground seats.

The design of the new Arsenal shirt was influenced by the bold pattern which appears on Piccadilly line trains that run past the club’s north London stadium.

The shirts were created following a collaboration between the club, Transport for London and sportswear manufacturer Adidas

Arsenal is the only football club with a Tube station named after it.

More here:

Arsenal launch new pre-match kit inspired by London Underground train seats

Arsenal vs Liverpool latest news

18:15 , Karl Matchett

First leg recap: Granit Xhaka was sent-off and Arsenal ground out a draw, somehow - mostly thanks to a late, late miss from Taki Minamino.

The Gunners were praised for a backs against the wall type of performance after going down to 10 men, while critics took aim at Liverpool for a lack of goal threat with their two big guns away at the AFCON.

A 0-0 scoreline maybe left Arsenal the happier, but they have a lot to do still to reach the final, where Chelsea lie in wait for one of these teams. Worth remembering, too, that tonight at the Emirates was supposed to be the first leg in this semi-final, only for postponements and rescheduling to switch matters.

Check out the match report from a week ago here:

Arsenal show survival instincts after Granit Xhaka’s recurring nightmare

Arsenal vs Liverpool latest news

14:32 , Karl Matchett

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders believes many were ready to write the Reds’ Carabao Cup hopes off after last week’s goalless draw with Arsenal but he is backing his side to triumph in the semi-final’s second leg on Thursday night.

Arsenal played for more than hour with 10 men at Anfield after the early dismissal of Granit Xhaka but nevertheless held Liverpool to a rare blank, and Mikel Arteta’s side will now hope to capitalise on home advantage in the second leg.

Lijnders sensed a mood of pessimism around Anfield after the first match, but insisted he had been looking forward to Thursday’s second leg from the moment the final whistle went.

“There was disappointment in the stadium, the disappointment of the fans, of us as a staff, so it was not the outside world we’re speaking about.” Lijnders said when about the post-match mood. “We need optimism in our squad.”

And he pointed to Liverpool’s Champions League round-of-16 success over Bayern Munich in March 2019, when they drew 0-0 at Anfield before winning 3-1 at the Allianz Arena, as he said neither side could claim an advantage at this stage.

“A semi-final over two legs is decided over two legs, it’s half-time, it’s 0-0,” he said. “We proved already against Bayern Munich, it was 0-0 at home and then we went there and we won. We know what we are capable of. We know what we want.”

Full report:

Pep Lijnders confident Liverpool can conquer Arsenal in Carabao Cup tie