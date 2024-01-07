Arsenal vs Liverpool: FA Cup prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Arsenal face Liverpool in a blockbuster FA Cup clash at Emirates Stadium.

The two Premier League title rivals will lock horns in the pick of the third-round ties.

Arsenal need a boost after back-to-back defeats to West Ham and Fulham, while Liverpool will be out to land a psychological blow on their title rivals.

Liverpool will be without Mohamed Salah for the first time after he joined up with the Egypt squad ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Here’s all you need to know…

Date, kick-off time and venue

Arsenal vs Liverpool is scheduled for a 4.30pm GMT kick-off on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

The match will take place at Emirates Stadium in north London.

Liverpool boast a storied FA Cup history (AP)

Where to watch Arsenal vs Liverpool

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on BBC One, with coverage beginning at 4pm.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the contest live online for free via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground.

Arsenal vs Liverpool team news

Gabriel Jesus (knee) and Oleksandr Zinchenko (calf) are injury doubts for Arsenal.

Takehiro Tomiyasu is heading to the Asian Cup shortly before Sunday's game. Mohamed Elneny has also left for the Africa Cup of Nations whereas Thomas Partey and Fabio Vieira will not be fit in time to play. Jurrien Timber is still a long-term absentee.

Arteta could put out a strong side ahead of a 13-day winter break before their next game, but back-to-back defeats have called into question the form and fitness of some of his starters.

Liverpool have begun a month without Salah and Wataru Endo while Dominik Szoboszlai is out having come off with a hamstring issue during the win over Newcastle.

Klopp was expected to rotate his team but hinted at also fielding a strong lineup in his pre-match press conference.

The Reds remain without Thiago, Stefan Bajcetic, Andy Robertson, Kostas Tsimikas, Ben Doak and Joel Matip.

Story continues

Arsenal vs Liverpool prediction

The Merseysiders will feel the absence of Salah but, of course, be competitive even with a rotated side.

Nonetheless Arsenal should be able to make home advantage count to seal their spot in round four.

One thing is for sure, as the old saying goes: neither side will want a replay!

Arsenal to win, 2-1.

Arsenal have home advantage in the third round (Getty Images)

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Since Michael Owen broke Arsenal hearts in the 2001 final, the Gunners have won three FA Cup meetings in a row against Liverpool.

Arsenal wins: 82

Liverpool wins: 94

Draws: 64

Arsenal vs Liverpool match odds

Arsenal: 5/6

Liverpool: 12/5

Draw: 21/20

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).