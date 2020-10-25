Arsenal vs Leicester prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Arsenal host Leicester City on Sunday night, with both teams aiming to break into the top four of the Premier League.

The Foxes almost managed it last season before a late loss of form, and injuries are hampering their chances of consistency in 2020/21, too.

A big win at Man City has been followed up by successive league defeats, but Leicester did win in the Europa League in midweek.

FA Cup winners Arsenal also took a European victory, and they’ll be hoping to edge ahead of their rivals with a win here.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 7:15pm GMT on Sunday, 25 October at the Emirates Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Box Office on a pay-per-view basis. This can be bought through the Sky Sports Box Office app - available on a NowTV box, smart stick or on PC, Mac or mobile device.

What is the team news?

Arsenal have the same long-term absentees as recently in Pablo Mari, Calum Chambers, Rob Holding and Gabriel Martinelli. Dani Ceballos and Willian are the doubts.

For Leicester the big worry is Jamie Vardy and his ongoing calf issues. Ricardo Pereira, Caglar Soyuncu and Wilf Ndidi are unavailable for the foreseeable future.

Predicted line-ups

ARS: Leno; Luiz, Magalhaes, Tierney; Bellerin, Thomas, Xhaka, Maitland-Niles; Pepe, Lacazette, Aubameyang.

LEI: Schmeichel; Castagne, Fofana, Evans, Justin; Mendy; Ayoze, Tielemans, Maddison, Barnes; Iheanacho.

Odds

Arsenal - 28/29

Draw - 39/14

Leicester - 3/1

Prediction

Much might hinge on the fitness levels of Leicester pair Jamie Vardy and James Maddison, with the latter returning to scoring form in midweek. If neither are at 100 per cent, Arsenal should have enough firepower of their own even without Willian to edge the win. Arsenal 2-1 Leicester

This weekend get a £10 free bet with Betfair, when you bet £10 on a Same Game Multi on the Premier League. Terms: Min £10 Same Game Multi bet on any EPL match this Fri - Sun. Free bet valid for 72 hours, awarded at bet settlement. Excludes cashed out bets. T&Cs apply.

Read more

How Liverpool and Man City’s uncertainty promises wide title race