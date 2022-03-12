Arsenal vs Leicester: Prediction, kick off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results

Arsenal are out to assert their authority in the race for the Champions League when Leicester come to town on Sunday.

Top-four rivals Tottenham and Manchester United face off ahead of the game while West Ham are also in action before the Gunners kick-off in north London. Of all weekends, this could be a pivotal one as the club bid to make it back into the big time.

A 3-2 victory at Watford last time out showed the attacking threat of Mikel Arteta’s young forwards, extending the club’s winning streak to four games in a row.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game...

Date, kick-off time and venue

Arsenal vs Leicester is scheduled for an 4.30pm GMT kick-off on Sunday, March 13, 2022.

Emirates Stadium in London will host the match.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Leicester

TV channel: The match will be televised on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, with coverage beginning at 4pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can keep up to date with all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog, with Simon Collings at the ground providing expert analysis.

Arsenal vs Leicester team news

The Gunners are hoping to have Emile Smith Rowe, who missed the win at Watford due to Covid-19, available for the visit of Leicester.

Alongside Gabriel Martinelli, the two offer Arteta an enviable selection headache.

A calf issue has kept Takehiro Tomiyasu out of Premier League action since New Year’s Day, and he will not feature this weekend either with Cedric Soares expected to continue in his absence.

Jamie Vardy (knee), Timothy Castagne (leg), Jonny Evans (thigh) and Ryan Bertrand (knee) are all out for Leicester, while Wesley Fofana’s return from long-term injury has been delayed by a positive Covid test.

Arsenal vs Leicester prediction

The Foxes are trying to kickstart a bit of an underwhelming season into a frantic finish but come up against a Gunners side riding the crest of a wave.

A 2-1 home win.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The home team has failed to win the last five meetings between the two sides.

Arsenal wins: 69

Draws: 45

Leicester wins: 33