Arsenal vs Leicester predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Mikel Arteta and Brendan Rodgers will face off in a battle of the teams seen by many as the biggest challengers, along with Spurs, to the top four teams of last season.

Arsenal and Leicester are sixth and fifth respectively in the early Premier League standings, with nine points apiece from five games.

Both were also involved in midweek Europa League games, winning against Austrian and Ukrainian opposition.

This fixture is the big priority though for their ambitions of progression and a fascinating game should take place.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 7:15pm GMT on Sunday, 25 October at the Emirates Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Box Office on a pay-per-view basis. This can be bought through the Sky Sports Box Office app - available on a NowTV box, smart stick or on PC, Mac or mobile device.

What is the team news?

Arsenal have the same long-term absentees as recently in Pablo Mari, Calum Chambers, Rob Holding and Gabriel Martinelli. Dani Ceballos and Willian are the doubts.

For Leicester the big worry is Jamie Vardy and his ongoing calf issues. Ricardo Pereira, Caglar Soyuncu and Wilf Ndidi are unavailable for the foreseeable future.

Predicted line-ups

ARS: Leno; Luiz, Magalhaes, Tierney; Bellerin, Thomas, Xhaka, Maitland-Niles; Pepe, Lacazette, Aubameyang.

LEI: Schmeichel; Castagne, Fofana, Evans, Justin; Mendy; Ayoze, Tielemans, Maddison, Barnes; Iheanacho.

Odds

Arsenal - 28/29

Draw - 39/14

Leicester - 3/1

This weekend get a £10 free bet with Betfair, when you bet £10 on a Same Game Multi on the Premier League. Terms: Min £10 Same Game Multi bet on any EPL match this Fri - Sun. Free bet valid for 72 hours, awarded at bet settlement. Excludes cashed out bets. T&Cs apply.

Read more

How Liverpool and Man City’s uncertainty promises wide title race