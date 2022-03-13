Arsenal vs Leicester LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Simon Collings and Malik Ouzia
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Leicester City
    Leicester City
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Arsenal
    Arsenal
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
(ES Composite)
(ES Composite)

Arsenal vs Leicester - LIVE!

Mikel Arteta has a golden chance to firm up his grip on the Premier League’s top four.

With bitter rivals Tottenham having lost to Manchester United on Saturday, a win for Arsenal would take them back into fourth and six clear of Spurs, as well as one point in front of Ralf Rangnick’s side with three games in hand.

Still, Leicester have turned things around of late and Brendan Rodgers’ team arrive in North London in good form.

Unbeaten in four games, Leicester are a very tricky opponent when at their best and could make life very difficult for Arsenal. Indeed, their attacking players could give a relatively high Arsenal backline some problems.

If Arsenal are going to underline their status as top four challengers, these are the statement wins they need to be pulling off.

Follow all of the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog. Simon Collings will be providing live updates.

Arsenal vs Leicester latest news

  • Kick-off time and venue: 4.30pm GMT, Emirates Stadium

  • TV channel: Sky Sports

  • Arsenal team news

  • Leicester team news

  • Standard Sport prediction

Arsenal FC - Leicester City FC

Standard Sport prediction

14:46 , Malik Ouzia

The Foxes are trying to kickstart a bit of an underwhelming season into a frantic finish but come up against a Gunners side riding the crest of a wave.

A 2-1 home win.

Leicester team news

14:39 , Malik Ouzia

Jamie Vardy (knee), Timothy Castagne (leg), Jonny Evans (thigh) and Ryan Bertrand (knee) are all out for Leicester, while Wesley Fofana’s return from long-term injury has been delayed by a positive Covid test.

(PA)
(PA)

Arsenal team news

14:33 , Malik Ouzia

The Gunners are hoping to have Emile Smith Rowe, who missed the win at Watford due to Covid-19, available for the visit of Leicester.

Alongside Gabriel Martinelli, the two offer Arteta an enviable selection headache. The Brazilian is in fine fettle and even earned a call-up to his senior international side for the first time.

A calf issue has kept Takehiro Tomiyasu out of Premier League action since New Year’s Day, and he will not feature this weekend either with Cedric Soares expected to continue in his absence.

How to watch

14:29 , Malik Ouzia

TV channel: The match will be televised on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, with coverage beginning at 4pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the Sky Go app.

Welcome

13:35 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Arsenal vs Leicester.

Kick-off at the Emirates Stadium is at 4.30pm GMT.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Arsenal vs Leicester prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

    Everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League fixture at the Emirates

  • Arsenal XI vs Leicester: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for Premier League today

    Emile Smith Rowe could make his Arsenal comeback against Leicester later today after recovering from Covid-19 with Mikel Arteta’s side capable of moving back into the top four. Smith Rowe tested positive for the virus ahead of Arsenal’s match with Watford last week, forcing him to miss the 3-2 win, although the options available to Arteta are certainly promising. The attacking midfielder is back available now, though, and is vying with Gabriel Martinelli to start against the Foxes.

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • Alex Ovechkin gets away with blatant penalty, Capitals tie game with 1 second left

    Some poor officiating earned the Washington Capitals an extra point in the standings.

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Yusei Kikuchi could be a brilliant addition or foolish gamble for Blue Jays

    Yusei Kikuchi is undeniably talented but maddeningly inconsistent.

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • Michael Bunting is more than just Matthews & Marner

    Michael Bunting may not win the Calder Trophy this season but in scoring 20 goals for the Leafs on a league-minimum contract, the Scarborough native has proven that his on-ice success is a product of more than just playing on a line with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner.&nbsp;

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, CBC Sports will provide a live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games, beginning with the Seattle Kraken vs. Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET) and Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live strea

  • OHL removes Flint Firebirds president from league due to inappropriate conduct

    Terry Christensen is out as Flint Firebirds president.

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.