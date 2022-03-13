Arsenal vs Leicester LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction

(ES Composite)

Arsenal vs Leicester - LIVE!

Mikel Arteta has a golden chance to firm up his grip on the Premier League’s top four.

With bitter rivals Tottenham having lost to Manchester United on Saturday, a win for Arsenal would take them back into fourth and six clear of Spurs, as well as one point in front of Ralf Rangnick’s side with three games in hand.

Still, Leicester have turned things around of late and Brendan Rodgers’ team arrive in North London in good form.

Unbeaten in four games, Leicester are a very tricky opponent when at their best and could make life very difficult for Arsenal. Indeed, their attacking players could give a relatively high Arsenal backline some problems.

If Arsenal are going to underline their status as top four challengers, these are the statement wins they need to be pulling off.

Follow all of the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog. Simon Collings will be providing live updates.

Arsenal vs Leicester latest news

Kick-off time and venue: 4.30pm GMT, Emirates Stadium

TV channel: Sky Sports

Arsenal team news

Leicester team news

Standard Sport prediction

Arsenal FC - Leicester City FC

Standard Sport prediction

14:46 , Malik Ouzia

The Foxes are trying to kickstart a bit of an underwhelming season into a frantic finish but come up against a Gunners side riding the crest of a wave.

A 2-1 home win.

Leicester team news

14:39 , Malik Ouzia

Jamie Vardy (knee), Timothy Castagne (leg), Jonny Evans (thigh) and Ryan Bertrand (knee) are all out for Leicester, while Wesley Fofana’s return from long-term injury has been delayed by a positive Covid test.

Arsenal team news

14:33 , Malik Ouzia

The Gunners are hoping to have Emile Smith Rowe, who missed the win at Watford due to Covid-19, available for the visit of Leicester.

Alongside Gabriel Martinelli, the two offer Arteta an enviable selection headache. The Brazilian is in fine fettle and even earned a call-up to his senior international side for the first time.

A calf issue has kept Takehiro Tomiyasu out of Premier League action since New Year’s Day, and he will not feature this weekend either with Cedric Soares expected to continue in his absence.

How to watch

14:29 , Malik Ouzia

TV channel: The match will be televised on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event, with coverage beginning at 4pm.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the Sky Go app.

Welcome

13:35 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Arsenal vs Leicester.

Kick-off at the Emirates Stadium is at 4.30pm GMT.