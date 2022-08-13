Arsenal 0-0 Leicester LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Simon Collings and Alex Young
·12 min read
In this article:
Arsenal vs Leicester LIVE!

Arsenal are back in north London for their first home match of the new Premier League season as Mikel Arteta’s side look to make it successive wins to begin 2022-23. The Gunners comfortably overcame Crystal Palace on opening night last week, with Gabriel Martinelli’s first-half header and a late own goal sealing a first three points in a London derby at Selhurst Park.

Next on the schedule is a Leicester side that are being heavily distracted by persistent transfer speculation over exits for several key players such as Arsenal target Youri Tielemans, Wesley Fofana and James Maddison, all of whom start here. The troubled Foxes have signed only free agent Alex Smithies so far this summer and blew a two-goal lead in their own top-flight opener against Brentford.

Both sides are unchanged today, with Emile Smith Rowe and Takehiro Tomiyasu fit enough for the Arsenal bench. The omens aren’t good for Brendan Rodgers’ visitors, who have only won one of their last 25 away league matches against today’s opponents. Follow Arsenal vs Leicester live with Standard Sport’s blog below, featuring expert analysis from Simon Collings at Emirates Stadium!

Arsenal vs Leicester latest news

  • Kick-off time: 3pm BST, Emirates Stadium

  • How to watch: Highlights on Match of the Day

  • Arsenal team news: Unchanged with Smith Rowe and Tomiyasu on bench

  • Leicester team news: Also unchanged as Tielemans and Fofana start

  • Standard Sport prediction

Arsenal FC 0 - 0 Leicester City FC

15:13 , Alex Young

12min: Up the other end, Maddison’s lofted cross towards Justin is flicked out of its path by a flying Ramsdale. A good, strong hand.

15:11 , Alex Young

10min: Clever play by Jesus as he wins a free kick off Fofana near the corner flag. Martinelli whips towards the near post, but Jesus’ header is wide.

15:08 , Alex Young

7min: Almost a fantastic through ball from Xhaka looking for Jesus, as the Leicester defence looks to be carved open, but it’s got a little bit too much mustard on it.

15:06 , Alex Young

3min: A frantic start here with both teams enjoying success in the opposing final third, without eeking out a clear-cut chance.

Kick-off!

15:00 , Alex Young

We’re under way at the Emirates!

14:57 , George Flood

The teams have emerged into the baking afternoon sunshine in north London!

Kick-off at the Emirates is imminent. Stay tuned!

14:53 , George Flood

Final preparations at the Emirates!

Competitive home Arsenal debuts for Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko and William Saliba this afternoon.

(PA)
(PA)
(Action Images via Reuters)
(Action Images via Reuters)
(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)

Could Tielemans still be sold?

14:41 , George Flood

Could Tielemans still be sold this summer as Arsenal weigh up their options before the September 1 transfer deadline?

If not, then Leicester risk losing him for nothing when his current contract expires next year.

“It’s not ideal but it’s happened before, players have left here for free before,” Rodgers added, per the Leicester Mercury. “He wouldn’t be the first one, but at this moment in time it’s about keeping an eye on the team and the squad, making sure they are ready.

“The club will be negotiating and talking with the players’ representatives across the squad. Thus far there’s no change in Youri’s situation, there’s no offers so he’s just continuing to work well and get himself right at this early part of the season.

“(Deadlines for bids) will be up to the ownership, the end decision will be down to them. Of course the later it goes… even now, it would be late in terms of looking to get in replacements. At this moment in time we’re looking at them being here, working with them, and that’s the only focus.”

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Rodgers: Tielemans out to prove a point

14:38 , George Flood

With all eyes inevitably on Youri Tielemans this afternoon, here’s what Brendan Rodgers had to say about the long-term Gunners target in his pre-match press conference on Friday.

“He’s a top professional,” Rodgers said. “It’s a top game for us so he’ll want to be involved in it. I think with the best players they always want to prove a point anyway and it doesn’t matter whether it’s against a team they’ve been linked with or not.

“Youri is a top international footballer so every game he plays, in actual fact every training session Youri plays, he is trying to be the best player he can be.

“This weekend is no different. There is lots of speculation around him but he looks to prove a point every single game he plays.”

14:31 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Simon Collings is in position at the Emirates...

Leicester unchanged as Tielemans, Fofana and Maddison all start

14:19 , George Flood

Leicester are also unchanged from their last-gasp 2-2 draw with Brentford.

It’s exactly the same squad from Brendan Rodgers, with no alterations on the bench either.

As expected, Arsenal target Youri Tielemans starts again along with fellow coveted Foxes stars Wesley Fofana and James Maddison.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Arsenal unchanged with Smith Rowe and Tomiyasu on bench

14:11 , George Flood

Arsenal name the same XI that started in the 2-0 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on opening night.

Emile Smith Rowe and Takehiro Tomiyasu are fit enough for the bench and replace Reiss Nelson and Cedric Soares, with Kieran Tierney a substitute again.

However, there is still no place in the matchday squad for Fabio Vieira, despite the £34m summer signing also returning to training at London Colney this week.

His wait for a competitive Gunners debut goes on.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Leicester lineup

14:02 , George Flood

Starting XI: Ward, Fofana, Evans, Amartey, Castagne, Tielemans, Ndidi, Dewsbury-Hall, Justin, Maddison, Vardy

Subs: Soyuncu, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Perez, Daka, Mendy, Praet, Iversen, Thomas

Arsenal lineup

14:01 , George Flood

Starting XI: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka, Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Martinelli

Subs: Tierney, Smith Rowe, Nketiah, Holding, Tomiyasu, Pepe, Sambi Lokonga, Elneny, Turner

Lneups on the way

13:52 , George Flood

Less than 10 minutes now until we get official team news from the Emirates!

Stay tuned...

13:42 , George Flood

Arteta also believes that Aubameyang would be deserving of a good reception if he were to return to the Emirates with Chelsea this season.

“I hope he does because I think he deserves that,” he said.

“There are moments in life, there are moments in your career, and sometimes the trajectory or the objective of each individual is different to the club’s - and you have to respect that.”

Arteta quizzed on Aubameyang exit

13:41 , George Flood

Arteta was also quizzed yesterday on the latest episodes of Amazon Prime Video’s fly-on-the-wall ‘All or Nothing: Arsenal’ documentary series, which go into detail on the circumstances of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang being stripped of the Arsenal captaincy last year and eventually leaving the club in January.

It was even revealed that Arteta kept a file of the Gabon striker’s misdemeanours as their relationship hit a real low point.

Barcelona’s Aubameyang is now being linked with a shock return to the Premier League at Chelsea, whose manager Thomas Tuchel spoke yesterday of the warm bond they shared and insisted there was no such bad behaviour at Borussia Dortmund.

Asked if Chelsea had requested to see his file, Arteta said yesterday: “Auba is an exceptional player.

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

“He did so much for us. He was our captain and I think we have to be grateful, very grateful as well, for what he did for this club.”

13:27 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Simon Collings has arrived at a stifling Emirates...

Arteta backs Saliba to handle pressure after stellar debut

13:25 , George Flood

An undoubted highlight of Arsenal’s impressive pre-season campaign and opening win over Crystal Palace has been the assured performances of William Saliba.

The French defender is eager to make up for lost time after loan spells away from north London, finally making his competitive Gunners debut at Selhurst Park some three years after first signing for the club in a £30m deal.

And what a debut it was, with Saliba dominating at the back to earn man-of-the-match honours.

Expectations are already rising for the 21-year-old, though Mikel Arteta does not believe that will be a problem.

“I think he has his feet on the ground, that is not going to be an issue,” the Spaniard told reporters at his pre-match press conference yesterday.

“Obviously we have talked about the expectation that he already created before joining the club, when he was on loan.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

“He is very aware that everything that was happening around him and we have tried to manage that internally in a really quiet way and I think it is better to stay like this for him because he is 21 years of age and he has played one Premier League match.”

On the Arsenal players’ reaction to Saliba, Arteta added: “The first impression was really positive.

“His body language, his presence and the confidence he was acting with was very mature.

“The players really like him because he has come really determined, a focused and humble boy who wants to take the club forward.

“He is so willing to be talked through anything you want to talk about, be coached and his aim is to get better and get the team better and that is about it.”

13:12 , George Flood

Plenty of water going on that Emirates surface with less than two hours to go now until kick-off in N7.

Mikel Arteta will want the pitch as slick as possible despite the searing heat as his attacking players look to thrive once more this afternoon.

(Action Images via Reuters)
(Action Images via Reuters)

Now or never in Arsenal’s pursuit of Tielemans

13:01 , George Flood

There was a time this summer when it looked like Youri Tielemans would be playing for Arsenal and not Leicester today, writes Simon Collings.

The Gunners have been tracking Tielemans since January, holding preliminary talks with his agent then and sparking a belief that a summer move would follow.

The midfielder is into the final 12 months of his contract and, with Leicester aware he currently has no plans to sign an extension, they are reluctantly open to letting him go for a fee in the region of £25m.

So far, however, Arsenal are yet to make a formal offer for the Belgium international and today they will get the chance to see first-hand what they are missing out on.

The 25-year-old has not downed tools and instead remained professional, starting and playing the whole 90 minutes of Leicester’s Premier League opener against Brentford last weekend.

Click here to read the piece in full

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

12:51 , George Flood

Fans are already gathering outside on what will be a boiling day at the Emirates this afternoon.

It’s expected to hit around 33 degrees in London today, with mandatory drinks breaks reintroduced across English football this weekend with another energy-sapping heatwave in full swing.

(PA)
(PA)

Arsenal vs Leicester prediction

12:43 , George Flood

Arsenal are brimming with confidence while Leicester have started a season with the mood darker than it has been for some time.

The Gunners are primed to take advantage, especially against a team who won just once away from home in the league last season. An early goal and this could be done quickly.

Arsenal to win, 2-0.

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)

Leicester team news

12:42 , George Flood

Leicester continue to start their top players being linked with high-profile moves away from the club, so Youri Tielemans, Wesley Fofana and James Maddison should all retain their places in Brendan Rodgers’ first XI today.

However, the Foxes remain without long-term absentee Ricardo Pereira, who underwent surgery on a ruptured Achilles earlier this month and is expected to be missing until the New Year.

Harvey Barnes is also sidelined after aggravating a knee issue in pre-season, while Ryan Bertrand has not played any part for Leicester this summer after another knee operation.

(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)

Arsenal team news

12:36 , George Flood

Arsenal could be boosted by three influential returnees this afternoon.

Emile Smith Rowe and Takehiro Tomiyasu are both now back in training after injury-plagued pre-seasons.

Ditto new signing Fabio Vieira, who is awaiting his competitive debut for the Gunners after a £34m summer move from Porto.

First home starts await for Gabriel Jesus, William Saliba and Oleksandr Zinchenko, though Reiss Nelson will drop out of the matchday squad due to a thigh problem.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

How to watch Arsenal vs Leicester

12:33 , George Flood

TV channel and live stream: Due to ongoing 3pm blackout restrictions in English football, today’s match will not be televised live in the UK. However, you can watch highlights on Match of the Day on BBC One from 10:20pm.

Welcome to Arsenal vs Leicester LIVE coverage!

12:16 , George Flood

Good afternoon and a very warm (sweltering, in fact) welcome to Standard Sport’s latest LIVE coverage of the budding 2022-23 Premier League season!

Our focus this afternoon is on events in sunny north London, where Arsenal contest their first home match of the campaign and look to follow up their opening night victory over Crystal Palace with another three points.

Opponents Leicester blew a 2-0 lead against Brentford in their opener and have still yet to spend any money on new players so far this summer, with several key stars including Wesley Fofana and James Maddison being continually linked with high-profile exits.

To that end, there are sure to be a lot of eyes focused upon long-time Arsenal target Youri Tielemans today!

Kick-off is at 3pm BST, so stay tuned for match build-up, team news and live updates, including expert analysis from Simon Collings at Emirates Stadium.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
