Arsenal vs Leicester City, Premier League: What time is kick-off today, what TV channel is it on and what is our prediction? - Kent Gavin

What is it?

Arsenal host Leicester City in an eagerly anticipated Premier League game.

When is it?

The game is on Sunday, October 25.

What time is kick-off?

The match kicks off at the unusual time of 7.15pm.

What TV channel is it on?

This is one of the games selected for Sky Sports Box Office meaning you will have to pay £14.95 for the privilege. You can purchase the match of your Sky remote control or via their website. Alternatively, you can bookmark this page and return to follow all the action with our tactical guru JJ Bull on the live blog and keep your wallet closed.

What is the team news?

Arsenal were without Dani Ceballos (ankle bruising) and Willian (calf) for Thursday's Europa League victory against Rapid Vienna, and both will face fitness tests. Central defender Shkodran Mustafi was on the bench for that game as he continued his comeback from a severe hamstring injury. Other long-term absentees Calum Chambers and Pablo Mari are nearing a return to full training with Gabriel Martinelli expected back before the end of the year. Big signing Thomas Partey impressed in Vienna and played 90 minutes, but it remains to be seen if Mikel Arteta will ask him to go again on Sunday.

There is a potential boost for Leicester, with Brendan Rodgers stating Jamie Vardy was due to return to training on Friday with a view to starting at the Emirates. Vardy missed Leicester's home defeat to Aston Villa with a long-running calf problem. Key absentees Ricardo Pereira, Wilfred Ndidi and Caglar Soyuncu face long spells on the treatment table.

What have we said about the clubs?

Chief Sports Writer Oliver Brown believes it is wrong to view Mesut Ozil as a victim during his Arsenal exile:

To be sure, Ozil’s political interventions have created problems for Arsenal. In the aftermath of his comments on the Uighurs, CCTV, China’s state broadcaster, dropped coverage of his team’s game against Manchester City, while his profile on Weibo, the country’s social media platform, was promptly erased. Similarly, his association with the controversial president of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to the point of asking him to be the best man at his wedding, has hardly been comfortable for the club. But the suggestion that his employers are punishing him for his off-field alliances is not rooted in reality.

John Percy uncovers Leicester's forensic recruitment as new signing Wesley Fofana continues to impress:

Fofana is already working closely with Kolo Touré , the former Arsenal and Manchester City centre-half and one of Rodgers’s senior coaches.Touré has played a key role in the development of Çağlar Söyüncü, particularly over the last 18 months, and has taken Fofana under his wing, with training sessions and video analysis.

What are the odds?

Arsenal 10/11

Leicester 3/1

Draw 14/5

What's our prediction?

Arsenal have struggled to create chances and generate shots despite their defensive improvements. Leicester seem to prefer playing away from home and have the threat of Vardy to offer on the counter-attack. It is a difficult one to call, but we fancy Arsenal to open up a little more than they did against Man City next week and that could mean goals.

Verdict: Arsenal 3 Leicester 2