Arsenal vs Leeds live stream: How can I watch Premier League game live on TV in UK today?

Arsenal’s bid to qualify for next season’s Champions League continues later today as Leeds visit the Emirates Stadium.

In years gone by, hosting a team fighting for their lives at the bottom of the Premier League would have been a banana skin for Arsenal, a team so often accused of lacking the character for such a scrap.

Still, Mikel Arteta’s side have shown an ability to overcome adversity this season and head into this one on the back of three impressive victories.

With Arteta needing to keep momentum up ahead of Thursday’s huge north London derby at Tottenham, anything other than three points here will be hugely disappointing.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch today’s game...

Where to watch Arsenal vs Leeds

TV channel: In the UK, today’s game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to watch the match online through the Sky Go app.

LIVE coverage: Get minute-by-minute updates through Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog. Simon Collings will be providing expert analysis from the Emirates.

