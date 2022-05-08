Arsenal vs Leeds LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as Nketiah hits double after Meslier howler

(Getty Images)

Arsenal host Leeds United in a pivotal match to decide both who will finish in the Premier League’s top four and the relegation battle.

Mikel Arteta has handed the Gunners a boost this week by signing a new contract to 2025, and Tottenham’s dropped points in the 1-1 draw at Liverpool on Saturday night gives them a chance to stretch their lead in fourth to four points ahead of next week’s north London derby. While Leeds continue to flirt with danger despite an improvement in form since Jesse Marsh took over at Elland Road. The Whites are two points clear of Everton, who sit 18th, but the Toffees have a game in hand. Any result today would take Leeds above Burnley who are also on 34 points, though the Clarets have played a game more and suffered a setback on Saturday after a heavy defeat to Aston Villa.

“To take the club to the next level and to compete really with the top teams,” Arteta said when quizzed on his ambitions for the Gunners. “In order to do that, we have to be playing in the Champions League. We have to be able to evolve the team, improve our players, improve all departments, generate even more connection with our fans, improve the atmosphere at the Emirates, be able to recruit top, top talent and the best people for this club to drive this project to that level.”

Follow all the build-up to the big game at the Emirates, live minute-by-minute updates, analysis and reaction on a big day in the Premier League.

Arsenal vs Leeds

Arsenal predicted XI: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, Holding, Gabriel, Tavares; Xhaka, Elneny; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah.

Leeds predicted XI: Leeds: Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Struijk, Firpo; Klich, Phillips; Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison; James.

5’ GOAL! Nketiah capitalises on Meslier howler, 1-0

10’ GOAL! Nketiah converts Martinelli’s superb assist, 2-0

Arsenal FC 2 - 0 Leeds United FC

Arsenal 2-0 Leeds

14:21 , Jack Rathborn

It’s quietened down since the second, but Arsenal very much taking the fizz out of this and playing patiently out of the back.

This game could be done by half-time, but a maturity to this Arsenal side now creeping in perhaps.

Martinelli happy to drag his man back into his own half to keep possession.

But suddenly Arsenal in again! Cedric chips it over the top to Saka, he cuts it back to Odegaard, who executes a sensational piece of skill to open the space inside the box.

It comes back to Cedric on the edge of the area, he blazes over. Lovely football though.

Arsenal 2-0 Leeds: Nketiah finishes superb Martinelli run and assist

14:11 , Jack Rathborn

GOAL! Nketiah doubles Arsenal’s lead, 2-0!

This is some start from Arsenal, sensational wing play by Martinelli, he gets around his man and then has the vision to pick out Nketiah.

In his form, that’s an easy finish, crisp, leaning back and guided past Meslier. He’s on fire!

Arsenal 1-0 Leeds

14:10 , Jack Rathborn

Arsenal 1-0 Leeds: Nketiah hands hosts the lead!

14:06 , Jack Rathborn

GOAL! Nketiah strikes, it’s a howler for Meslier, 1-0 Arsenal!

Tremendous work from Nketiah, he closes down Meslier and the Leeds goalkeeper can’t sort his feet out in time as the ball comes across the goal mouth.

The Arsenal youngster is in like a flash and tackles it into the empty net. A great reward for Nketiah’s newfound industry leading the line for the Gunners.

Arsenal 0-0 Leeds

14:02 , Jack Rathborn

Junior Firpo straight into the back of Saka, a crude tackle, and a dangerous free-kick for the Gunners already after two minutes.

Whipped in by Odegaard but headed clear by Leeds.

It’s all down Arsenal’s right early on, Cedric and Saka combining neatly.

Arsenal 0-0 Leeds

14:01 , Jack Rathborn

A lively atmosphere at the Emirates, Leeds in all blue, the Gunners in their traditional colours.

The sun is out in north London too, perfect playing conditions as the hosts start out on top.

Arsenal vs Leeds: Team news

13:03 , Jack Rathborn

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Holding, Gabriel, Cedric, Elneny, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Nketiah

Leeds XI: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Llorente, Firpo, Klich, Phillips, Raphinha, Gelhardt, Harrison, James

David Seaman praises Aaron Ramsdale for grabbing Arsenal chance with both hands

12:38 , Jack Rathborn

David Seaman has praised Aaron Ramsdale for taking his chance at Arsenal with both hands as he continues to tutor the England goalkeeper.

Ramsdale has established himself as first choice between the posts at the Emirates Stadium but, despite Seaman being a big fan, he is not afraid to dish out the tough love.

Signed from Sheffield United last summer for a reported £24million, plenty of eyebrows were raised as the Gunners brought in a goalkeeper with consecutive Premier League relegations on his CV.

Arsenal vs Leeds prediction

12:05 , Jack Rathborn

Arsenal’s form has oscillated over the last few months, but as things stand they are on track for a Champions League place. Leeds, meanwhile, are still very much at risk of relegation. With lots on the line here, this could be a frantic affair. Indy Sport is backing Arsenal to come through – just about.

Arsenal vs Leeds odds

11:56 , Jack Rathborn

Arsenal – 2/5

Draw – 15/3

Leeds – 11/2

Arsenal vs Leeds predicted line-ups

11:48 , Jack Rathborn

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, Holding, Gabriel, Tavares; Xhaka, Elneny; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah.

Leeds: Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Struijk, Firpo; Klich, Phillips; Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison; James.

Arsenal vs Leeds team news

11:42 , Jack Rathborn

Ben White was absent for Arsenal’s win at West Ham due to a hamstring issue, and there is a good chance that the centre back will miss out again here. Takehiro Tomiyasu went off with cramp in that game against the Hammers – his first start in four months – but should be okay to line up in the first XI today. Meanwhile, Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey remain sidelined.

For Leeds, Stuart Dallas is out for the long term after sustaining a femoral fracture against Manchester City. Also absent from Marsch’s side will be Adam Forshaw, Crysencio Summerville and Liam Cooper, while Patrick Bamford is not expected to return just yet.