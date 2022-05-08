Arsenal vs Leeds LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

Supporters have encroached on the pitch in the past two of Arsenal’s home matches (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Arsenal host Leeds United in a pivotal match to decide both who will finish in the Premier League’s top four and the relegation battle.

Mikel Arteta has handed the Gunners a boost this week by signing a new contract to 2025, and Tottenham’s dropped points in the 1-1 draw at Liverpool on Saturday night gives them a chance to stretch their lead in fourth to four points ahead of next week’s north London derby. While Leeds continue to flirt with danger despite an improvement in form since Jesse Marsh took over at Elland Road. The Whites are two points clear of Everton, who sit 18th, but the Toffees have a game in hand. Any result today would take Leeds above Burnley who are also on 34 points, though the Clarets have played a game more and suffered a setback on Saturday after a heavy defeat to Aston Villa.

“To take the club to the next level and to compete really with the top teams,” Arteta said when quizzed on his ambitions for the Gunners. “In order to do that, we have to be playing in the Champions League. We have to be able to evolve the team, improve our players, improve all departments, generate even more connection with our fans, improve the atmosphere at the Emirates, be able to recruit top, top talent and the best people for this club to drive this project to that level.”

Follow all the build-up to the big game at the Emirates, live minute-by-minute updates, analysis and reaction on a big day in the Premier League.

Arsenal vs Leeds

14:00 BST kick-off at the Emirates

Arsenal predicted XI: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, Holding, Gabriel, Tavares; Xhaka, Elneny; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah.

Leeds predicted XI: Leeds: Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Struijk, Firpo; Klich, Phillips; Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison; James.

Arsenal FC - Leeds United FC

David Seaman praises Aaron Ramsdale for grabbing Arsenal chance with both hands

12:38 , Jack Rathborn

David Seaman has praised Aaron Ramsdale for taking his chance at Arsenal with both hands as he continues to tutor the England goalkeeper.

Ramsdale has established himself as first choice between the posts at the Emirates Stadium but, despite Seaman being a big fan, he is not afraid to dish out the tough love.

Signed from Sheffield United last summer for a reported £24million, plenty of eyebrows were raised as the Gunners brought in a goalkeeper with consecutive Premier League relegations on his CV.

Arsenal vs Leeds prediction

12:05 , Jack Rathborn

Arsenal’s form has oscillated over the last few months, but as things stand they are on track for a Champions League place. Leeds, meanwhile, are still very much at risk of relegation. With lots on the line here, this could be a frantic affair. Indy Sport is backing Arsenal to come through – just about.

Arsenal vs Leeds odds

11:56 , Jack Rathborn

Arsenal – 2/5

Draw – 15/3

Leeds – 11/2

Arsenal vs Leeds predicted line-ups

11:48 , Jack Rathborn

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, Holding, Gabriel, Tavares; Xhaka, Elneny; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Nketiah.

Leeds: Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Struijk, Firpo; Klich, Phillips; Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison; James.

Arsenal vs Leeds team news

11:42 , Jack Rathborn

Ben White was absent for Arsenal’s win at West Ham due to a hamstring issue, and there is a good chance that the centre back will miss out again here. Takehiro Tomiyasu went off with cramp in that game against the Hammers – his first start in four months – but should be okay to line up in the first XI today. Meanwhile, Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey remain sidelined.

For Leeds, Stuart Dallas is out for the long term after sustaining a femoral fracture against Manchester City. Also absent from Marsch’s side will be Adam Forshaw, Crysencio Summerville and Liam Cooper, while Patrick Bamford is not expected to return just yet.