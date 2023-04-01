Arsenal 3-0 Leeds LIVE! Jesus goal - Premier League match stream, latest score and updates today

Arsenal vs Leeds - LIVE!

Arsenal look to pick up from where they left off before the international break as they host Leeds at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon. The Gunners are on a run of six straight Premier League wins, leaving them top of the table and eight points clear of Manchester City heading into the final 10 League matches.

Mikel Arteta’s side are strong favourites to make it seven on the bounce here, even with William Saliba still on the sidelines with injury. Gabriel Jesus makes his first League start since the World Cup in a huge boost for the Gunners as they enter the run-in, but Bukayo Saka is named on the bench.

Leeds, meanwhile, find themselves in an almighty scrap to avoid relegation, sitting 14th in the table but only two points off the relegation zone. Any positive result at the Emirates would be a massive bonus. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below, featuring expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground.

Arsenal FC 3 - 0 Leeds United FC

16:23 , Matt Verri

62 mins: Another corner for Arsenal, who show no signs of slowing down.

Trossard puts it right on top of Meslier, he makes a mess of it but Arsenal can’t quite bundle it home.

Simon Collings at the Emirates Stadium

16:22 , Matt Verri

Surely Arteta could have given Saka the day off here? The game is dead at 3-0. Seems an ideal time to throw Smith Rowe or Nelson on.

16:20 , Matt Verri

59 mins: Martinelli gets across his man at the near post, header saved by Meslier. Gabriel then fires over with an acrobatic effort.

There will be no hat-trick for Jesus. He’s off as Saka comes on, while Jorginho replaces Partey.

16:19 , Matt Verri

58 mins: Leeds looking a bit ragged now, Arsenal have found their groove. Zinchenko tries his luck from distance, blocked. Martinelli then wins a corner for the Gunners.

No complete rest for Saka today, he’s going to come on too. Jorginho also getting ready.

GOAL! Arsenal 3-0 Leeds | Gabriel Jesus 55'

16:16 , Matt Verri

GAME, SET AND MATCH!

Job done for the Gunners, as Jesus gets his second of the match. Trossard did superbly in the build-up to keep the attack going and produce the cut back, and Jesus is there in the middle for his second.

16:13 , Matt Verri

52 mins: Jesus tracking back all the way to the corner flag deep in his own half, slides in really well to keep the ball in play too.

Sinisterra looks to have won the ball back on the edge of the box, Martinelli gets the decision though. That was very soft.

16:12 , Matt Verri

50 mins: Arsenal look capable of running away with this now, players and crowd are up.

Gunners dominating the ball, looking incredibly comfortable. This is what we expected from the first whistle.

Simon Collings at the Emirates

16:10 , Matt Verri

Just the start Arsenal needed to this half. Poor again from Ayling, who was beaten so, so easily by Martinelli.

GOAL! Arsenal 2-0 Leeds | Ben White 47'

16:08 , Matt Verri

Got to imagine Arteta was less than impressed with what he saw in the first 45 minutes, will be demanding much better.

AND HE GETS IT! Martinelli does brilliantly on the left, fires a low ball into the box and White produces the finish at the back post.

Back underway!

16:06 , Matt Verri

Up and running again at the Emirates for the second-half.

Around the grounds...

15:57 , Matt Verri

Simon Collings at the Emirates

15:54 , Matt Verri

It was all a bit flat until Ayling brought down Jesus to gift Arsenal a penalty. Striker calmly slotted it and game has been more lively since.

Leeds did well in first 30 minutes, looked solid, with Summerville dangerous on counter.

HT: Arsenal 1-0 Leeds

15:51 , Matt Verri

And that is half-time.

A struggle for much of the 45 minutes for Arsenal, who didn’t really get going until they took the lead through Jesus’ penalty. Even then it wasn’t hugely convincing.

They’re ahead though, that’s all the matters.

Simon Collings at the Emirates

15:47 , Matt Verri

Half about to end and Saka and Nelson both gone to warm up after having a chat with Sam Wilson, Arsenal’s S&C coach.

Wouldn’t shock me if one comes on for Trossard at break.

15:46 , Matt Verri

45 mins: First yellow card for the match as Koch very cynically brings Martinelli down.

Stamped on his foot as the Brazilian looked to be away - Koch doesn’t even bother to complain about that.

Three minutes added on but there will be more than that, Martinelli looks in a fair bit of pain.

15:45 , Matt Verri

44 mins: Odegaard down, which gives Arteta the chance to call everyone over for a team talk.

Good news for Arsenal is that Odegaard is back on his feet and he’ll be fine to continue.

15:42 , Matt Verri

41 mins: Off the line!

Jesus looks to set Trossard and Odegaard away on the counter, just too much on it for both of them and Meslier flies off his line to clear.

Can only slices it straight to Martinelli though, who tries his luck with Meslier off his line. Ayling just about clears it on the line, not hugely convincing.

15:40 , Matt Verri

39 mins: Martinelli drives into the box, ball bobbles around and both he and Jesus take a swing at it. Leeds able to just about scramble the ball clear.

Emirates in fine voice, Arsenal looking dangerous... things have changed a lot in ten minutes!

15:38 , Matt Verri

37 mins: More confidence already from the Arsenal players, they’re clicking into gear now.

That halts the momentum though, offside flag goes up about 30 seconds after Xhaka had strayed beyond the last defender.

Simon Collings at the Emirates

15:36 , Matt Verri

A big moment for Jesus that. He’d gone 14 games today without a goal. Mobbed by his team-mates at the corner flag.

GOAL! Arsenal 1-0 Leeds | Gabriel Jesus 35'

15:35 , Matt Verri

ARSENAL TAKE THE LEAD!

Odegaard held the ball suggesting he was going to take it, then handed it over to Jesus.

He keeps his nerve - back in the side and back on the scoresheet!

PENALTY ARSENAL!

15:34 , Matt Verri

Out of nothing!

Brilliant from Jesus in the box, chops past one Leeds defender and then sits Ayling down. Takes some contact and goes down, referee points to the spot.

15:33 , Matt Verri

32 mins: Arsenal are really struggling. Again Leeds come forward, Summerville driving at White.

Into the box, slides it outside to Harrison and as the angle narrows his fires at Ramsdale. Goalkeeper parries it away.

15:31 , Matt Verri

30 mins: Great move from Leeds, one-two from Roca and Summerville and that opens the Arsenal defence up.

Summerville into the box, space is there for a shot but it’s too close to Ramsdale. Comfortable save.

15:30 , Matt Verri

29 mins: Roca wants a free-kick on the edge of the Arsenal box for a high boot from Partey, referee not interested though.

Ramsdale boots the ball up the pitch, nobody there in a red shirt though. Again the crowd try and rally the Gunners.

15:27 , Matt Verri

26 mins: Zinchenko crowded out down the left, it bounces out for a Leeds throw-in. All very sluggish at the Emirates.

Hope Saka has been downing the Lemsip this morning, he’s going to be called upon before long at this rate.

Simon Collings at the Emirates

15:24 , Matt Verri

It’s all a bit flat to be honest, but a few cheers breaking out...Bukayo Saka is warming up.

15:23 , Matt Verri

22 mins: Ball bobbles around in the Arsenal box, falls for Summerville and he backheels it straight at Ramsdale.

Flag goes up for offside, wouldn’t have counted anyway. Another sign that Arsenal need to liven up though.

15:22 , Matt Verri

21 mins: White loses the ball deep in the Arsenal half, luckily for him the whistle goes. Just about got caught by Harrison in the process, wasn’t much in that.

Arsenal fans turn up the noise, trying to get their side going after a relatively slow 20 minutes.

15:20 , Matt Verri

19 mins: Pretty low-key feel to things at the moment, not often that’s been said about Arsenal matches. Particularly at home.

Not a huge amount of pace in the game, Arsenal passing the ball around comfortably enough but not able to do anything with it.

15:17 , Matt Verri

16 mins: Leeds really deep in their shape when Arsenal do have their ball, pretty much a flat back six from the visitors. No space there for the Gunners.

Sinisterra back filling in as another right back, hacks it out of play under pressure from Trossard.

15:14 , Matt Verri

13 mins: Free-kick Leeds, and they almost make something of it. Koch makes a good run and doesn’t get tracked, ball just over his head though.

Visitors then look to break out on the right, Martinelli flies back though and slides in to halt that attack.

15:12 , Matt Verri

11 mins: Gracia will be happy enough with Leeds’ start so far, haven’t allowed Arsenal to make the sort of early charge that we’ve seen plenty of times at the Emirates this season.

Zinchenko bursts away down the again, ball inside to Xhaka. Great cross in, Jesus free in the middle but he heads over the bar. Couldn’t quite get up enough, but that’s a big chance.

Simon Collings at the Emirates

15:10 , Matt Verri

Arsenal warmed up with Martinelli on the right and Trossard on the left, but they’ve swapped now the game has begun.

Suspect we will see that a lot today.

15:09 , Matt Verri

8 mins: Lovely from Xhaka and Odegaard out on the right, combining under pressure to keep the ball.

Worked to the opposite flank, Zinchenko looks to dink a ball in behind for Martinelli but too much on it and Meslier can claim.

15:06 , Matt Verri

5 mins: Arsenal pressing right up the pitch as you’d expect, Leeds already forced to play it back for Meslier to lump clear on a few occasions.

Jesus back doing what Jesus does, dropping deep and connecting play. Almost impossible to mark him.

15:04 , Matt Verri

3 mins: Xhaka is down holding his knee, he’s going to need some treatment. Gives everyone a chance to calm down after that early chaos.

The Arsenal midfielder is back up on his feet, he’ll be fine to continue.

15:02 , Matt Verri

1 mins: Arsenal might want to start learning how to defend kick-offs.

Nine seconds in and Leeds are in, just like Bournemouth. Ramsdale forced into a smart save.

At the other end, Jesus flicks a lay-off to Martinelli, space opens up for him but the effort is blocked.

KICK-OFF!

15:01 , Matt Verri

Underway at the Emirates!

Simon Collings at the Emirates

14:59 , Matt Verri

A few new banners unveiled today by the home fans. One reading “London is red” and another simply says: “Vamos!”

Half-price beers pre kick-off too, should help the atmosphere.

14:57 , Matt Verri

Teams are out onto the pitch on a cloudy afternoon in London.

Says a lot about the strength Arsenal have in forward areas that Saka drops out and there’s still plenty of confidence. Trossard and Martinelli have been in brilliant form, and Jesus isn’t a option to have coming in...

More from the Arsenal boss

14:54 , Matt Verri

Not long now...

14:51 , Matt Verri

Just under ten minutes to go until we get up and running in north London.

Arsenal in brilliant form, Leeds naming a severely-weakened side... everything points to a home win.

As the Gunners found out against Bournemouth though, strange things can happen!

Warm up time!

14:47 , Matt Verri

Javi Gracia on Leeds’ survival bid

14:43 , Matt Verri

“We are only focused on the next game,” the Leeds boss said.

“I prefer not to focus on the whole month. I am thinking only about Arsenal. It’s the only way to have some chances to get a good result.”

Arteta on Saka dropping out

14:37 , Matt Verri

“He wasn’t able to train yesterday as he wasn’t well but today he feels a little bit better so we’ve put Gabby in.

“He brings a lot of energy, quality, movement and chaos. He’s a player we’ve been missing and it’s good to have him back.”

Over to the Gunners...

14:33 , Matt Verri

Manchester City 4-1 Liverpool.

Dominant display from Pep Guardiola’s side, they’ve closed the gap to five points. Arsenal have to respond now this afternoon, with trips to Anfield and the Etihad to come in the weeks ahead.

Jack Grealish bags a well-deserved goal to give Man City a 4-1 lead!! 🙌



Arteta backs Jesus to cause ‘chaos’ in run-in

14:28 , Matt Verri

Mikel Arteta has revealed Gabriel Jesus is back causing “chaos” in training.

Jesus starts a Premier League game this afternoon for the first time since the World Cup, having been kept on the sidelines with a serious knee injury.

His availability is a huge a boost to Arteta for the final 10 games of the season, and the Arsenal boss is confident that the Brazilian is now ready to play a key role in the title run-in.

“He is very close to that (100 per cent). In the last 10 days he has really made a big step forward,” Arteta said in his pre-match press conference yesterday.

“You can see that he is looser, he is not thinking about it. You can see that he is already creating in training that chaos that he is capable of creating in unique moments.

“He is in a really good place now.”

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Simon Collings at the Emirates

14:23 , Matt Verri

"Arteta has confidence in his other forward options."



🗣 @sr_collings gives his pre-match thoughts as Arsenal look to deliver without Saka in the starting XI.



Odegaard: We want to hear the noise

14:16 , Matt Verri

The Emirates has been a fortress for Arsenal in the Premier League, and Martin Odegaard has called on the home fans to bring the noise once again this afternoon.

”It feels great to be back here with our supporters after the internationals, because sometimes it can be tricky to get your momentum back straight away,” Odegaard has written in his programme notes.

“So to be with our people today will help us, and hopefully you can all give us the extra energy that we will need this afternoon.

“We want to keep that connection we’ve got that is so strong this season, and just look at the next game. It’s been important for us all season long, and we’d love to hear that noise again today.”

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Saka on the bench

14:07 , Matt Verri

We thought the big news for Arsenal would be Jesus making his first Premier League start since the World Cup. That does happen, but the surprise is that Saka drops to the bench having previously started every League game this season.

Saliba out so Holding continues at the back, otherwise it’s as you’d expect from the Gunners. Trossard, Jesus and Martinelli a very flexible front three.

(Getty Images)

Leeds team news

14:03 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Meslier, Ayling, Koch, Kristensen, Struijk, Firpo, Summerville, Roca, Aaronson, Harrison, Sinisterra.

Subs: Cooper, Bamford, Gyabi, Rodrigo, Robles, Rutter, McKennie, Greenwood, Gray.

Arsenal team news

14:01 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Ramsdale, White, Holding, Gabriel, Zinchenko, Partey, Xhaka, Odegaard, Trossard, Jesus, Martinelli.

Subs: Tierney, Saka, Smith Rowe, Kiwior, Jorginho, Vieira, Nelson, Turner, Walters.

Team news in five minutes!

13:56 , Matt Verri

Bad news for the Arsenal fans...

13:52 , Matt Verri

Doesn’t look like Liverpool will be doing Arsenal any favours this afternoon.

They took the lead at the Etihad, but they’re now 3-1 down and Manchester City are in complete control after an hour. The gap is set to be reduced to five points.

Arsenal can move back to eight points ahead immediately though, even if City will still have a game in hand.

(Action Images via Reuters)

Main man in the building!

13:47 , Matt Verri

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Merson backing Arsenal to keep charge going

13:40 , Matt Verri

Paul Merson says Arsenal are emulating Leicester’s fairytale run to the Premier League crown by refusing to give into expectations that their title charge will inevitably collapse.

The former Arsenal midfielder Merson has praised the “vibes” around his old club for continually backing up their challenge with good results.

“At the moment, I get the same feelings about Arsenal as I did when Leicester won the title,” he wrote for Sky Sports.

“I know Leicester were massive outsiders but there was always a feeling that they would get caught in the end. But every week another game went by, and they were still out in front.

“They kept winning and then before you knew it the games had run out and it was too late. Tottenham drew to Chelsea and that was it. It’s only going to take a result like that for Man City and that will be that.

“I have the same vibes as I had with Leicester with Arsenal. Everybody is expecting a collapse but so far it isn’t coming.”

(REUTERS)

Arteta: Signings made big impact

13:32 , Matt Verri

Mikel Arteta likes to think outside the box when motivating his Arsenal players, but there is no need for that now.

The title run-in begins in earnest this afternoon, when Arsenal host Leeds in the first of their final 10 games. The Gunners are top of the table and eight points clear of Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

Arteta is calling these matches during the run-in “cup finals”, urging the squad to count them down as they go, and senior players are doing the same. Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko, signed in the summer from City, boast eight Premier League titles between them and Arteta is starting to see them make the impact he always thought they would have.

“I really liked what I saw on the first day back from holiday [in the summer]; people were hungry,” said the manager. “I think the signings that we made were a big impact on the team by generating belief, and taking the ability and leadership of the team to a different level.”

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Visitors have arrived!

13:25 , Matt Verri

Elsewhere in the Premier League...

13:18 , Matt Verri

Manchester City are in action in the early kick-off this afternoon, looking to close the gap to five points.

At the moment it’s staying at eight, with City and Liverpool level heading into half-time at 1-1. Mohamed Salah put the visitors in front, before Julian Alvarez equalised for Pep Guardiola’s side.

For now, it’s good news for Arsenal fans!

(REUTERS)

Ramsdale: Arsenal must avoid complacency

13:09 , Matt Verri

Aaron Ramsdale has warned his Arsenal team-mates to be extra careful when facing relegation battlers during the title run-in.

The Gunners are eight points clear at the top of the Premier League and have high-profile clashes against Chelsea, Liverpool, Newcastle and Manchester City during their final 10 games.

They also have to face sides at the other end of the table, such as Leeds this afternoon, and Ramsdale says Arsenal’s dramatic win against Bournemouth last month shows how dangerous teams fighting for survival can be.

The Gunners were trailing 2-0 and needed a 97th-minute goal from Reiss Nelson to claim all three points. “If anything, you have to be more careful that you don’t take it for granted,” said Ramsdale.

“You see what Bournemouth did, and I don’t even think we took that for granted. You can be bottom of the table or second and you can score goals against anyone or beat anyone in this league. We’ve seen that with big teams dropping points.

“So with these games, it’s more about your concentration and your preparation and then hopefully on the pitch you take care of the performance.”

(Getty Images)

Drama last time they met!

13:03 , Matt Verri

The Gunners came out on top at Elland Road earlier this season with a narrow 1-0 win, but they came under huge pressure.

Patrick Bamford had a goal ruled out and missed a penalty, while Gabriel was then sent off in stoppage time as Leeds were awarded another spot-kick.

That decision was overturned after a VAR review though, as Arsenal just about held on.

Standard Sport prediction

12:57 , Matt Verri

It’s difficult to look past Arsenal, particularly at home.

Even with the break in mind, they are riding a wave of momentum at the moment and with their front-line in such devastating form, the goals could flow again.

Arsenal to win 3-0.

Leeds team news

12:50 , Matt Verri

Leeds are also dealing with a number of concerns, with Tyler Adams seemingly facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines after undergoing surgery on a hamstring injury.

Willy Gnonto and Max Wober are also doubts after suffering knocks on international duty.

(Getty Images)

Arsenal team news

12:43 , Matt Verri

Gabriel Jesus has made a “big step forward” during the international break and is in line for his first League start since the World Cup.

Thomas Partey sat out of Ghana’s draw with Angola with what Black Stars boss Chris Hughton called some “small issues”, but the midfielder is expected to be available this afternoon.

William Saliba pulled out of the France squad too and will not be available. Kieran Tierney came off injured for Scotland and Takehiro Tomiyasu will miss the rest of the season, leaving Arteta with issues to contend with at the back.

Predicted Arsenal XI (4-3-3): Ramsdale; White, Holding, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Partey, Xhaka; Saka, Jesus, Martinelli.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

How to watch Arsenal vs Leeds

12:35 , Matt Verri

TV channel and live stream: The game will not be broadcast live in the UK as it takes place during the blackout imposed across English football.

Highlights: Match of the Day, however, will show highlights when it airs at 10.30pm BST on BBC One on Saturday.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the action right here with us, featuring expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground!

Good afternoon!

12:28 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Arsenal vs Leeds!

Premier League football is back after the international break, the home stretch is here. Ten games to go as Arsenal look to get over the line and win the title for the first time since 2004.

They’re eight points clear heading into the weekend, and on a run of six straight wins in the League, so confidence is high.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 3pm BST from the Emirates Stadium.