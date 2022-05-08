Arsenal 2-0 Leeds LIVE! Nketiah goals - Premier League match stream, latest score and updates today

Simon Collings and George Flood
·15 min read
In this article:
Arsenal vs Leeds - LIVE!

The Gunners have a key chance to put some distance between themselves and Tottenham as they return to Premier League action this afternoon.

Mikel Arteta’s side have turned their fortunes around after three successive defeats, beating Chelsea, Manchester United and West Ham to take control of the battle for fourth place and Champions League qualification.

Spurs’ draw at Liverpool last night means a fourth straight win for Arsenal today would see them move four points clear of their rivals ahead of Thursday’s pivotal north London derby showdown, and only one behind stalling Chelsea in third.

But Leeds also have plenty to play for as they battle for top-flight survival, looking to buck a trend of woeful results against clubs in the top six.

After a heavy defeat by Manchester City at Elland Road, Jesse Marsch’s team now sit 17th and only two points above the final relegation spot with Everton - who face Leicester today - boasting a game in hand below.

Leeds have not won any of their last 11 matches against Arsenal, a run that stretches all the way back to 2003. They bring in Joe Gelhardt, Dan James and Diego Llorente today, while Arteta opts for Cedric Soares over Nuno Tavares in his only change.

Follow Arsenal vs Leeds LIVE with Standard Sport’s blog below, with expert analysis from Simon Collings at Emirates Stadium!

Arsenal vs Leeds latest news

  • GOAL! Nketiah strikes again minutes later

  • GOAL! Nketiah scores early after Meslier blunder

  • Kick-off time: 2pm BST, Emirates Stadium

  • How to watch: Sky Sports

  • Arsenal team news: Cedric replaces Nuno Tavares

  • Leeds team news: Gelhardt, Llorente and James drafted in

Arsenal FC 2 - 0 Leeds United FC

14:21 , George Flood

18 mins: Martinelli is causing all sorts of problems for Arsenal down that left-hand side.

He embarks on another run and then stands up an enticing cross to the back post, where Nketiah - hunting a first-half hat-trick - is unable to turn a volley goalbound.

Watch: Nketiah scores first after Meslier howler

14:20 , George Flood

14:19 , George Flood

16 mins: Arteta will not want to see that from Gabriel.

His team are sitting pretty here with a decent advantage, but the Brazilian still goes flying into a woefully rash challenge on James that deservedly earns him a yellow card.

He can’t put a foot wrong from here. Needless.

14:17 , George Flood

14 mins: Leeds are not in this game at all at the moment.

Arsenal are well on top and look like adding to their comfortable early lead sooner rather than later.

The visitors give away possession cheaply inside their own half and a dangerous Cedric cross is then turned behind at the near post.

Simon Collings at Emirates Stadium

14:16 , George Flood

Leeds are a shambles at the back. Their away fans, for once, have been stunned into silence.

GOAL! Arsenal 2-0 Leeds | Eddie Nketiah 10'

14:12 , George Flood

10 mins: Two for Arsenal and two for Nketiah!

Arsenal in dreamland. A wonderful assist from Martinelli, who gets beyond Raphinha and Ayling to the byline before providing a perfect cutback.

Nketiah is off balance, but still manages to sweep the ball past the helpless Meslier.

This could be a long, long afternoon for Leeds.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Simon Collings at Emirates Stadium

14:10 , George Flood

What on earth is Meslier doing there? He was so, so slow on the ball and is rightly punished. A dream start for Arsenal.

He is now getting heckled with every touch he takes. It’s going to be a long afternoon for the goalkeeper.

GOAL! Arsenal 1-0 Leeds | Eddie Nketiah 5'

14:07 , George Flood

5 mins: The Gunners lead inside five minutes! And it’s an awful, awful blunder from Leeds ‘keeper Meslier.

Luke Ayling provides a routine pass back, with the young Frenchman then dawdling as he takes a touch and tries to find a pass with Nketiah quickly bearing down.

The Arsenal striker - a former Leeds loanee - is too quick and nips it home, then looking almost embarrassed to score a goal that easy.

A dream start for the hosts. Nightmare fuel for Jesse Marsch and Leeds.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

14:06 , George Flood

4 mins: The dangerous Raphinha looks to battle clear down the Leeds right, but Gabriel gets across to snuff out the danger.

Plenty of possession for both sides early on.

14:05 , George Flood

2 mins: A quick, competitive start at the Emirates as Junior Firpo clumsily brings down Bukayo Saka, offering Arsenal the chance to deliver an early set-piece into the box from the right-hand side.

Martin Odegaard’s delivery is headed high into the air by a blue shirt and dropped unconvincingly by goalkeeper Illan Meslier, who somehow stops it from going out for a corner.

An electric atmosphere in these opening exchanges.

KICK-OFF

14:01 , George Flood

We are underway in north London!

Can Arsenal move four points clear in fourth ahead of Thursday’s crucial derby against Spurs?

Or will Leeds produce a big result in their quest for Premier League safety?

Let’s find out...

13:59 , George Flood

Here come the teams at a sun-soaked Emirates!

Arsenal in white and red this afternoon of course, with Leeds in their dark blue away strips.

13:47 , George Flood

Final preparations on a lovely afternoon at the Emirates. Kick-off is less than 15 minutes away!

(Action Images via Reuters)
(Action Images via Reuters)
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
(PA)
(PA)

13:38 , George Flood

The pre-match thoughts of Leeds boss Jesse Marsch...

WSL title update

13:35 , George Flood

It looks like Arsenal won’t be winning the WSL title today after all.

Though they lead West Ham 2-0 with time running out thanks to Stina Blackstenius and a sublime Stephanie Catley goal, Chelsea have staged an incredible, Sam Kerr-led fightback to lead Manchester United 4-2 at Kingsmeadow.

The Blues are going to retain their championship, unless there is a whole lot of drama in the final minutes.

(The FA via Getty Images)
(The FA via Getty Images)

Simon Collings at Emirates Stadium

13:26 , George Flood

Standard Sport’s Simon Collings is in position at the Emirates and provides his pre-match thoughts...

Three Leeds changes: James, Gelhardt and Llorente start

13:15 , George Flood

It’s three changes for Leeds from the team thrashed by Manchester City at Elland Road last weekend.

Daniel James replaces the injured Stuart Dallas, with 20-year-old Joe Gelhardt and Diego Llorente also drafted in.

Captain Liam Cooper ends up missing out again, which is a big blow for the visitors.

Pascal Struijk and Rodrigo both drop to the bench.

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

One Arsenal change: Cedric in for Nuno Tavares

13:08 , George Flood

So that’s one Arsenal change from the win at West Ham, with Nuno Tavares replaced by Cedric Soares at left-back.

Ben White doesn’t make it and Gabriel Martinelli keeps his place on the left ahead of Emile Smith Rowe.

It’s a youthful Gunners bench featuring youngsters Charlie Patino, Salah Oulad M’Hand and Zak Swanson.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Leeds lineup

13:06 , George Flood

Leeds XI: Meslier, Ayling, Llorente, Koch, Firpo, Klich, Phillips, Raphinha, James, Harrison, Gelhardt

Subs: Klaesson, Rodrigo, Struijk, Bate, Hjelde, Cresswell, Greenwood, Shackleton, Gray

Arsenal lineup

13:01 , George Flood

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Holding, Gabriel, Cedric, Odegaard, Elneny, Xhaka, Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli

Subs: Leno, Lacazette, Smith Rowe, Pepe, Tavares, Sambi Lokonga, Oulad M'hand, Swanson, Patino

Lineups on the way

12:55 , George Flood

Less than five minutes to go now until we get word of the official team news from the Emirates!

Stay tuned folks...

Arsenal Women to claim title on WSL final day?

12:48 , George Flood

Will Arsenal Women be celebrating title glory this afternoon on an exciting final day of the WSL season?

Yes, as it stands!

With Chelsea currently losing against Manchester United and Arsenal drawing with West Ham, Jonas Eidevall’s side would claim the trophy on goal difference.

Still a long way to go, however. It’s currently half-time in both of those matches.

(PA)
(PA)

Arteta: New contract offer arrived after three defeats in a row

12:33 , George Flood

More on Mikel Arteta’s new contract now.

The Spaniard said Arsenal offered him the extension after their dreadful losing run that included successive defeats by Crystal Palace, Brighton and Southampton and saw them slip down to sixth in the Premier League.

Arteta was clearly delighted by such a strong show of faith in his vision, given the circumstances.

“The club offered me the contract when we lost three matches,” he said. “And that day I went like this, chapeau and go. That doesn’t happen in football.

“That’s a part of what they think, the conversations that I had, the belief that they have in myself, the coaching staff, in what we are doing and the people that we have now owning this football club and leading this football club.

“I haven’t ever seen it and I just got emotional when I see it, because I just said, ‘These guys are serious and these guys are committed’. So, I better push forward.”

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

12:29 , George Flood

Marsch planning long-term future at Leeds

12:25 , George Flood

Jesse Marsch has reiterated his commitment to Leeds, regardless of which division they will be playing in next season.

The American successor to Marcelo Bielsa says he is hoping to move into a permanent new home in the city with his family in the next two weeks.

“I’ve said it from day one that I love being here. I hope to make this my home for many years. And I love the club. I love the team. I love the area,” he said.

“We’re really enjoying ourselves and that gives me more and more motivation and desire to do whatever it takes to help this team achieve.

“I can only speak about the positivity that I’ve felt in this community, starting at Elland Road.

(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)

“The way our fans treated us after the match against Man City - I’ve never seen in football and it’s the positivity we need right now.

“We need to be so aligned and I can say that the singular focus here at Thorp Arch is that everybody is doing everything they can to make sure that we control our destiny.

“We need all the positivity from our fans like we saw at Elland Road and I have felt that in the community too, whether it’s having people that recognise me and come up and then support me and say how happy they are with the team and how excited they are for the future.

“And then there’s people that have no idea who I am, which I prefer more, and then we have a really nice exchange, whether it’s at a coffee shop where the friendliness and kindness is amazing.”

12:20 , George Flood

Our man Simon Collings has arrived at the Emirates...

12:13 , George Flood

The Emirates is looking resplendent on a warm and sunny afternoon in north London.

The calm before the inevitable storm...

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arteta agrees new Arsenal deal until 2025

12:08 , George Flood

Arsenal handed new contracts to both Mikel Arteta and women’s team boss Jonas Eidevall this week.

Arteta has signed on until the end of the 2024/25 season after helping the resurgent Gunners to take control of the race for fourth spot in the Premier League.

“I’m excited, grateful and really, really happy today,” said the Spaniard.

“When I spoke to Josh [Kroenke] he could see the club at the same point and he wanted to take the club the way I wanted to do it.

“So everything that he’s said, and that Stan [Kroenke] has said when I’ve been together with both of them, they’ve always delivered.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

“We want to take the club to the next level and to compete really with the top teams. In order to do that, we have to be playing in the Champions League.

“We have to be able to evolve the team, improve our players, improve all departments, generate even more connection with our fans, improve the atmosphere at the Emirates, be able to recruit top, top talent and the best people for this club to drive this project to that level.”

Leeds fans to show support for injured Dallas

11:56 , George Flood

Leeds’ fans and players will show their support for Stuart Dallas this afternoon after he underwent season-ending surgery on a nasty broken leg suffered last weekend.

The versatile Northern Ireland international is set to be out for up to six months.

There are t-shirts laid out on every seat in the away end, which read: ‘There’s only one Stuart Dallas.”

A nice gesture from the club.

(Action Images via Reuters)
(Action Images via Reuters)

How Nketiah solution could change Arsenal’s transfer strategy

11:47 , George Flood

There are not many players in the Premier League facing a more defining end to the season than Eddie Nketiah.

The 22-year-old has established himself as Arsenal’s main striker in recent weeks and suddenly it feels like he has their Champions League push, and his own future, in his hands.

For Arsenal, the equation is simple: better Tottenham’s results over the next four games and they will secure a return to the Champions League for the first time since 2016-17.

For Nketiah, though, the situation is more complicated when it comes to his future. He has two months left on his contract and has rejected several offers made to him over the course of the season.

Manager Mikel Arteta wants the England Under-21 international to stay and has spoken publicly about his desire to keep him since giving him a run of four straight starts.

Click here to read Simon Collings’ Nketiah piece in full

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Arsenal vs Leeds prediction

11:42 , George Flood

Leeds, despite their position, can certainly cause problems. Still, Arsenal’s professional job of it last time out would suggest they’re capable of grinding out results.

Arsenal to win, 1-0.

Leeds team news: Cooper set for swift return

11:41 , George Flood

Leeds are expected to be boosted by the quick return of captain Liam Cooper, who has trained this week after pulling out of the Manchester City defeat in the warm-up.

However, Stuart Dallas now faces months on the sidelines after undergoing season-ending surgery on a broken leg suffered last week.

Key striker Patrick Bamford is not expected to return yet, with Tyler Roberts, Adam Forshaw and Crysencio Summerville all out.

Predicted Leeds XI (4-2-3-1): Meslier; Ayling, Koch, Cooper, Firpo; Klich, Phillips; Raphinha, Rodrigo, Harrison; James

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Arsenal team news: Ben White faces latest fitness test

11:36 , George Flood

It remains to be seen if Arsenal defender Ben White will be fit to face one of his former clubs this afternoon.

The England centre-back has not trained properly this week due to a hamstring issue that ruled him out of last Sunday’s 2-1 win at West Ham.

“Ben White is still in contention. He needs to train tomorrow to make sure that he is available to play,” Arteta told reporters on Friday. “For the rest, no news, everybody should be okay and ready to play.”

Arsenal remain without long-term absentees Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey, who won’t play again this season.

If White is out again, then Rob Holding will deputise in the heart of defence once more after scoring and playing a vital role at the London Stadium seven days ago.

Further forward, the resurgent Eddie Nketiah should continue to lead the line, with Emile Smith Rowe battling Gabriel Martinelli for a recall on the left flank.

Predicted Arsenal XI (4-3-3): Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, Holding, Gabriel, Nuno; Odegaard, Elneny, Xhaka; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli.

(REUTERS)
(REUTERS)

Where to watch Arsenal vs Leeds

11:32 , George Flood

TV channel: In the UK, today’s game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD.

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will also be able to watch the match online through the Sky Go app.

Welcome to Arsenal vs Leeds LIVE coverage!

11:28 , George Flood

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of a key Premier League showdown between Arsenal and Leeds.

The resurgent Gunners - fresh from handing manager Mikel Arteta a new contract in midweek - are searching for a fourth successive win this afternoon that would see them open up a four-point gap on rivals Tottenham in the race for Champions League qualification ahead of Thursday’s crucial north London derby.

However, they could face a tough test against Leeds, who are battling doggedly against Everton and Burnley to avoid joining Watford and Norwich in returning to the Championship next season.

After a 4-0 drubbing by Manchester City last time out, Jesse Marsch’s men sit 17th and only two points above the drop zone, with 18th-placed Everton boasting a game in hand. Frank Lampard’s men are also in action at Leicester this afternoon.

Follow match build-up, all the latest team news and live updates right here, with Simon Collings in attendance at Emirates Stadium to provide expert analysis from the 2pm BST kick-off!

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
