Arsenal vs Ipswich LIVE! Premier League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Arsenal vs Ipswich LIVE!

Arsenal have the chance to move up to second in the Premier League table as they host Ipswich in a festive Friday night fixture at the Emirates Stadium. The fourth-place Gunners would leapfrog both Nottingham Forest and Chelsea and pull within six points of leaders Liverpool with a third straight victory this evening, with Gabriel Jesus’ timely resurgence having led to two hugely contrasting wins over Crystal Palace in cup and league before Christmas.

Mikel Arteta’s side will be strong favourites to continue that run against Kieran McKenna’s Ipswich, who sit 19th and three points adrift of safety after a heavy defeat by Newcastle last time out and have won just two of their 17 games in the top-flight so far this season. Both sides will be missing key players in north London, with Bukayo Saka feared lost until March after tearing his hamstring and Tractor Boys captain Sam Morsy suspended.

Arsenal have yet to lose at home in the league this season and have not lost a league game to Ipswich since 1984, though the visitors have won two of their last three on the road - stunning Tottenham in November. Follow Arsenal vs Ipswich live below!

Arsenal vs Ipswich latest news

Arsenal could seek transfer solution to Saka injury blow

It won’t help them tonight of course and Mikel Arteta has challenged his existing attackers to step up and share the burden, but it could yet be that Arsenal’s solution to their new Bukayo Saka problem lies in the January transfer window, which opens for business next week.

Standard Sport understands that Paris Saint-Germain and France forward Randal Kolo Muani is among the players now likely to be offered to the Gunners, but it remains to be seen if there’s any interest there.

“Well, my focus honestly now is just about within the squad the resources we have to be as competitive as we possibly can,” said Arteta earlier this week.

“We have many, many options to do that. And if something unbelievable [becomes] available and if the club is willing to do it, we'll have to consider it.

“The preparation is done and we are ready if something happens. Obviously we didn’t predict a situation with Bukayo and Raheem at the same time.

“We predicted more it would be something else, for example if something happened in the defensive line, but the job is done.

“Then, okay, if something has to happen, we will be open. But the main focus is now, how will we extract still a lot of potential that there is in this squad.”

How will Arsenal cope without Bukayo Saka?

So of course the major question for Arsenal tonight is exactly who will step up in attack in the absence of the injured Bukayo Saka?

Raheem Sterling seemed the most natural replacement and indeed was likely signed on deadline day for that exact contingency in mind, but he too is of course now sidelined for a period of weeks with a knee issue.

Gabriel Martinelli switched to the right flank after Saka went off at Selhurst Park, while Ethan Nwaneri, Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard are other potential options to play down that side.

“We have to look internally at what we have and be creative,” said Mikel Arteta this week.

“It’s a good exercise again of how can we mould the squad, how can we adapt to the circumstances and how can we be different.

“We’re not going to be the same. We’re going to be different. Try and find the best way to do it and win games.”

Festive Friday feeling at the Emirates

As you would expect, a very festive feel around the place tonight as Arsenal finish 2024 at the Emirates.

Can they offer a late present to fans with what we hope will be another late Christmas cracker in N5?

Arsenal vs Ipswich prediction

Losing Bukayo Saka for an extended period of time was a hammer blow to Arsenal’s title hopes, but they cannot spend any time feeling sorry for themselves as the fixtures continue to pile up over the busy festive period.

The contrasting natures of their back-to-back wins over Crystal Palace - not to mention Gabriel Jesus’ long-awaited return to the scoresheet - should have done a lot for their confidence after being held to frustrating draws by both Fulham and Everton.

They should have far too much for an Ipswich team who were demolished by Newcastle, are missing their influential captain and likely face a real uphill task to consolidate their place in the Premier League this term.

However, Arsenal would still do well not to underestimate Kieran McKenna’s side, whose only two wins in the league so far this season have both come away from home - including with a shock triumph down the road at Tottenham back in November.

Arsenal to win, 3-0.

Early Ipswich team news: Captain Morsy suspended

17:49 , George Flood

The big team news for Ipswich tonight is the suspension of influential captain Sam Morsy, who will miss one game after collecting his fifth yellow card of the season in last week’s heavy 4-0 home defeat by Newcastle.

Such a ban could lead to a rare midfield start in north London for Manchester City loanee Kalvin Phillips.

Elsewhere for the Tractor Boys, top scorer Liam Delap is back from his own short suspension in a major boost for Kieran McKenna.

Axel Tuanzebe, George Hirst and Chiedozie Ogbene all remain sidelined, however.

Massimo Luongo has also been dealing with illness.

Early Arsenal team news: Saka ruled out for 'weeks'

17:44 , George Flood

Of course the top story around Arsenal during the festive period has been the latest injury suffered by Bukayo Saka, who was forced off early in the 5-1 Premier League rout of Crystal Palace last weekend that followed a 3-2 come-from-behind win over the same opponents in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

Mikel Arteta was initially pessimistic over the setback and Saka was later diagnosed with a torn hamstring, which the manager confirmed would keep him out for “many weeks” - some fear until March.

Someone will have to step up in Saka’s absence tonight, but it won’t be Chelsea loanee Raheem Sterling - who is also sidelined with a knee problem.

Defenders Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu remain long-term absentees, though Oleksandr Zinchenko is now back in training.

How to watch Arsenal vs Ipswich

17:38 , George Flood

TV channel: Tonight’s game will be broadcast live in the UK on Amazon Prime Video. Coverage starts at 7pm GMT.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream online via the Amazon Prime Video website or app.

Arsenal vs Ipswich live

17:35 , George Flood

Good evening and welcome to Standard Sport’s live coverage of a Friday night festive fixture under the lights in the Premier League between Arsenal and Ipswich.

The Gunners, down to fourth in the table after the entertaining Boxing Day slate, will be looking to quickly recover from Bukayo Saka’s latest injury blow to record a third straight victory across all competitions that would see them leapfrog both in-form Nottingham Forest and Chelsea into second place and only six points behind leaders Liverpool.

Ipswich have certainly found the going predictably tough in their first top-flight season for 22 years, though have won two of their last three games away from home - including a shock victory down the road at Tottenham last month.

Kick-off tonight is at the later time of 8:15pm GMT, so stay tuned for match build-up, team news and live updates, including expert analysis from Arsenal correspondent Simon Collings at the Emirates Stadium.