Arsenal vs Ipswich LIVE: Premier League latest score and updates with hosts in control after Havertz opener

Arsenal host Ipswich at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League tonight, with the hosts looking to keep up the chase behind Liverpool during a busy winter period.

The Gunners went into Christmas six points behind the leaders, though Liverpool’s game in hand means that it already looked like a mountain to climb to get level with the Merseysiders.

And Arne Slot’s side ensured that they did not slip up against Leicester last night, coming from behind to win 3-1 and keep distance between them and the rest.

Add to that the news of Bukayo Saka’s hamstring injury and the size of the task will certainly not be lost on Mikel Arteta and his squad. Tonight, they face an Ipswich side languishing in the relegation spots, with Wolves’ strong start under Vitor Pereira plunging their Premier League future deeper into doubt. A shock away win here would be a huge boost, though, as Kieran McKenna continues to navigate his first campaign as a top flight manager.

Follow all of the latest updates from the Emirates below:

Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Trossard, Jesus, Martinelli.

Ipswich XI: Muric; Johnson, O’Shea, Woolfenden, Greaves, Davis; Phillips, Cajuste; Hutchinson, Szmodics, Delap

KICK OFF!

GOAL! ARSENAL 1-0 Ipswich (Kai Havertz, 23 minutes)

Arsenal 1-0 Ipswich, 49 minutes

21:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Leandro Trossard is next to rattle the limbs of an Ipswich blocker.

Arsenal 1-0 Ipswich, 48 minutes

21:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Martin Odegaard drives into the Ipswich box and releases a shot, though Jacob Greaves slides across to block well.

Arsenal 1-0 Ipswich, 46 minutes

21:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Just as in the first half, Sammie Szmodics has a bright opening in the first minute, latching on to a loose pass from David Raya. Could he have tried to lob the retreating goalkeeper early on? Szmodics elects not to try and eventually runs aground under pressure from William Saliba.

Second half...

21:17 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s still goalless, by the way, between Brighton and Brentford as both sides bid to break the deadlock late on in that 7.30pm GMT kick off.

The players are back out there in London.

HT: Arsenal 1-0 Ipswich

21:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

About as one-sided a half as they come. Aside from that glimpse in the opening moments, Ipswich have seldom ventured out of the barracks, attempting to frustrate with a condensed defensive structure. They had done a reasonable job, too, until Kai Havertz converted Leandro Trossard’s cross midway through the first 45 minutes, and it feels rather likelier that Arsenal add to their tally than the visitors find a way back into the game.

Still, plenty can change during the interval - can Kieran McKenna tempt his side from their shells to get amongst things properly?

HALF TIME: Arsenal 1-0 Ipswich

21:01 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Arsenal 1-0 Ipswich, 45 minutes

21:00 , Harry Latham-Coyle

One additional minute before some refreshments.

Arsenal 1-0 Ipswich, 43 minutes

20:59 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Both sides just seem to be waiting for the interval a touch, Ipswich in need of fresh instructions and Arsenal in a position of such strength given their total dominance of the possession. The visitors are yet to have a touch in the home box - though one wonders how this half might have played out had Sammie Szomodics managed to get his boot to that bouncing ball inside 30 seconds.

Arsenal 1-0 Ipswich, 40 minutes

20:56 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Liam Delap takes a rather nasty tumble having leapt for a header, the striker writhing briefly in pain before making a rather remarkable recovery after the short peep of the referee’s whistle. Just a drop ball, the Ipswich forward is informed. It’s not been his night so far.

Arsenal 1-0 Ipswich, 37 minutes

20:53 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ipswich are starting to find ways of getting the ball forward with greater regularity, though without being uncharitable it does feel a little ‘lump it and hope’ at times. Arsenal are trying to draw them free from their shape, confident that they have the ability to play through the press if it comes and exploit any free spaces beyond.

Offside! Arsenal 1-0 Ipswich, 32 minutes

20:50 , Harry Latham-Coyle

So nearly for Gabriel Jesus but he has gone too soon! Leandro Trossard finds a gem of a pass along a diagonal to the onrushing striker, who rather clumsily takes but recovers superbly to bisect the legs of the goalkeeper and find the far corner from an acute angle. Alas, he had strayed offside.

Arsenal 1-0 Ipswich, 32 minutes

20:47 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Right, that’s more like it from Ipswich. Omari Hutchinson gets forward with pace and purpose and then frees Ben Johnson with a nudged pass. The right wing-back swings in a cross but puts a little too much loop on it, allowing David Raya to rise high to claim.

Arsenal 1-0 Ipswich, 29 minutes

20:45 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A rare passage in possession for Ipswich allows them to virtually double their tally of successful passes. Liam Delap might as well have been leaving in a hermitage in this opening half-hour, though doesn’t exactly excel when finally engaged, letting a pass slip between his legs via a clumsy heel to end the movement.

Arsenal 1-0 Ipswich, 27 minutes

20:43 , Harry Latham-Coyle

No immediate signs of a more proactive approach from the visitors, re-bunkering in and around their own box. Arsenal look livelier and livelier, Jurrien Timber again forward with great zeal but not quite able to connect with Martin Odegaard.

Arsenal 1-0 Ipswich, 25 minutes

20:41 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A frown of disappointment has spread across the face of Kieran McKenna, his side having been well-built defensively in the opening moments but just so withdrawn so as to invite heaps and heaps of pressure. Just the 11 completed passes so far for Ipswich - do they now veer from their defensive approach?

GOAL! ARSENAL 1-0 Ipswich (Kai Havertz, 23 minutes)

20:38 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Made by Leandro Trossard, scored by Kai Havertz and Arsenal lead!

It had been coming. You just felt like a chance would surely arrive at some point, such has been the hosts’ total dominance of possession and play. Trossard picks up a loose ball and drives by Ben Johnson, who unwisely shows too much of the outside to the zippy Belgian. To the byline he scurries before scuttling across a fizzing ball that Havertz taps home competently.

Arsenal 0-0 Ipswich, 21 minutes

20:37 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Leif Davis takes an accidental finger to the eye from Gabriel Martinelli but shows good tenacity to keep pressing and forcing the Brazilian back while rubbing the sore socket.

Arsenal 0-0 Ipswich, 18 minutes

20:34 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ipswich are settling into shape well. Arsenal are just getting frustrated at times, forcing a pass or two rather than waiting for one to appear.

Jurrien Timber shows brightly, surging from deep right through the heart of the visiting midfield. His drive is crisp but straight at Arijanet Muric, who gobbles it up like leftover turkey.

Arsenal 0-0 Ipswich, 15 minutes

20:31 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ipswich are getting pushed deeper and deeper. Liam Delap cuts a lonely figure up front as each and every one of his ten teammates takes up position behind the line of their 18-yard box, forming a thick blue wall that Arsenal cannot pierce.

Arsenal 0-0 Ipswich, 14 minutes

20:29 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Blocked behind! Better from Arsenal, who have had all of the ball, with Gabriel Jesus curling across the box and Lewis-Skelly setting up Leandro Trossard. Against the legs of Kalvin Phillips and away for a corner.

Arsenal 0-0 Ipswich, 13 minutes

20:28 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A loose touch in possession from the usually tidy Myles Lewis-Skelly, but the youngster atones immediately, getting a foot in on Omari Hutchinson as the ex-Arsenal youth player tries to spring free.

Arsenal 0-0 Ipswich, 11 minutes

20:26 , Harry Latham-Coyle

No clear chances, really, since that Sammie Szmodics failed connection in the opening skirmishes. Here’s how close the Ipswich forward was to prodding his side into a surprise early lead:

Arsenal 0-0 Ipswich, 8 minutes

20:24 , Harry Latham-Coyle

That’s dreadful from Arsenal. Up lumber the lumpy men to contesta free kick that appears ripe for an inswinging delivery from the left, but an attempt to play short down the line is cut out in comfort by Ben Johnson and the rest of a wary Ipswich defence. Back trudge Gabriel, William Saliba and the rest - not sure that’s how Nicolas Jover drew it up.

Arsenal 0-0 Ipswich, 6 minutes

20:22 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Nope. Arijanet Muric comes and punches confidently. His clearance travels as far as Martin Odegaard 20 yards out, but the Arsenal captain’s swing is wild and wayward.

Arsenal 0-0 Ipswich, 5 minutes

20:21 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Ipswich are dropping into their back five quickly and effectively so far, Ben Johnson and Leif Davis adding extra defensive strength on either side. Davis can’t prevent Gabriel Martinelli from getting a cross in, though, and Ipswich are forced to concede a corner from his dangerous delivery.

Can Arsenal pounce at the set piece?

Arsenal 0-0 Ipswich, 4 minutes

20:19 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A raking diagonal pass in the direction of Martinelli just evades the forward, stretching to try to hook the ball back into play but unable to get a toe on it.

Arsenal 0-0 Ipswich, 2 minutes

20:18 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It is Gabriel Martinelli on the right for Arsenal, the Brazilian with chalk on his boots as he stays in close proximity to the touchline in these first passages. Kai Havertz appears to have been given freedom to roam.

Arsenal 0-0 Ipswich, 1 minute

20:16 , Harry Latham-Coyle

So nearly a brilliant start for Ipswich! A deflected cross from the left loops across the six-yard box and Sammie Szmodics prods at it, failing to make connection with the goal seemingly at his mercy! What an opening in the first 20 seconds - but a chance goes awry!

KICK OFF!

20:15 , Harry Latham-Coyle

And we’re off.

Arsenal vs Ipswich

20:12 , Harry Latham-Coyle

It’s a mizzly night in London, greasing the pitch and dampening the hair of the players as they emerge.

Arsenal vs Ipswich

19:44 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Tonight’s other game is already up and running, with Brighton and Brentford a rather intriguing little fixture. It’s the hosts who have begun the brighter down in Sussex, with Julio Enciso striking the post early on - though the young forward should really have found the back of the net.

It’s 0-0 about 15 minutes in to that one.

Arsenal vs Ipswich

19:35 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Three points tonight would re-establish Arsenal as Liverpool’s closest chasers after Chelsea’s defeat against Fulham yesterday. Arne Slot’s side do still have that game in hand, though. Assuming that they beat Everton in that rescheduled fixture, nine points feels like a huge gap given how frail the other contenders have looked and the confidence coursing through the Anfield club.

Even a win tonight is unlikely to lift the visitors out of the bottom three given Wolves’s golden week. Kieran McKenna would need a six-goal win to see his side climb out of the relegation places, which feels unlikely for the division’s third lowest scorers.

Team news - Ipswich

19:05 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Kieran McKenna rings the changes, with Liam Delap returning and Dara O'Shea taking the captain’s armband in the absence of regular skipper Sam Morsy. It looks like a back five.

Ipswich XI: Muric; Johnson, O’Shea, Woolfenden, Greaves, Davis; Phillips, Cajuste; Hutchinson, Szmodics, Delap.

Team news - Arsenal

19:02 , Harry Latham-Coyle

Leandro Trossard is the beneficiary of Bukayo Saka’s injury, with the Belgian joining Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli in the front three. Declan Rice is back in the Arsenal starting side as young Myles Lewis-Skelly continues at left-back.

Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Trossard, Jesus, Martinelli.

🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️



💪 Lewis-Skelly continues at left-back

🔙 Rice returns to the starting XI

🪄 Trossard on the wing



Let's do this, Gunners 👊 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 27, 2024

Arsenal vs Ipswich

14:09 , Harry Latham-Coyle

A very good evening and welcome to The Independent’s LIVE coverage of our final helping of the festive football feast. After a busy Boxing Day, Ipswich travel to the Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal under the Friday night lights as Mikel Arteta’s side look to keep up their pursuit of league leaders Liverpool.

Kick off is at 8.15pm GMT.