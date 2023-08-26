Arsenal vs Fulham: Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Arsenal face Fulham in a London derby at Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners have two wins from two so far but are yet to click into top gear.

Fulham enjoyed a good win at Everton on the opening weekend but suffered a heavy home defeat to Brentford last time out.

Here’s all you need to know about the match...

Date, kick-off time and venue

Arsenal vs Fulham is scheduled for a 3pm BST kick-off on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

The match will take place at Emirates Stadium in north London.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Fulham

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, the game will not be broadcast live due to the traditional Saturday 3pm blackout.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog, with expert analysis from Nizaar Kinsella at the ground.

Arsenal vs Fulham team news

Arsenal will be without Takehiro Tomiyasu after his red card against Crystal Palace, meaning we may finally see Gabriel start a game after starting the last two on the bench. Gabriel Jesus is back and available to play in a huge boost for the Gunners.

Elsewhere, Folarin Balogun and Albert Sambi Lokonga are nearing returns, but neither appear to be in Mikel Arteta's plans.

Fulham will be without captain Tim Ream after his sending-off agaisnt Brentford, weakening an already weak defence. Summer signing Calvin Bassey should deputise.

Joao Palhinha came off the bench last time out and should be fit to start in a huge boost for Marco Silva, though Wilian is a doubt.

Gabriel should start on Saturday. (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal vs Fulham prediction

Arsenal have not been the most convincing so far this season, recording two narrow wins from two but hanging on in the final moments of both.

That should not be a problem against Fulham, who look both blunt up top without Aleksandar Mitrovic and weaker than ever at the back.

Arsenal to win 3-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Arsenal wins: 42

Draws: 11

Fulham wins: 8

Arsenal vs Fulham match odds

Arsenal: 1/5

Draw: 4/1

Fulham: 9/1

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).