Arsenal vs Fulham live stream: How can I watch Premier League game live on TV in UK today?

An impressive looking Arsenal side are offered another favourable-looking task to continue their brilliant start to the season.

Having battered newly-promoted Bournemouth last weekend, Mikel Arteta’s team welcome Fulham to the Emirates in Saturday’s late Premier League kick-off.

The Cottagers have exceeded expectations so far this season, claiming a huge win over Brentford last time out and will undoubtedly offer much more of a challenge than the Cherries.

Still, if Arsenal are going to qualify for next season’s Champions League (and perhaps even more), Arteta needs to be beating promoted teams at home.

On the early evidence of the campaign so far, it seems they have the tools to.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the game.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Fulham

TV channel: The match will be televised on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event

Live stream: Sky Sports subscribers will be able to watch the match online via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action via Standard Sport’s live blog.