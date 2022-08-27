Arsenal come from behind to maintain perfect start to the season with victory over Fulham

Arsenal players celebrate Gabriel's winner as their side kept up their 100 per cent record - GETTY IMAGES

Goals from Odegaard and Gabriel help hosts come from a goal down to remain top of the table

Mikel Arteta's side playing with an attacking swagger that bodes well for rest of season

Odegaard at the heart of everything good about Arsenal

How the emotions of football can swing, both for teams and for individual players. To watch Gabriel Magalhaes alone was to see a personal journey of genuine drama here at the Emirates Stadium, where Arsenal’s centre-back surrendered the most foolish of goals and then stabbed home the most scrappy of late winners.

That is the Premier League for you, and that is the harsh reality of life for a dogged Fulham side that battled so hard but ultimately left with nothing. It was Arsenal’s day again, Mikel Arteta’s side continuing their winning streak and maintaining their place at the top of the league table.

The Emirates has rarely sounded like this in recent years, but then again Arsenal teams have rarely played like this either. Arsenal attacked this game from the first minute, and they unleashed a genuine blizzard of swirling, attacking football on Fulham after Aleksandar Mitrovic had punished Gabriel’s second-half error.

At the heart of it all was their captain, Martin Odegaard, who somehow stayed calm amid all the frenzied action around him. It was Odegaard who pulled Arsenal level against Marco Silva’s side, and Odegaard who mapped out all of the passes and patterns that allowed the home team to surge back into this game.

Martin Odegaard has been the beating heart of Arsenal's season so far and he was once again the man making the side tick in the win over Fulham

If Arsenal’s previous wins this season had been a demonstration of their technical class, then this was a day for their mental fortitude. They had to search deep within themselves here, against an impressively organised and resilient Fulham, and the fact they were able to do so will only fuel the growing sense of belief in north London.

Arsenal’s early-season results have already created a sense of genuine excitement around the Emirates and Arteta’s players feasted on the atmosphere at first. Arsenal had never lost a home game against Fulham and they started with an intensity that suggested they wanted this match to be finished by half-time.

Gabriel Jesus buzzed around, the wingers looked sharp and Odegaard was in a devilish mood behind them. There was muscle at the back, too, where Gabriel threw Mitrovic to the floor after just two minutes of action.

But while Arsenal were almost totally dominant, controlling both ball and territory, they could not fashion the number of goalscoring opportunities they might have hoped for. Granit Xhaka had a glimpse of goal, volleying wide from the edge of the box, but that was the extent of it in the opening half an hour.

When the first clear chance did arrive, it was a former Arsenal player who stood firm for Fulham. Bernd Leno crossed the capital earlier this summer, having been usurped by Aaron Ramsdale last season, and the German showed sharp reactions to deny Bukayo Saka after the England winger had darted in behind the visiting defence.

Although frustrated by the lack of goals, Arteta would have at least been pleased to see his side’s superiority in midfield. Injuries to Thomas Partey and Oleksandr Zinchenko had prompted a change of personnel for Arsenal, with Mohamed Elneny and Kieran Tierney coming into the side. The approach remained the same, though, even if the midfield looked different.

In the face of Arsenal’s passing patterns, Fulham had no choice but to dig in. This was becoming a scrap for Silva’s players and a few of them, especially midfielder Joao Palhinha, were thoroughly enjoying the challenge. Palhinha was flying into tackles, illegal or otherwise, with all the menace and snarl he could muster.

Gabriel scores Arsenal's winner as they showed guts as well as flair to beat Fulham

The Portuguese is a long-legged, long-armed sort of holding midfielder, and he knows how to use those limbs to destructive effect. Odegaard and Saka were both thrown to the floor towards the end of the first half, prompting Jesus to furiously confront Palhinha near the halfway line. From Fulham’s perspective these were encouraging signs: they had got under Arsenal’s skin.

Fulham’s attacking threat was largely non-existent in these stages. At one point, Neeskens Kebano kicked the air instead of the ball. But there is no need to create a goal when the opposition create one for you, and Mitrovic could hardly believe his luck when Gabriel hesitated on the ball in the penalty box.

With one shove of his hulking frame, Mitrovic threw Gabriel off the ball. And with one swing of his right foot, he finished beyond Ramsdale.

Arsenal had already been thwarted twice more by Leno and for Arteta’s players it must have felt like there was no way through. But even a goalkeeper as driven as Leno cannot stop a deflection, and he was powerless when Odegaard’s shot diverted off Tosin Adarabioyo. Odegaard’s body feint, before shooting, was a work of footballing art.

Now the chances flowed for Arsenal, with Odegaard and substitute Eddie Nketiah leading the way. Nketiah’s running power terrified Fulham while Odegaard’s vision and range of passing was central to everything Arteta’s side could produce.

Leno and Fulham continued to hold on, but the pressure ultimately proved unbearable. A left-wing corner caused chaos, with the ball dropping at the feet of Gabriel inside the six yard box. Redemption for the Brazilian, despair for Fulham, and another three points for Arsenal.

Arsenal maintain their 100% record, reclaiming top spot after the 3pm results. Sam Dean's match report will follow above.

Match reports from all of today's fixtures can be found here.

07:51 PM

Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham's goal scorer, gives his reaction to Sky Sports:

It hurts a lot. That is football, sometimes you win, last week, last minute but today we lost. We gave everything out there, we fought until the end but we conceded two unlucky goals. First was a rebound, second was after a ricochet. Very sad we didn't take any points but we move on.

Mitrovic

07:45 PM

Gabriel speaks with Sky Sports:

After I lost the ball my head was down, but my brothers said Gabi let’s go. I lifted my head up – my team mates were a big help to me.

Reacting to his goal:

After the referee said handball, I just asked God. I’m so happy with my team and the three points. It’s a big fight. I’m so happy.

Gabriel

Gabriel Magalhaes celebrates with team mates - Getty Images Europe

07:41 PM

Martin Odegaard speaks with Sky Sports:

It was brilliant. We knew it was going to be a tough game. We fought, showed great team spirit and it’s an amazing feeling. We played really well in the first half, we just missed the goal but that happens. He showed great character to come back and score the winning goal. It shows the character of the team. When someone makes a mistake, we lift them back up. We have to stay calm, take it game by game, work hard and win the next game. That’s the mindset.

07:29 PM

Full time: Arsenal 2 Fulham 1

Arsenal maintain their 100% record, coming back from behind for the first time this season.

A story of redemption for Gabriel this evening: his howler allowed Mitrovic in for Fulham's opener, but he fought well against Bernd Leno from Martinelli's corner to score the winner.

Disappointment in the end of Mitrovic and Fulham - their unbeaten start to the season is over.

Martin Odegaar

07:25 PM

90+4 mins: Arsenal 2 Fulham 1

Reed tosses a ball in toward Mitrovic, edge of the Arsenal box. It's claimed easily by Ramsdale.

07:24 PM

Standing ovation for Odegaard as Rob Holding comes on

Odegaard bows out for the evening - he's led by example this evening.

Martin Odegaard

07:20 PM

90+1 mins: Arsenal 2 Fulham 1

A bit of nervous defending from Arsenal.

A break in play as it looks like there's been a clash of heads just outside the Arsenal box.

Ben White was also down with a muscle strain of sorts, but he's back on his feet now.

07:18 PM

90 mins: Arsenal 2 Fulham 1

Five minutes of added time to come. Fulham will throw everything at this.

07:18 PM

89 mins: Arsenal 2 Fulham 1

Reed swings the ball across from a free kick on the right... Chalobah, who has come on as a subsitute, is on the end of it but Ramsdale reacts quickly to parry the ball away.

07:15 PM

85 mins: GOAL Arsenal 2 Fulham 1

Gabriel!!! He was responsible for Mitrovic's opener, but has atoned for his howler now.

It comes from Martinelli's corner on the left, fired in towards the front post.

Saliba and Gabriel both go up against Leno, the ball drops down and it's a race of who can get their toe to it first - which Gabriel does.

Gabriel

Gabriel scores Arsenal's second - REUTERS

07:12 PM

83 mins: Arsenal 1 Fulham 1

Martinelli tries to curl a shot past Leno, but Adarabioyo gets the top of his head on it to keep it out of trouble.

07:10 PM

82 mins: Arsenal 1 Fulham 1

Martinelli pulls the ball back into the box from a metre out of the touchline, Nketiah takes it first time, hit with power, but it's straight at Leno!

Odegaard follows with a superb ball over the top to Nketiah. He takes a touch, but it's enough time for the Fulham defence to crowd him out.

07:08 PM

79 mins: Arsenal 1 Fulham 1

Jesus with a lovely touch to send Nketiah in round the back of the Fulham defence, but he can't quite keep the ball within his stride and Fulham are able to mop up.

07:05 PM

76 mins: Arsenal 1 Fulham 1

Tete does well to stand up to Saka who comes surging down the left. He gets a shot away but it's deflected out for a corner.

Martinelli lifts it in towards the far post but it's an easy pick up for Leno.

07:03 PM

75 mins: Arsenal 1 Fulham 1

Martinelli sends Nketiah away down the right flank, he cuts inside past Ream and goes for it on his left. It's a decent effort, but he did have options.

07:02 PM

73 mins: Arsenal 1 Fulham 1

Martinelli sends a cross in from the right, but it's just glanced away by Ream. He needed to be there as Nketiah was ready to pounce.

Martinelli follows up with a shot from the edge of the Fulham box, nicking the ball off Robinson... but the Brazilian doesn't get enough on it and it's a fairly comfortable save by Leno in the end.

06:59 PM

69 mins: Arsenal 1 Fulham 1

Mitrovic is getting into his stride, getting his head on the end of everything and asking plenty of questions of the Arsenal defence. His strength is evident out there, he's towering high and winning almost every ball.

06:56 PM

67 mins: Arsenal 1 Fulham 1

Mitrovic with a superb header from the corner! He towers over Jesus and fires toward the front post... but Ramsdale reacts spectacularly to block the Serbian's powerful effort.

06:54 PM

64 mins: GOAL Arsenal 1 Fulham 1

Odegaard!!! The Norwegian eqaulises for Arsenal

Odegaard is played in by Saka with a pass from his right. He takes a touch and goes for it, edge of the box. The ball takes a pretty significant deflection off Adarabioyo to take it past Leno.

Martin Odegaard

06:48 PM

60 mins: Arsenal sub

Nketiah comes on for Tierney.

06:46 PM

55 mins: GOAL Arsenal 0 Fulham 1

Mitrovic!!!

A nightmare for Gabriel! He receives the ball from Saka on the right and dallies on the ball in his own box - his second touch is especially poor. Mitrovic picks his pocket and fires past Ramsdale.

Mitrovic

Gabriel - REUTERS

06:43 PM

54 mins: Arsenal 0 Fulham 0

Odegaard forces a diving save out of Leno with an outside-of-the-box effort. He's scored them before so well in his right to go for that.

Arsenal come again, Jesus forcing another diving save - and catch - from the Fulham keeper after he's squared in the box by Xhaka.

06:41 PM

52 mins: Arsenal 0 Fulham 0

Robinson gets a yellow for a push on Jesus. Arsenal with a free kick on the far left. Odegaard swings it in with his left foot, Martinelli has an effort but it's blocked and Fulham counter.

Kebano leads the charge down the left hand side, getting into the Arsenal box. He sees Pereira in the box and looks for the opportunity to square it but he somehow gets the ball mixed up in his feet and a promising chance comes to nothing.

06:38 PM

49 mins: Arsenal 0 Fulham 0

Saka is played in by Odegaard down the right... the Englishman attempts to cut inside but Robinson gets his challenge in to put the ball out for a throw.

Jesus gets a cross onto the far post after some nice work form Odegaard, picking out Martinelli who heads across goal, high. Leno jumps high to gather.

06:35 PM

46 mins: Arsenal 0 Fulham 0

Mitrovic is fouled from behind by Saliba. He's getting some treatment for that.

06:33 PM

Second half

Arsenal kick off.

06:20 PM

Half time: Arsenal 0 Fulham 0

Arsenal have certainly had the better of the half, but there's not been many total chances. They've regularly been snuffed out in the box and on the final ball. All credit to the Fulham defence.

Saka had the Gunner's best attempt on goal, cutting the ball onto his left foot before being denied by his former team mate Bernd Leno.

Saka

06:17 PM

45 mins: Arsenal 0 Fulham 0

Ben White pulls the ball across, Xhaka controls, and it comes to Jesus, who lets rip, but it's blocked.

06:16 PM

44 mins: Arsenal 0 Fulham 0

Jesus and Palhinha pick up a yellow apiece for a head-to-head confrontation after Palhinha's foul on Saka.

Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus clashes with Fulham's Joao Palhinha - REUTERS

Referee Jarred Gillett (left) shows a yellow card to Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus and Fulham's Joao Palhinha (right) - PA

06:14 PM

42 mins: Arsenal 0 Fulham 0

Xhaka is flagged offside, Fulham holding their high line.

06:12 PM

Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus - Action Images via Reuters

06:09 PM

37 mins: Arsenal 0 Fulham 0

Kebano works his way down the left flank, good control to receive the ball over the top and on the stretch.

He pulls the ball back across to Pereira who lets rip with a curling effort, first time, but he's got too much under that and he fires well over.

06:05 PM

33 mins: Arsenal 0 Fulham 0

Saka gets in around the back of the Fulham defence, pulls the ball onto his left foot and fires towards Leno's goal.

But the former Arsenal keeper makes himself big enough and saves Saka's effort well. That's their best chance of the match so far.

06:03 PM

31 mins: Arsenal 0 Fulham 0

A battle between Jesus and Adarabioyo down the left channel ends with a foul on Jesus. Free kick given a couple of yards outside of the left side of the box. A two man wall.

Martinelli takes and he gets it completely wrong. It's gone a couple of metres over Leno's crossbar and you can hear the frustration in the crowd.

06:00 PM

28 mins: Arsenal 0 Fulham 0

Martinelli plays Jesus through over the top, into the Fulham box. Jesus's first touch is heavy and it allows Ream to poke it behind at full stretch. Great commitment there.

The corner, sent in by Martinelli, ends up on the roof of Leno's net.

05:58 PM

Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta - REUTERS

05:56 PM

23 mins: Arsenal 0 Fulham 0

Fulham free kick, around 30 yards out. Pereira rolls it short to Reed, who takes a few steps forward and launches it into the box. Ramsdale is there to rise and gather.

Mitrovic takes a smash in the face from Ramsdale's low goal kick. He's down for a minute, but soon back on his feet.

05:53 PM

22 mins: Arsenal 0 Fulham 0

Jesus on the right, to Saka, to Odegaard, who tries to play it back Saka, all in the box... so slick from the Gunners here, but perhaps one pass too many. Fulham clear their lines. A lovely spell of play from the home side - an another nearly chance.

05:51 PM

20 mins: Arsenal 0 Fulham 0

Arsenal are all over Fulham in the opening 20 minutes.

Crosses coming in from the likes of Xhaka, Tierney, Martinelli and Saka, but no way through yet. Fulham are keeping hold of their clean sheet - but for how much longer?

05:49 PM

17 mins: Arsenal 0 Fulham 0

Tierney tries to pick our Xhaka from the left but it's headed away by Adarabioyo.

Martinelli almost through, Fulham getting caught, played through by Gabriel. But it's a really good interception by Tete for an Arsenal corner.

05:47 PM

14 mins: Arsenal 0 Fulham 0

Odegaard finds Jesus at the far post, he touches and pulls it back to Xhaka in the middle of the box, but the Swiss international can't steer his effort on target.

A nice switch in play and rather unselfish from Jesus to pull back his pass there - he could've easily gone for it himself.

05:45 PM

13 mins: Arsenal 0 Fulham 0

Saka spreads Jesus on his left, Saka makes the continuation run into the box but the cross from Jesus is hoofed away. Arsenal probing down both sides here.

05:44 PM

12 mins: Arsenal 0 Fulham 0

Martinelli tries to take on Tete down the left. He gets his cross away but it's too deep for Saka.

Saka works his way back towards the box, hits a little one-two with Odegaard, but is snuffed out on the return pass.

Calls for a penalty, but the ref isn't having any of it.

05:41 PM

9 mins: Arsenal 0 Fulham 0

Mitrovic spreads to Reid on his right, who works his way into the box and takes a shot - saved by Ramsdale.

The corner is sent in, Palhinha gets on the end of it but his effort is wide.

05:38 PM

6 mins: Arsenal 0 Fulham 0

Jesus, sending the ball on, is caught by Ream, sliding in from behind. An argument for an early yellow there, Jarred Gillett stops short.

The free kick is played short, an inventive move, the ball is spread to Tierney on the left who tries to switch to Martinelli in the right channel of the box, but it's a tad too far for him.

05:34 PM

3 mins: Arsenal 0 Fulham 0

Gabriel is the man keeping an eye on Mitrovic at the moment. Saliba will be tracking him closely too.

05:32 PM

1 min: Arsenal 0 Fulham 0

Arsenal with an early corner. Martinelli goes short, it's picked up by Jesus who looks for turning room but he's bullied out the box and the ball is cleared.

05:30 PM

Kick off!

Fulham get us under way.

Jarred Gillett officiates today.

05:25 PM

That, right there, is the look of hope

One that's not been seen at Arsenal for a wee while - win today and they go back to the top of the table.

Arsenal fan

05:22 PM

Here are the two teams in black and white

Arsenal: Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney, Elneny, Xhaka, Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus. Subs : Smith Rowe,Nketiah,Holding,Cedric,Tomiyasu, Vieira,Sambi Lokonga,Alencar,Turner.

Fulham: Leno, Tete, Adarabioyo, Ream, Antonee Robinson, Reed, Joao Palhinha, Kebano, Andreas Pereira, Reid, Mitrovic. Subs: Rodak, Duffy, Cairney, Chalobah, Mbabu, Diop, Francois, Harris, Stansfield.

Ref: Jarred Gillett (Australia).

04:49 PM

Rare Arsenal changes

Arsenal have made two enforced changes for the visit of Fulham as Thomas Partey and Oleksandr Zinchenko drop out through injury.

Partey is absent with a thigh problem while a knee strain has sidelined Zinchenko with Mohamed Elneny and Kieran Tierney drafted in.

Fulham, meanwhile, make one alteration from the side that beat Brentford last weekend as fit-again Neeskens Kebano replaces Jay Stansfield. Former Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno retains his place in goal.

04:42 PM

Good afternoon

So who had money on Arsenal being the only Premier League side to win their opening three games before the start of the season?

Today they host a Fulham side who they have never lost at home to in 30 meetings. The omens certainly seem good for another victory on what is Mikel Arteta's 100th Premier League game in charge. But then again, this is the Premier League.

On Fulham's last visit back in April last year, the visitors came within a whisker of a victory before Eddie Nketiah struck late to grab a draw. And they've equipped themselves well on their return to the top tier this season, with a win and two draws.

"It'll be a really tough match," said Arteta as part of his pre-match press conference. "They’ve been on an incredible run - last year in the Championship they did extremely well, and they haven’t lost a game yet in the Premier League. "They’ve played against three very difficult opponents, so credit to them. I think it will be a difficult game."

Arteta has a near fully-fit squad to choose from. Reiss Nelson, who has a thigh injury, is the only absentee. Fulham midfielder Neeskens Kebano missed last week's win over Brentford with a groin injury and will be assessed before this game. Harry Wilson and Manor Solomon are recovering from knee injuries and face several more weeks on the sidelines.

Marco Silva, head coach for Fulham manager, has had some fond words for Arteta. “I think he’s [Arteta] one of the best examples of when you believe in the people who are in charge of your club, managing your club.

“When you believe in the staff it cannot be one bad run, one bad month, even if they are one of the biggest clubs in this country, or three or four bad games that can change everything.

“Of course, after time, everything will be put on the right track again. With time and supporting him, and of course it’s clear what they did in the market, some pieces that they brought in to give them the extra they needed, they started really well."