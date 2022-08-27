Arsenal vs Fulham LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

Arsenal look to continue their winning run as they take on Fulham in Saturday’s late Premier League kick off. The Gunners are the only team left in the league with a 100 per cent winning record after wins against Crystal Palace, Leicester and Bournemouth. They sit top of the table - before today’s 3pm kick offs - and look in incredible touch this year.

Gabriel Jesus has been instrumental to their fast start and the confidence Mikel Arteta’s side have been playing with so far is running all through the team. The Brazilian scored twice in his home debut over Leicester and will look to be on target again against the newly-promoted side.

For their part, Fulham have also made a good start to life back in the Premier League. After draws against Liverpool and Wolves, Marco Silva’s side got their first victory with a last-minute Aleksandr Mitrovic winner against Brentford last weekend though they did suffer a setback in midweek by being knocked out of the Carabao Cup by League Two’s Crawley.

Follow all the action from the Emirates stadium as Arsenal host Fulham in the Premier League:

Arsenal vs Fulham

Kick off is 5:30pm at the Emirates Stadium

Arsenal have three wins from three and will look to extend that run

Fulham unbeaten on return to top-flight

Arsenal FC - Fulham FC

Arsenal vs Fulham early team news

15:43 , Michael Jones

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has a near fully-fit squad to choose from with only Reiss Nelson, who has a thigh injury, missing. Nicolas Pepe joined Nice on a season-long loan earlier this week.

Fulham midfielder Neeskens Kebano missed last week’s win over Brentford with a groin injury and will be assessed before this game.

But Harry Wilson and Manor Solomon are definitely out as they are recovering from knee injuries. Both players face several more weeks on the sidelines.

Mikel Arteta will not guarantee Arsenal will sign Nicolas Pepe replacement

15:38 , Michael Jones

Mikel Arteta believes the current transfer market is tougher than ever, predicting a “very powerful” end to the window, but offered no guarantees Arsenal would sign a replacement for Nicolas Pepe.

The Gunners sit top of the Premier League table and are the only club to boast a perfect start to the season following their win at Bournemouth last week.

Recruiting early has been key to their strong opening, with the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko signed before a ball was kicked in earnest.

Mikel Arteta will not guarantee Arsenal will sign Nicolas Pepe replacement

Fulham’s recent results

15:33 , Michael Jones

Fulham started their season brilliantly and were unlucky to come away from Craven Cottage with only a point after impressing against Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool. The Cottagers twice went ahead in the game but on both occasions were reigned in and in the end had to settle for a point.

It was a sketchier affair against Wolves in their next match but they created some decent chances and just couldn’t convert. That game ended 0-0 to give Fulham their second point of the season.

They finally earned their first win last time out with a last minute winner from Aleksandar Mitrovic. A close-fought battle with Brentford looked to be ending in another draw but Mitrovic popped up to find the back of the net in the final minute to send Craven Cottage wild.

Recent results for Arsenal

15:29 , Michael Jones

Coming up later tonight, Arsenal host Fulham at the Emirates stadium in an attempt to kept their 100 per cent winning record in tact.

They kicked off the Premier League season with a 2-0 victory away to Crystal Palace. Gabriel Martinelli opened the scoring before a Marc Guehi own goal completed the win.

Next up were Leicester City and Gabriel Jesus got his first goals in an Arsenal shirt to help them to a 4-2 victory against the Foxes.

Last time out was another convincing win with Bournemouth falling to a 3-0 loss. Martin Odegaard scored twice before William Saliba capped off an exceptional performance with a goal of his own.

More from the Manchester United boss

15:08 , Michael Jones

"It has to be the standard for Manchester United. It has to be normal but also you celebrate every win because you have to fight for it. We learnt from our lesson in Brentford.

"There is room for improvement but there was also some really good football. The last half an hour was a survival and there I think we can do better.

"There was not always pressure on the ball but [the defenders] stayed compact and were straight in the duals. I was comfortable they would deal with it. The finish [from Bruno Fernandes] was magnificent but the part before, it was a team goal. We built it up from the back and there were some more moments straight after half time where it was well played from the team. We have to improve in possession.

"The win against Liverpool gave us a lot of belief because we knew we could compete against one of the best teams in the world. Still at the start of the season it is really tough and hard work so everyone in the squad needs to be conscious of that.

"The transfer window... you don’t know what to expect. We will see. As Manchester United you always have to try do better so we can see if we can strengthen the squad, if not we will do with what we have got."

A delighted Erik ten Hag tells BT Sport

15:05 , Michael Jones

“I think the players learnt some lessons from Brentford. We were more compact on the long balls. Of course we were really happy. The goal we created, we could have made more. You hope to have more control in the last 30 minutes of the game.

“Before half time we already had the best chance of the game. I was satisfied. At the start of the game we could have created more. It is the start of the season, it is tough. You have to battle and we did that today so we were rewarded.

“It was a fantastic finish. I am really happy for Bruno [Fernandes]. But I think it was the best part of us. We kept control straight after half time. We moved it around and we created three really good chances straight after half time and that is how I want us to play.

“I still feel there is room for improvement, to control more, but we are not that long in our way. We can improve that is clear.”

Moussa Djenepo’s post match reaction

14:59 , Michael Jones

Southampton winger Moussa Djenepo gave his post-match reaction following the 1-0 loss to Manchester United saying: “We give everything. It is football so sometimes you win and sometimes you lose. The most important thing is to keep going with the hard work. We played like a family on the pitch, compact and a lot of communication. We work every day.

“We will take the positive things to prepare for the next game. We are a young team and we want to learn altogether. We will find a good way together.”

Bruno Fernandes volleys Manchester United past Southampton to successive league wins

14:50 , Michael Jones

Bruno Fernandes finally corrects course, as Manchester United continue to rectify errors.

That doesn’t just apply to the season and the line-up, but this entire 1-0 victory over Southampton - and especially the match-winning Portuguese. United are still capable of moments, but Erik ten Hag needs to build them up into complete performances.

His were obviously improved on Brentford, but weren’t as good as against Liverpool, and there were many long passages when Ralph Hassenhuttl’s side seemed certain to get something out of the game. One of those was Joe Aribo’s close-range header, after yet another United passage of play had broken down.

Bruno Fernandes volleys Manchester United past Southampton to successive league wins

FT Southampton 0-1 Man Utd

14:45 , Michael Jones

Post-match reaction from Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl who told BT Sport: “I’m very proud of what the guys did today. They did a really good job from the first minute. We had good moments and chances, we really stretched them. We deserved more but sometimes football is like this.

“We had very good moments and a lot of good chances in the box. They had two shots on target in the second half. I felt we were always dangerous. Every set piece was dangerous and we were really stretching them, but the ball didn’t want to go in.

“I’m not scared with this team because they really fight for our targets and this is good to see.”

FT Southampton 0-1 Man Utd

14:39 , Michael Jones

Only Mohamed Salah (54), Harry Kane (49) and Son Heung-Min (45) have scored more Premier League goals than Bruno Fernandes (37) since his debut in February 2020.

Good company to be in.

FT Southampton 0-1 Man Utd

14:36 , Michael Jones

Manchester United goalscorer Bruno Fernandes spoke to BT Sport after the game saying: “We knew it playing against Southampton, it is not easy. We have experienced that already. Sometimes you have to suffer. Every game is tough. Well done to us. Massive three points for us. Now we have to carry on.

“It’s important because one win or two wins don’t make the league. We have to carry on this sacrifice for the rest of the season. It is what this club demands. After Liverpool everyone could feel it. We set the standard so we have to carry on now and if we can, improve it.

“It was a great ball [for the goal], even great play from behind. Everything was perfect. Someone runs, someone gets the space behind. We did it well, so well done to everyone not just me.

“We did two or three seasons ago not losing from home but we want to win every game that’s what it’s about to play for Manchester United.”

FT Southampton 0-1 Man Utd

14:31 , Michael Jones

Two wins in two for Manchester United moves them to within three points of league leaders Arsenal.

FT Southampton 0-1 Man Utd

14:26 , Michael Jones

It’s been 188 days since Manchester United last won away from home in the league but they’ve seen off Southampton to claim all three points.

Full-time: Southampton 0-1 Man Utd

14:23 , Michael Jones

90+6 mins: There’s the whistle! Manchester United win back-to-back games for the first time since February. They’re now up to sixth in the table before this afternoon’s 3pm games kick off.

It was a well-fought, disciplined and at time scrappy win for the Red Devils but Erik ten Hag’s team get the job done at St Mary’s thanks to Bruno Fernandes’ brilliant volley.

Southampton 0-1 Man Utd

14:20 , Michael Jones

90+4 mins: Off the line! The cross comes in from the left side and gets headed down to Sekou Mara who meets it with an overhead kick but sees his effort cleared off the line by Diogo Dalot!

Ralph Hasenhuttl has his head in his hands. Southampton are so close to an equaliser.

Southampton 0-1 Man Utd

14:18 , Michael Jones

90+3 mins: Christian Eriksen is taken off by Erik ten Hag with Fred coming on to replace him for the Red Devils. Three minutes left to play at St Mary’s.

Ward-Prowse sends a long free kick into the box that De Gea comes out to punch away. He needs the help of Fred though to complete the clearance.

Southampton 0-1 Man Utd

14:16 , Michael Jones

90 mins: McTominay is back on for the visitors and jogs his way into the middle of the pitch. There’s going to be six minutes of added time to play!

That’s plenty of time for an equaliser or a winning goal if you’re a Man Utd fan.

Southampton 0-1 Man Utd

14:14 , Michael Jones

88 mins: Ouch! Scott McTominay jars his left leg in a challenge with Romeo Lavia and after United clear the danger around the edge of their own box the medical team come on to take a look at him.

It looked like shocking pain for McTominay that is hopefully not too bad.

Lyanco and Romain Perraud are brought on by Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Southampton 0-1 Man Utd

14:11 , Michael Jones

85 mins: Scott McTominay collects a yellow card for sprawling all over Joe Aribo in the middle of the pitch. It’s McTominay’s third yellow of the season and he’s only made four appearances.

David De Gea waves Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez up the pitch, he’s taking no chances of playing out from the back with just five minutes to play as he takes a goal kick.

Southampton 0-1 Man Utd

14:06 , Michael Jones

82 mins: Casemiro makes his Manchester United debut and comes on to replace Anthony Elanga. The £60m man will be tasked with seeing this game out for the visitors.

After United’s shaky start to the year this will be a big win if they can pull it off. They haven’t been at their best today but have squeezed themselves in front.

Southampton 0-1 Man Utd

14:05 , Michael Jones

79 mins: Ronaldo and Armstrong are both fine although the Man Utd forward is hobbling around a bit.

David De Gea belts the ball long from a goal kick and almost picks out Ronaldo only for Lavia to beat him in the air. Casemiro is getting ready on the sidelines for United now too.

Southampton 0-1 Man Utd

14:03 , Michael Jones

77 mins: Ronaldo is down with a prodblem despite just coming on. So to is Stuart Armstrong for the Saints with both men receiving medical treatment.

Adam Armstrong is subbed off during this break in play with Sekou Mara taking his place for Southampton.

Southampton 0-1 Man Utd

13:59 , Michael Jones

74 mins: Djenepo gives the ball to Lavia on the inside left channel and the midfielder twists towards goal, rolls the ball onto his right foot then hoofs his effort well wide of the far post.

Man Utd need to get hold of the ball and keep possession. Southampton are bossing possession at the minute, working it well in the middle of the pitch.

Southampton 0-1 Man Utd

13:56 , Michael Jones

71 mins: Such is the state of the early part of the season that Manchester United have moved from bottom of the table to sixth in two games - as things stand.

Of course there’s just under 20 minutes to play here before the rest of the Premier League fixtures over the next two days. Still it’s a good recovery from Erik ten Hag’s men.

Can they see out this game and notch up another win?

Southampton 0-1 Man Utd

13:54 , Michael Jones

69 mins: Here comes Cristiano Ronaldo. He’s on in place of Jadon Sancho for Manchester United.

The visitors will want another goal to feel comfortable in this match. Southampton are looking dangerous.

Southampton 0-1 Man Utd

13:53 , Michael Jones

66 mins: Save! Adam Armstrong weaves and shimmies his way to the byline down the left wing before flicking a cross into the middle and finding Joe Aribo.

Aribo whips a header at goal but David De Gea reacts sharply and palms it over to Kyle Walker-Peters to keep it out. Walker-Peters responds with a headed effort of his own and fires his effort over the bar.

Southampton 0-1 Man Utd

13:49 , Michael Jones

63 mins: Another corner for the Saints is curled in by James Ward-Prowse who picks out Armel Bella-Kotchap but the defender heads his effort over the crossbar.

Stuart Armstrong is on now for the Saints. Mohamed Elyounoussi is the man replaced.

Southampton 0-1 Man Utd

13:48 , Michael Jones

60 mins: It’s ball all Southampton since the goal. Che Adams is incensed after the ball seemingly hits Scott McTominay on the arm in the box but the VAR sees no reason to award a penalty.

The Saints continue to push towards the box but there’s no way through for the home side.

Just looking at the replays of the penalty shout, it seems as though McTominay may have got away with one thanks to the looser rules this season. A couple of seasons ago that would probably have been given.

Southampton 0-1 Man Utd

13:44 , Michael Jones

58 mins: Southampton came from behind against Leeds and Leicester to secure some points and they’ll have to do so again here. They win a corner that is whipped over everyone’s heads.

James Ward-Prowse recycles the ball and finds Che Adams in the box but he can’t control his effort and shins it over the goal.

GOAL! Southampton 0-1 Man Utd (55’, Fernandes)⚽️

13:40 , Michael Jones

55 mins: What a finish! This is a great move from Manchester United and brilliantly finished off by Bruno Fernandes.

Anthony Elanga receives the ball on the right wing and darts inside before playing the ball to Jadon Sancho on the front edge of the box.

Sancho flicks it round the corner for Diogo Dalot on the overlap and he fizzes a first time cross over to Fernandes who meets it on the volley and smokes it into the near bottom corner!

Southampton 0-0 Man Utd

13:38 , Michael Jones

54 mins: Fantastic defending! Eriksen slides the ball into the box for Elanga who takes a couple of touches and weaves through the back line.

Bella-Kotchap lunges at the ball and wins possession just as Elanga is lining up at shot and the attack breaks down for Man Utd.

Bella-Kotchap is suffering after that tackle though, he needs a breather and it’ll be a huge loss if Southampton lose him.

Southampton 0-0 Man Utd

13:36 , Michael Jones

51 mins: Moussa Djenepo dinks the ball past Diogo Dalot and looks to drive around the right-back who body checks him and picks up the first yellow card of the game.

James Ward-Prowse swings the resultant free kick into the box and Armel Bella-Kotchap’s flick on comes straight through to David De Gea.

Southampton 0-0 Man Utd

13:35 , Michael Jones

48 mins: Jadon Sancho flicks the ball onto Bruno Fernandes who wants to pick out Rashford in the middle of the box but Romeo Lavia scuttles across and nicks the ball off him.

United come again with Scott McTominay darting into the box. He receives the ball and blasts at effort at goal that Gavin Bazunu palms behind for a goal kick.

Second half: Southampton 0-0 Man Utd

13:31 , Michael Jones

No changes for either team at half-time. On BT Sport Paul Scholes is calling for Cristiano Ronaldo to come on and be a focal point for United’s attack.

The visitors get the match back underway.

HT Southampton 0-0 Man Utd

13:30 , Michael Jones

What’s in store for the next 45 minutes? A Man Utd win away from home? Southampton’s second victory in a row? A goalless draw?

We’ll find out soon...

HT Southampton 0-0 Man Utd

13:23 , Michael Jones

Erik ten Hag will be telling his players to step it up in the second half. They’ve been okay and have shown more discipline than against Brighton and Brentford but Southampton have created a lot of chances.

There’s firepower on the bench though and Cristiano Ronaldo will be itching to get on the pitch.

HT Southampton 0-0 Man Utd

13:19 , Michael Jones

Nothing to separate the teams after a close contest in the first half at St Mary’s.

Half-time: Southampton 0-0 Man Utd

13:15 , Michael Jones

45 mins: Aribo brings down McTominay just outside his own box and Man Utd have a great chance to open the scoring just before half-time.

Christian Eriksen, Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford stand over the dead ball before Rashford drifts away. Fernandes takes it and shoots but the Southampton wall is a big one and they keep it out.

There’s no added time and the teams head into the break all square.

Southampton 0-0 Man Utd

13:12 , Michael Jones

42 mins: Bruno Fernandes fizzes a cross into the box from wide on the right wing and tries to pick out the run of Jadon Sancho who’s cut into a more central position.

The cross doesn’t reach him though as Mohammed Salisu deals with it and Southampton regain possession.

Man Utd could do with half-time. They need a reset.

Southampton 0-0 Man Utd

13:10 , Michael Jones

39 mins: Chance! Che Adams forces David De Gea into another sharp save with an effort from the right side of the box. The Southampton forward looks hungry for goals today. Manchester United are having to defend more than they’ll be comfortable with.

This has been a good performance from the Saints.

Southampton 0-0 Man Utd

13:06 , Michael Jones

36 mins: Erik ten Hag is on his feet and conducted United’s play from the dugout. Southampton have just had a decent period on the ball, creating chances on goal.

The visitors need to find their feet again. They’re focused on building from the back to give their front three time and space to run into.

Southampton 0-0 Man Utd

13:02 , Michael Jones

33 mins: Chance! A Southampton corner is swung over to Armel Bella-Kotchap. The defender brings the ball down with his first touch then has the chance to score.

He stretches for the ball under pressure from Christian Eriksen but lifts his effort over the crossbar!

Southampton are getting closer to the opener and Bella-Kotchap could have added a goal to his already impressive display.

Southampton 0-0 Man Utd

12:59 , Michael Jones

30 mins: Chance! Mohammed Elyounoussi is fed the ball over on the right side of the pitch and curls a decent cross over to the back post.

Che Adams - full of confidence after bagging in four goals in two games - leaps above his marker but can’t keep his header down and guides the ball over the crossbar!

Southampton 0-0 Man Utd

12:58 , Michael Jones

27 mins: Bella-Kotchap is having a fine game for Southampton. United look to flow up the left side of the pitch with Eriksen and Malacia bringing the ball through midfield.

The left-back guides a pass up the wing and gives Sancho a chase but the Southampton defender beats him to the ball, shields it from the winger and wins his team a free kick.

Southampton 0-0 Man Utd

12:54 , Michael Jones

24 mins: That passage of play will really give confidence to both teams. It will tell Man Utd that Southampton are there for the taking but also boost the Saints for managing to keep out all four efforts at goal.

Sancho and Eriksen combine on the left side with the ball being flicked into the box and Eriksen winning a corner. He takes the set piece himself and whips it deep into the box but Salisu rises above everyone else and heads it away.

Southampton 0-0 Man Utd

12:52 , Michael Jones

21 mins: Chances! How have Man Utd not scored?

A cross comes in from the right side and Bruno Fernandes picks it out with a header inside the six yard box. He’s under pressure from Armel Bella-Kotchap though and can only head it over to the back post where Anthony Elanga arrives and guides an effort at goal.

Gavin Bazunu scrambles across and keeps it out but the ball deflects back to Fernandes whos shot on the spin is blocked by Bella-Kotchap.

United aren’t done and Christian Eriksen arrives in the box and drills an effort at goal but Bazunu is back in position and with the help of Salisu manages to keep out this effort as well.

Incredible defending from the Saints!

Southampton 0-0 Man Utd

12:49 , Michael Jones

18 mins: Mohammed Salisu and Moussa Djenepo are combining well against Anthony Elanga, closing him down quickly and not giving him anytime on the ball.

The United winger is getting slightly frustrated by their efforts.

Southampton 0-0 Man Utd

12:46 , Michael Jones

15 mins: Manchester United haven’t been as intense as they started against Liverpool but they’re looking composed.

The real test will be when the first goal goes in, Southampton will feel confident they can score and if they do go ahead Man Utd may start to capitulate.

On the other side of the coin, Raphael Varane has started brilliantly for the visitors and seems a commanding presence in United’s back line.

Southampton 0-0 Man Utd

12:43 , Michael Jones

12 mins: An aerial pass from Southampton is nodded down to Christian Eriksen who calmly chips a long ball towards the two Saints centre-backs as Marcus Rashford makes a run in between them.

Armel Bella-Kotchap sticks out a leg and intercepts the pass before holding off the arriving Jadon Sancho to clear the danger for the home side.

Good defending.

Southampton 0-0 Man Utd

12:41 , Michael Jones

9 mins: James Ward-Prowse kicks Southampton forward on the counter-attack and slides a pass over to Kyle Walker-Peters on the right side.

The defender drives up to the box but loses the ball to Tyrell Malacia. United’s left-back holds it up well but looks to give the ball to Christian Eriksen and sends a wayward pass into his own box. Joe Aribo collects the ball and checks over to the byline skipping past Scott McTominay.

He looks to shoot/cross but Raphael Varane is covering and blocks the attempt before the ball bounces out of play off the Southampton man.

Southampton 0-0 Man Utd

12:36 , Michael Jones

6 mins: Gavin Bazunu sprints off his line as a long ball comes down the right side from Man Utd with Marcus Rashford making a decent run through the lines.

He puts pressure on the goalkeeper who has no time to control the ball and heads it out of play.

It hasn’t been a blistering start from the visitors but they’ve tried a few dainty through balls that just haven’t come off.

Southampton 0-0 Man Utd

12:33 , Michael Jones

3 mins: Mohammed Salisu launches the throw in into the middle of the box where Scott McTominay gets his head to the ball. Joe Aribo keeps the attack alive for the Saints and knocks the ball back to Salisu but his cross back into the middle curls safely into the hands of David De Gea.

Kick off: Southampton 0-0 Man Utd

12:31 , Michael Jones

Southampton get the ball rolling at St Mary’s and fizz it long down the right side where it gets booted clear of the Man Utd box and sent out of play for an early Saints throw in.

Southampton vs Man Utd

12:26 , Michael Jones

Here come the teams.

Bruno Fernandes once again captains Manchester United with Harry Maguire having to settle for a place on the bench. The Red Devils will be hoping to start quickly as they did against Liverpool.

James Ward-Prowse leads Southampton out of the tunnel and onto the pitch.

Ten Hag on learning lessons

12:23 , Michael Jones

Erik ten Hag spoke about Manchester United learning lessons from their defeats to Brighton and Brentford earlier this year and how his squad can respond from those defeats.

He said: “We know what the demands are and as a team, we have to learn from the games against Brighton and against Brentford. But of course, the game against Liverpool gives us a lot of confidence.

“Players now know and they believe that they can do it, but it’s about attitude, it’s about focus to bring this every game on the pitch.”

Old mates

12:20 , Michael Jones

Cristiano Ronaldo and Casemiro warm-up at St Mary’s. The duo last played together during their days at Real Madrid and now link up once again, this time for Manchester United.

How will they fare this season?

Ralph Hasenhuttl expects Manchester United to be challenging for silverware

12:16 , Michael Jones

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl expects weekend opponents Manchester United to be eyeing silverware this season, despite an unconvincing start to Erik ten Hag’s reign.

A new era at Old Trafford began with defeat to Brighton and a thrashing at Brentford before United silenced some of their critics by beating bitter rivals Liverpool on Monday evening.

The 20-time English champions, who came into the 2022-23 season on the back of their worst Premier League campaign from a points perspective, have been further boosted by the big-money arrival of midfielder Casemiro from Real Madrid.

Ralph Hasenhuttl expects Manchester United to be challenging for silverware

Southampton vs Man Utd

12:12 , Michael Jones

Three of Southampton’s five goals scored in the league this season have come from substitutes with Che Adams bagging two in the Saints’ win over Leicester last time out.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are trying to avoid defeats in each of their opening two away league games of a season, a sequence they last recorded in 1973.

Ward-Prowse looking to improve

12:08 , Michael Jones

Southampton midfielder James Ward Prowse, spoke to BT Sport in the build-up to kick off saying: “I want to improve year on year and I have done the last couple of years.

“I will be trying to get 10 goals or above this season, maybe more goals from open play. Playing the way we have been playing gives me more licence to get into the box.

“Against any good team you have to be aggressive and that’s a big factor in the way we play and you have to identify their threats.”

Southampton’s star man?

12:04 , Michael Jones

James Ward-Prowse has nine goals and six assists in his last 25 league appearances but the Saints captain is yet to score at St Mary’s in 2022 - a run of 11 top-flight games.

Is today the day he ends that run?

Manchester United transfer target demands to leave Ajax after second bid rejected

11:59 , Michael Jones

Antony has publicly expressed his desire to leave Ajax after the Eredivise club rejected a €90m (£76m) bid from Manchester United.

The 22-year-old winger is United’s priority transfer target during the final week of the window but the Old Trafford club’s latest bid was rejected on Friday.

United had already seen a bid of €80m (£68m) rejected last week, with Ajax holding out for closer to their €100m asking price due to a lack of time to find a replacement.

Antony demands to leave Ajax after second Manchester United bid rejected

Man Utd boss explains team selection

11:54 , Michael Jones

Erik ten Hag spoke to BT Sport before kick off to explain why he decided to name an unchanged team for today’s game.

He says: “We have a squad that’s quite competitive, it’s always difficult decisions. We had a really good performance on Monday then we stick to it.

“It’s also to give Casemiro the time. He has not played 90 minutes, he has to adapt to England and to Manchester United and it’s to give him time to integrate into the team.”

Tough fixtures for the Saints

11:51 , Michael Jones

This is a big week for Southampton. They host Manchester United today before welcoming Chelsea on Tuesday evening.

In their favour is the fact that both games are at home but they’ll be tough contests and any points the Saints can pick up will be big bonuses for Raplh Hasenhuttl’s men.

Victory today will give them a whole heap of confidence leading into Tuesday’s match against the Blues.

Ten Hag on busy schedule

11:48 , Michael Jones

Erik ten Hag isn’t focused on Manchester United’s busy schedule and wants to take things game-by-game to get points on the board and build confidence in the team.

“First of all you have to get into the season and it’s always tough to get into the season.” said the Manchester United boss, “It’s about winning your fights and winning your points and then the confidence will come.

“From game to game we have to learn and we have to develop the team processes and the way we play.”

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag tells Harry Maguire that captaincy is no guarantee of starting

11:44 , Michael Jones

Erik ten Hag has told Harry Maguire that his status as Manchester United captain offers no guarantee of starting every week, while hailing Raphael Varane’s “immense” stature as a player.

Varane impressed at the heart of United’s defence after replacing Maguire in the starting line-up for Monday’s win over historic rivals Liverpool, which earned United’s first points of the new Premier League season and Ten Hag’s first win in the job.

Maguire ended the night as an unused substitute and potentially faces a challenge to win back his place as one half of Ten Hag’s first-choice centre-back pairing, with new signing Lisandro Martinez also winning plaudits for his performance alongside Varane.

Erik ten Hag tells Harry Maguire that captaincy is no guarantee of starting

United struggling on the road

11:39 , Michael Jones

Manchester United could win back-to-back fixtures in the Premier League for the first time since February but the Red Devils’ current run of seven straight league defeats away from home is their worst since losing 10 in a row in 1936.

Can Erik ten Hag’s men make it two wins in a row?

Southampton vs Man Utd team changes

11:35 , Michael Jones

Southampton make one change from the game against Leicester with Che Adams coming in to replace Sékou Mara. Adams starts on thanks to his two goals against The Foxes.

Manchester United are unchanged with Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Maguire and new signing Casemiro all starting on the bench.

Southampton vs Man Utd line-ups

11:32 , Michael Jones

Southampton XI: Bazunu, Walker-Peters, Bella-Kotchap, Salisu, Djenepo, Ward-Prowse, Lavia, Aribo, Elyounoussi, Armstrong, Adams

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Martinez, Malacia, Eriksen, McTominay, Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho, Rashford

Will Sancho score again?

11:27 , Michael Jones

Jadon Sancho opened the scoring for Manchester United on Monday against Liverpool and netted against the Saints at Old Trafford last year. Will he get on the scoresheet again today?

Saints arrive at St Mary’s

11:24 , Michael Jones

Here are the Southampton players arriving at the ground ahead of today’s 12:30pm kick off. Team news is expected to come out shortly.

Southampton’s worrying home form

11:20 , Michael Jones

Southampton have lost five of their last seven home games in the Premier League with just one win and one draw in that time.

They have also conceded two or more goals in all but one of those seven matches, the exception being a 1-0 victory over Arsenal.

Ten Hag’s reaction to Liverpool victory

11:16 , Michael Jones

Manchester United boss, Erik ten Hag, is not getting carried away after his team recorded their first win of the season against Liverpool on Monday night but believes his squad can take confidence from that performance.

“Of course we can take the confidence from that game. When you beat Liverpool – I’ve said before that they were the best playing team in the world last year, then this is clearly a magnificent performance [from us].” he said after the match,

“But also we knew the week before Brentford and again for this game [against Southampton] that it’s the same.

“We have to learn from that [Liverpool] game and I’m really curious of what we will present [on Saturday], but I’m really confident that if we do the same as we did against Liverpool and we have the same attitude, fighting spirit and team cooperation then we have to win.”

Erik ten Hag identifies five reasons behind Manchester United’s miserable start

11:11 , Michael Jones

Erik ten Hag believes injuries, the form of individuals and a new partnership in the centre of defence are the reasons behind Manchester United’s miserable start to the season after losing both of their opening games.

The former Ajax head coach’s first months in his new job have proved challenging, with as many issues mounting off-the-pitch as on it, even when setting aside unrest among the supporters with the Glazer family’s ownership.

And after conceding six goals in their opening two games, Ten Hag believes the form of David de Gea and the unfamiliarity of Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez’s partnership has contributed to United’s defensive mishaps.

Erik ten Hag identifies five reasons behind Manchester United's miserable start

Back in the goals

11:06 , Michael Jones

Marcus Rashford hasn’t scored a Premier League goal away from home when starting a match since doing so against Leicester on Boxing Day in 2020.

However, he ended a goalless drought last time out by scoring the winner against Liverpool at Old Trafford and looks set to start for Manchester United again today.

Adams on a hot streak?

11:02 , Michael Jones

In their 2-1 win at Leicester, Che Adams became the first Southampton substitute to score twice in a Premier League match since Sadio Mané in March 2016 vs Liverpool.

He also bagged a brace during the week against Cambridge United in the Saints’ 3-0 victory in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

Adams last scored in consecutive league games in February, with the second of those games coming against Manchester United.

Southampton vs Man Utd

10:58 , Michael Jones

Southampton haven’t beaten Manchester United in any of their last 12 Premier League games recording seven draws and five defeats during that run.

The Saints are also only two goals away from conceding 100 in the Premier League against the Red Devils.

Erik ten Hag era receives belated lift-off as Manchester United beat Liverpool

10:54 , Michael Jones

As Jadon Sancho so deftly changed direction, he may well have changed the course of a season. Liverpool, like James Milner and Alisson, were left sprawling into the wrong direction and looking up at Manchester United. Erik ten Hag’s side were finally looking forward, looking much so much better, and just picking up speed.

That was the story of this stirring 2-1 victory, that absolutely transforms the mood around these two great rivals.

United are resurgent, sparked by the electrical charge of their own acceleration. Liverpool are forced into reverse, as they struggled to keep up, and possibly forced into a crisis of their own too.

Erik ten Hag era receives belated lift-off as Manchester United beat Liverpool

Ralph Hasenhuttl on facing Man Utd

10:49 , Michael Jones

Southampton boss, Ralph Hasenhuttl, is expecting an intense game against Manchester United this afternoon and has been working on his team’s fitness in an attempt to out work the Red Devils today.

“I think it’ll be an intense game. Always when you play top teams you nedd to run, sprint more than the opponent as they have really good individuals.” said the Saints boss.

“They are strong with the ball, we can’t let them get too confident.”

Man Utd’s football director praises Casemiro

10:45 , Michael Jones

Manchester United’s football director, John Murtough, spoke after the club signed Casemiro from Real Madrid and praised the midfielder’s winning mentality.

“Casemiro is a serial winner and one of the best midfielders in world football; his exceptional record speaks for itself.” he said, “He complements the skillsets of the squad and will be a great addition to the dressing room with his experience, knowledge and character.“I know that Casemiro remains as determined as ever to be successful on the pitch and we look forward to seeing that happen in a Manchester United shirt.”

Early team news for Southampton vs Man Utd

10:40 , Michael Jones

Romain Perraud may be fit enough to return for the Saints following a groin problem but Tino Livramento will once more be absent.

Che Adams could start after two goals against Leicester from the bench last weekend and another two goals during the Saints’ Carabao Cup match earlier this week.

Manchester United’s new signing Casemiro is available for selection after receiving his work permit and could immediately make the starting XI alongside one of either Scott McTominay, Fred or Christian Eriksen. Erik ten Hag may prefer to introduce him as a substitute before handing the 30-year-old a full debut later down the line. Expect him to feature at some point though.

Elsewhere, Anthony Martial is ruled out with an Achilles problem and Victor Lindelof remains unavailable.

Manchester United’s Anthony Martial to miss Southampton trip with Achilles problem

10:35 , Michael Jones

Anthony Martial will miss Manchester United’s trip to Southampton after picking up an Achilles injury in the win over Liverpool, meaning Cristiano Ronaldo could return to the starting line-up.

Martial impressed as a second-half substitute in Monday’s win at Old Trafford, setting up Marcus Rashford for United’s second goal.

The 26-year-old was returning from a hamstring injury picked up during pre-season but is now set to sit out once more, with Erik ten Hag hopeful he will return in time to face Leicester City next Thursday.

“Anthony Martial is not fit,” he said. “He came out with a problem on his Achilles, out of the game. We have to wait. I cannot tell the prognosis, I hope he will be available for the next game.”

Anthony Martial to miss Southampton trip through injury

Casemiro joins Man Utd and could make Premier League debut

10:29 , Michael Jones

Casemiro completed his transfer to Manchester United from Real Madrid and was unveiled at Old Trafford on Monday night during the match against Liverpool.

The midfielder has signed a contract until June 2026, with the option to extend for a further year. He has played over 550 professional games, including 63 for his country, Brazil, and has won 22 major honours in his career, including five Champions League titles and the Copa America.

About joining Man Utd he said: “The opportunity to start a new challenge at Manchester United and in the Premier League is extremely exciting.

“I have worked with many great managers in my career and, having met with Erik and heard his ideas, I can’t wait to work closely with him, his staff and my new team-mates in the coming years.

“I’m ending one beautiful journey in Madrid whilst starting another in Manchester as determined as ever to win football matches, win trophies and make our fans proud by bringing success to this great club.

“Everybody knows the history of Manchester United, the significance of the club around the world and what it means to its supporters. To represent United is an honour and I am ready to give everything to help the team achieve our ambitions.”

Che Adams will definitely not be sold this summer, insists Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl

10:25 , Michael Jones

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl insists in-form striker Che Adams will “definitely not” be sold this summer amid links with Premier League rivals Everton.

Scotland international Adams came off the bench to score twice in last weekend’s 2-1 top-flight win at Leicester and followed it up in midweek with another double in Saints’ 3-0 Carabao Cup success at Cambridge.

Hasenhuttl expects incomings and outgoings before the transfer window closes next week but is adamant his top scorer will not be among those leaving St Mary’s.

“I can categorically say that he is our player and he will stay with us and that we love him, especially when he scores goals,” said the Austrian.

“We will definitely not sell him in the summer.”

Che Adams will definitely not be sold this summer – Ralph Hasenhuttl

Southampton vs Manchester United

10:06 , Michael Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Saturday’s early Premier League kick off as Southampton host Manchester United at St Mary’s. Both teams come into the game on the backs of their first league victories of the season after Southampton came from behind to defeat Leicester City 2-1 away from home and Man Utd overcame Liverpool by the same scoreline at Old Trafford.

For Southampton, that victory has given them a confidence boost after a shaky start which has seen them ship seven goals in three games. Ralph Hasenhuttl will be delighted with his team’s determinism though as the Saints have rescued all four of their points from losing positions this year.

The win over Liverpool has injected another boost of optimism into Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United. Not only did they defeat Jurgen Klopp’s men but they outplayed them and fully deserved their victory. Captain Harry Maguire and superstar Cristiano Ronaldo were both benched by the Red Devils boss and that helped bring out the best in his team. Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford both scored and looked threatening from the off whilst Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez formed a stalwart partnership in the centre of the defence.

But who will triumph today? Can Man Utd win on the road or will the Saints collect their first home victory of the season?